Salix Announces 2023 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners

For Fourth Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the winners of its 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the fourth consecutive year, Salix will be awarding $10,000 each to 10 students living with a GI disease

"At Salix, we understand it can be incredibly difficult to balance both the pursuit of higher education and the challenges associated with living with a gastrointestinal condition," said Nicola Kayel, vice president, Marketing, Salix. "That is why Salix is dedicated to reducing the stress and financial burden for these students. We congratulate this year's 10 scholarship recipients for whom we are proud to support in the advancement of their academic goals."

The 2023 awardees were selected from more than 225 applications. As part of the process, applicants were required to submit essays describing how their GI condition has impacted their educational journey, as well as delve into the role their health care provider played in helping them reach their personal and educational goals. All scholarship applications were reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in four categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing undergraduate degrees; the Graduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing graduate degrees; the Working Parent's Scholar Award, for parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees, and the Single Parent's Scholar Award, for students who are single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical, or graduate degrees.

The 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recipients are:

  • Undergraduate Scholar Awards
    • Kate Paden, Colorado Springs, CO - Creighton University
    • Alexander Myers, San Diego, CA - Northwestern University
    • Charlie Harker, Lebanon, OH - University of Cincinnati
    • Lena Stoltzfus, Tucson, AZ - Haverford College
  • Graduate Scholar Awards
    • Kaitlyn Mi, Brentwood, TN - Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • Emmanuel Dean, Stone Mountain, GA - Morehouse School of Medicine
    • Caroline Casola, Orlando, FL - Washington University in St. Louis School of Law
    • Raina Levin, Jamaica Plain, MA - Boston University School of Public Health
  • Working Parent's Scholar Award
    • Juanita Ramirez, Edinburg, TX - University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
  • Single Parent Scholar Award
    • Kimberly Sperry, Mesquite, TX - Texas Women's University

"I am so grateful to have been selected for this generous scholarship which allows me to continue pursuing my higher education goals," said a 2022 scholarship recipient. "Receiving this honor has empowered me to view the world as one where I am not limited by my disease."

To learn more about the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Mark Maico
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Salix Pharmaceuticals



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766631/Salix-Announces-2023-Gastrointestinal-Health-Scholars-Program-Winners

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Medtronic Recognized as a "Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion"

For the sixth consecutive year, Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. This honor is the result of Medtronic earning a top score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, which is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion

Medtronic is committed to employees with disabilities and their allies, and to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to thrive in the workplace, and in life. Today's recognition - along with ranking among DiversityInc's 2023 Top Companies for People with Disabilities - validates our work and provides momentum to keep advancing our efforts.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OraPharma to Participate in the First-Ever Research and Technology Pavilion Sponsored by Pacific Dental Services at the American Dental Hygienists' Association ) Annual Conference

Oral Health Care Companies Celebrate the 100th ADHA Conference by Highlighting New Data for the Treatment of Periodontal Disease

One of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations. During the three-day conference, OraPharma will share new research that will shape dental hygiene practices for years to come

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Enters Into $600 Million Financing Facility With KKR

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) and KKR today announced that Bausch Receivables Funding LP, an Ontario limited partnership and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health, has entered into a $600 million non-recourse financing facility with KKR and its credit funds and accounts. The facility will be collateralized by certain accounts receivables originated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health

Bausch Health expects to utilize the proceeds from the facility for general corporate purposes. The facility provides access to additional liquidity for a term of approximately five years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire CorEvitas

Advances World-Class Clinical Research Capabilities with Leading Regulatory-Grade Registries Platform

Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 852304. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials". A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Friday, August 11, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb to Acquire Novartis' XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Novartis to acquire XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%, a non-steroid eye drop specifically approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) focusing on inflammation associated with dry eye

Under the terms of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb, through an affiliate, has agreed to acquire XIIDRA, libvatrep and AcuStream from Novartis for up to $2.5 billion, including an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash with potential milestone obligations up to $750 million based on sales thresholds and pipeline commercialization. Bausch + Lomb will also bring on the sales force supporting XIIDRA. Bausch + Lomb has obtained fully committed financing from J.P. Morgan for the transaction and intends to finance the $1.75 billion upfront cash purchase price with new debt prior to closing. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023 and be immediately accretive to Bausch + Lomb. The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors at each of the respective companies and is subject to receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

