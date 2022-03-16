Life Science NewsInvesting News

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq. Weiss Law 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007  682-3025 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations ...

-

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
Weiss Law
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CDR by Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, CDR shareholders will receive $29.00 in cash for each share of CDR common stock that they hold.  If you own CDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cdr

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of FHN by TD Bank Group.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, FHN shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of FHN common stock that they hold.  If you own FHN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fhn

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE), in connection with SYTE's proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge").  Under the agreement, SYTE and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp.  The outstanding securities of SYTE and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp., resulting in SYTE stockholders owning 52.5% of ENDI Corp.  If you own SYTE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syte

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF), in connection with the proposed acquisition GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held.  If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-reminds-cdr-fhn-syte-and-gdnsf-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301504337.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Goodness Growth HoldingsCNX:GDNSGDNSFCannabis Investing
CNX:GDNS,GDNSF

Canopy Growth CEO David Klein and Wana Cofounder & CEO Nancy Whiteman to Keynote At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Miami, Apr 20-21

Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a $300 million valuation, announced that the CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), David Klein, and the Cofounder & CEO of Wana Brands Nancy Whiteman will be delivering a keynote at its upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference the world's biggest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event.

The conference will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022 , at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida . David and Nancy will open the final day of the conference with a keynote address that will discuss the strategies necessary to win in the U.S. THC market pre- and post-permissibility.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Boca Raton, Florida

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) "Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Boca Raton, Florida . Located at 23233 S State Road 7, the doors will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Launches Nationwide Supplier Diversity Initiative

Minority, LGBTQIA+, Women, Veteran, Disability and Small business owners are encouraged to register as corporate suppliers to support Trulieve's operations in 11 states

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today launched its nationwide Supplier Diversity Initiative. The initiative provides education and professional development resources, while creating mutually beneficial business relationships with a supplier base reflective of the customers and communities Trulieve serves.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
reviewing financial papers

What to Look for in Cannabis Quarterly Financials

When the time comes for cannabis companies to share quarterly financial reports, there can end up being more questions than answers for new cannabis investors.

The trick to avoid confusion is to know what to look for in these detailed reports.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) outlines tips and suggestions from experts when it comes to evaluating cannabis companies and their financial results.

Keep reading...Show less
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ March 15, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Silver Bullet Mines, Northstar Gold, and Adastra Holdings on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings to Participate in Minnesota Cannabis Symposium for Healthcare Providers

Two-day event will feature medical cannabis experts, clinical researchers, CME courses, and a tour of cannabis cultivation facility

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced that its Minnesota subsidiary, Vireo Health of Minnesota LLC, is participating in a two-day symposium for interested medical professionals to learn more about medical cannabis. The Spring into Cannabis Symposium will be one of the first medical cannabis-focused events to offer Continuing Medical Education ("CME") credits to healthcare practitioners.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×