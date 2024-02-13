Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

EB Tucker: Gold to Maintain All-time Highs, Focus on the War (Not the Battle)

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Near Surface High Grade Drilling Results Provide Positive Indicators for Development at Adina

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

QX Resources

QXR:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Brightstar Resources

RIU Explorers Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

Project Overview

  • +1Moz JORC Resources – Open and growing to deliver scale to become a material and relevant participant in the WA gold sector
  • Tier-1 jurisdiction with compelling land position in two proven goldfields with multi-million ounce endowments:
    • Significant operations nearby include Granny Smith, Sunrise Dam, Gwalia, Mt Morgans, King of the Hills
    • Excellent regional infrastructure and supplier networks
  • Robust Scoping Study1 existing infrastructure highlights a low capital and low risk pathway to production leveraging
    • 322koz produced over eight years
    • Average production profile over LOM of +40koz Au per annum
    • Staged development delivers low pre-production capex of approximately $22 million
    • NPV8 of $103m and IRR of 79% @ A$2,900/oz
      • NPV8 of $153m and IRR of 138% @ A$3,100/oz (spot gold)
    • LOM C1 cash costs A$1,765/oz
    • Brightstar’s refurbished mill in Laverton strategically located to unlock regional assets
  • Significant Upside to Scoping Study:
    • Production target only includes ~30% of current Mineral Resource
    • Compelling exploration upside and targets for inclusion in future mine planning
    • Mining Pre-Feasibility Studies underway
  • Mining Pre-Feasibility Studies underway
    • Selkirk Mining JV (50:50) underway at the Menzies Gold Project with partner BML Ventures
    • Mine plan of +30kt of ore @ 5g/t Au. Processing through Gwalia mill (GMD.ASX) in Q1 ‘24
    • Cash flow enables organic funding for exploration and feasibility studies
    • Assessing other small scale mining opportunities at the Menzies Gold Project (= “Selkirk 2.0”)


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx stocksasx:btrgold explorationgold mininggold stocksGold Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Multiple High-Grade Hits with Visible Gold Intercepted at Cork Tree Well

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to announce the initial assay results from the first two diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These two holes, as part of a broader 20 hole program1, were completed in January 2024 with satisfying progress being made by Brightstar’s diamond drilling contractor and geology team.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Aspacia Deposit Returns More High-Grade Gold Over 600m of Strike Length at Menzies

Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) is pleased to announce that it has received the assays from the recently completed ~6,000m RC drilling program at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits at the Menzies Gold Project, along with confirmation of safe and productive ore haulage from the Selkirk Mining JV presently underway with BML Ventures Pty Ltd.

Keep reading...Show less

NGM Strongly Positioned for Growth

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) has come a long way since 2019 when Barrick and Newmont pooled their assets in the state to create the world's largest gold mining complex and is now making a strong start to the new year on the back of performance improvements and new growth prospects.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Interim MCTO Status Update

Element79 Provides Interim MCTO Status Update

Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") Vancouver – today provides a bi-weekly default status update further to the Company's press release dated January 31 , 2024 (the " Announcement ") concerning the delay of the filing of its annual financial statements in respect of its year ended August 31, 2023, its management discussion and analysis relating to its annual financial statements, and the CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the " Required Documents "), beyond the prescribed deadline of December 29, 2023. The Company further notes that it is also in default for failure to file it Q1 Interim Financial statements for the period ended November 30, 2024 along with the management discussion and analysis, and the interim CEO and CFO certifications beyond the deadline of January 1, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
joe cavatoni, gold bars

Joe Cavatoni: What's Next for Gold After 2023's Record Total Demand?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Joe Cavatoni, market strategist, Americas, at the World Gold Council, broke down gold demand in 2023, highlighting continued strength in central bank purchases.

Led by China, demand from these entities came to 1,037.4 metric tons (MT) last year, just 45 MT less than the record set in 2022. Behind China, which took in 224.88 MT of gold, were Poland at 130.03 MT and Singapore at 76.51 MT.

"I think the pace for the central banks to continue to add gold to their portfolios — in particular the emerging market central banks that have large dollar and euro exposure — continues to be a strong case," Cavatoni said about 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont and Project C.U.R.E. - Two Decades of Partnership Delivering Global Medical Support

$42 Million Worth of Medical Supplies and Equipment Have Been Distributed to Support Communities Around the World and Near our Operations

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) and Project C.U.R.E. announce a five-year agreement to deliver medical supplies and life-saving training for healthcare providers in developing countries and communities near Newmont mining operations. Under the agreement, Newmont commits to an annual contribution of $200,000 over the next five years, totaling $1 million.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

More High-Grade Lithium at Higginsville Lithium District

Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Multiple EM Conductors Outlined at Mount Vernon

$4.33M Funding Secured Through WCNOE Option Underwriting Agreement

Related News

Lithium Investing

More High-Grade Lithium at Higginsville Lithium District

Cobalt Investing

Edison Lithium Proceeds with Warrant Repricing

Copper Investing

Multiple EM Conductors Outlined at Mount Vernon

Lithium Investing

$4.33M Funding Secured Through WCNOE Option Underwriting Agreement

Resource Investing

Basin Mobilises for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Poised to Become First New Graphite Producer in the Americas Since 1996

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Consulting Agreements

×