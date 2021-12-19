Market News Investing News
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs ...

-

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2202.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On November 9, 2021 , Cronos filed a Form 8-K with the SEC in which it disclosed that it had determined the previous day that the Company would "be required to restate its previously issued unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 " and that "[t]he Company's financial statements for this period should therefore no longer be relied upon." On this news, Cronos' share price dropped nearly 16%, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-cronos-group-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--cron-301447906.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos Group CRON:CA CRON Cannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading... Show less
medical expert with cannabis plant and european flag in the background

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canopy Lets Go of European Subsidiary

A Canadian licensed producer announced it will divest a business in the European market.

Also this past week, a multi-state operator (MSO) in the US announced a plan to offer its medical vape pens in the UK market as a way to appeal to patients new to cannabis.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Opening of 45th Nationwide Dispensary in Sarasota, FL

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, is expanding its Sunnyside brand in southwest Florida with a new store located at 8307 Lockwood Ridge Rd. in Sarasota. Sunnyside Sarasota marks Cresco Labs' 13 th Florida location and 45 th nationwide store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211217005060/en/

Keep reading... Show less
graphic showing cannabis plant as a ticker symbol

Top Cannabis Stocks Year-to-Date

Click here to read the previous top cannabis stocks year-to-date list.

Cannabis investments had a difficult time in 2021, but through the challenges there were a few winners.

Here the Investing News Network lists the top cannabis stocks year-to-date for 2021.

Data for this top cannabis stocks article was collected on December 15, 2021, and the companies included had to meet a minimum market cap requirement of C$10 million. Cannabis companies listed on the NYSE, NASDAQ, TSX, TSXV and CSE were considered. Read on to learn more about the year's biggest gainers.

Keep reading... Show less

CURALEAF ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF US$425 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 8% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES/

Notes offering positions Curaleaf with one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Wellness Opens the Market

Numinus Wellness Opens the Market

Payton Nyquvest Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI) and his team joined Michael Kousaie Vice-President, Strategy and Product Innovation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Keep reading... Show less
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (OTCQB: CDCLF) (FSE: 3ZQ0) (the "Company" or "Ayurcann"), a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of cannabis and hemp for the production of various derivative cannabis 2.0 products, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are "DTC eligible". DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News