QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 June 2024 with the following highlights in operations.

Liberty Lithium Brine Project, USA

Drilling and geophysics confirmed a large brine basin with multiple brine horizon targets intersected over 400 m vertically at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA.

Geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada, with encouraging initial lithium assay results, aquifers and salinity.

Lithium brine specialists have proposed additional drilling to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, in a more favourable setting, further west of recent drilling.

Discussions continue with USA based battery supply participants, including with Stardust Power Inc, a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, who commenced trading on NASDAQ in early July valued c.US$400m.

Gold Projects - Central Queensland

High grade gold trenching programme planned at Big Red in central Queensland. Previous trenching returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. Gold mineralisation remains open along strike under cover.

Reassessment of two shuttered gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.

Gold projects are in the Drummond Basin in Queensland - a region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.

Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Discussions are underway after planning a detailed rockchip sampling programme over Iron Ore Samples with up to 58.5% Fe in rockchip samples over 4km of enriched iron ore over a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) at Western Shaw in the Pilbara.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J3K839AN



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.



Source:
QX Resources Ltd



Contact:
Steve Promnitz
Managing Director
T: +61-423-333-296
E: steve@qxresources.com.au

Maurice Feilich
Executive Chairman
T: +61-411-545-262

Sam Jacobs
Six Degrees Investor Relations
T: +61-423-755-909

QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) announces a new program of trenching to extend known high grade gold mineralisation at Big Red Project, where prior trenching including mineralised widths of 9m @ 5.9g/t Au.

- A follow-up trenching program has been planned at the Big Red Gold Project, Queensland.

- Previous trenching at Big Red returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au, with gold mineralisation remaining open along strike.

- Interpreted strike length over Big Red currently exceeds 450m with probable further concealed extensions beneath sandy loam surficial cover.

- The Company's Gold projects are located in the Drummond Basin in central Queensland - an underdeveloped region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.

- A reassessment of two shuttered open pit gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.

- QXR has numerous gold and copper-gold targets which will be developed towards further drilling leading to potential production scenarios with updated permitting guidelines.

The trenching is an initial phase, prior to drilling, as part of a plan of reassessment around potentially reopening closed open pit gold mines and further drill targets with the aim of future gold production scenarios.

High Grade Gold in Trenches at Big Red Project

Gold trenching is planned to extend current high grade gold results in trenches at the Disney-Big Red Project (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Two elongate gold anomalous zones were defined over 650m and may extend up to 1200m long. Best historic trench results from hard rock at the base of trenches at Big Red were:

- Trench 1 - 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 35m wide. Large zone 80m @1.2 g/t Au

- Trench 2- 3m @ 2.2 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 13m wide. Large zone 28m @ 1.8 g/t Au

- Trench 4 - 2m @ 23 g/t Au with a mineralised zone 7m wide. Large zone 32m @ 1.7 g/t Au

These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022). Further trenching is planned to extend the current zone of high-grade gold mineralisation prior to a drilling program over a number of shallow targets. The Company believes the potential of Big Red may be similar to nearby Twin Hills deposit with 1.0Moz (23.1Mt@1.5g/t Au) incl 49m @5.2g/tAu and Lone Sister 0.48Moz (12.5Mt@1.2g/t Au) incl. 28m @45.2g/t Au (c.f. ASX GBZ announcement 5 Dec 2022, 28 Apr 2023, 9 Jun 2023) Reassessment of Open Pit Gold Mines A reassessment of the potential of past open pit gold mines is underway. The two open cut mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, were closed when gold was less than A$500/oz. Drilling data by QXR and previous explorers shows potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has excellent potential for a gold discovery at Big Red in Queensland, which will be followed-up in the planned trenching program and followed later by a drill program, previously delayed due to inclement weather. Nearby closed open pit gold mines were operating at much lower gold prices and show potential for future production as part of a reassessment of their potential."

Next Steps

Trenching

A new program of trenching at Big Red Project (Disney) is an initial phase to extend two north-east trending elongate zones previously encountered in QXR trenches with high grade gold results occurring over a strike length of 650 metres. The zones may potentially be up to 1200m long based on past soil sampling and geophysics (magnetic low zones within magnetic highs). Mineralised widths included 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au in trenches (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021, 16 Feb 2022). Quartz breccias show textures similar to gold producing zones elsewhere in the region.

Drill targets

Revised drill targets will be generated from the trenching results, merged with geophysical data. These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022).

Resource models

Updated resource modelling for Belyando and Lucky Break have been commissioned. Both mines show potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.

Background

QXR holds nearly 100,000 hectares of leases in the Drummond Basin of central Queensland - an underdeveloped region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces. Gold mineralisation is largely related to intrusives into the region with the largest producer - Pajingo (ex-Newmont) having produced 3.4 Moz since 1986 and was instrumental in the creation of gold miner Evolution when they purchased the mine from Newmont (Newcrest).

The QXR leases show potential for epithermal gold and porphyry related copper gold deposits and include two historical open pit gold mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, that were last producing when the gold price was under A$500/oz. QXR holds 85,800 Ha of exploration leases on a 100% basis and 11,500 Ha (70%QXR) in a JV with private company, Zamia Resources.

QXR has previously defined a potential new discovery at the Disney-Big Red project with trenching returning high grade gold intercepts and a drill ready target with considerable extension potential (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Multiple unexplored targets exist with epithermal gold and porphyry related Copper-Gold targets. QXR also holds the Anthony molybdenum deposit with potential copper and gold extensions nearby, related to c.450 million year old Devonian-Carboniferous intrusives and volcanics (490-400 Ma).

Shuttered Gold Mines

Belyando is adjacent to the highway, 70km northwest of Clermont in QLD's Central Goldfield. The pit was mined from 1989 to 1993 within oxide and transition ore to approx. 60m depth yielding 85,850 oz Au, initially from CIP processing with recoveries c.72% and later from heap leaching. Gold was sold forward in 1989 at A$470/oz Four parallel ore shoots >1.8g/t Au within a lower grade halo above 0.5 g/t Au. Drilled to 150m and open at depth down plunge and laterally. Extensions to the north west confirmed by industry experts from prior drilling, lying within a radiometric anomaly. Parallel mineralised features may exist as well.

Lucky Break is adjacent to the highway, 85km northwest of Clermont in QLD's Central Goldfield. The shear hosted lode gold style mineralisation was mined in the pit from 1987 to 1988 within oxide only to approx. 15m depth yielding 90 Kt of ore at a diluted head grade of 2.4 g/t Au for approx. 6,900 oz Au. Extensions identified down dip and to the south and north in drilling together with a parallel mineralised feature to the east (sparsely drilled), lying within a radiometric anomaly (ASX announcement 13 July 2021). Results included 2m @ 8.98 g/t Au, from 4m down hole in LB220 including 1m @ 11.55 g/t Au.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0P98BLSG



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

QX Resources Ltd Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes at Liberty Lithium Brine

QX Resources Ltd Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes at Liberty Lithium Brine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) can confirm that the Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, is a large brine basin with numerous brine aquifers, shown in downhole sampling and geophysics in the second hole of the Company's two-hole diamond drill program (Table 1*).

- Drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA, with brine intersected over 400 m vertically.

o Geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada, with encouraging initial lithium assay results, aquifers and salinity.

- Lithium brine specialists have proposed additional drilling to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, in a more favourable setting, further west of recent drilling.

- Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA, including with Stardust who aim to IPO in June.

- QXR and IG Lithium Option Agreements are being amended to facilitate undertaking further drilling.

- QXR aims to provide an update soon on progress with gold exploration in Queensland.

Porous conglomerates saturated with brines were intersected beneath fine grained lake sediments with sandy layers. The geology intersected is very encouraging as it is similar to the producing sequences of Clayton Valley Nevada, where Albemarle's producing lithium brine deposit is located. Detailed downhole geophysics together with initial downhole brine sampling (packer sampling) shows increasing salinity with depth, together with large brine volumes, both encouraging for discovering a potentially economic lithium brine deposit in the properties.

Although the maximum lithium assay values were 50mg/l Li over 15 metres near the base of hole #2 (Table 2*), the salinity and conductivity increased with depth, at levels similar to known producers. Ingress of fresh water into the aquifers may explain the lower lithium values in drill holes #1 and #2 being located close to a range front fault on the edge of the basin. These initial holes were located near the edge of the basin in part for logistics and access reasons as well as the surface lithium anomaly.

Hole #2 also intersected thick porous brine horizons - critical for future success- which is considered encouraging, together with the geological similarity to Clayton Valley NV (Albemarle's Silver Peak mine). These similarities include basal porous conglomerate units containing brine beneath finer grained lake sediments.

However, the best producing horizons at Clayton Valley are tuff units within the sediment package which have not been intersected in drillholes to date, but which outcrop 4km to the southwest of hole #2 (Figure 4*).

Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting. Lithium brine specialists have advised additional drilling is required to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, based on lab results to date.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has defined a new large scale brine basin, saturated with brines, at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. A large near-surface brine field with lithium potential is rare to date in the USA. The geological setting, with conglomerates loaded with brines, is similar to Albemarle's producing deposit. We are yet to find tuff horizons similar to Clayton Valley, which are the best brine aquifers - although they do outcrop nearby, suggesting they may exist within the basin. Surface and downhole geophysics make it compelling for further drilling to the west, in the centre of the basin under deeper sediments, which may intersect higher grade lithium brine, compared to the drilling to date."

Next Steps

Applications for further drillholes were submitted some time ago. To provide operational flexibility, an amended drill program has been submitted to regulators for approval. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for testwork with selected direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers, as well as with lithium refiner Stardust Power Inc, with whom QXR holds at Letter of Intent (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). Stardust expects to list on NASDAQ in June via a c.US$490m deal and then plans to build a lithium refinery in Oklahoma.

Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA.

QXR and IG Lithium are currently discussing amendments to the Option Agreements to facilitate the undertaking of further drilling.

Background

The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers contiguous claims over 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (Figure 1*). The Company entered an Option to Purchase Agreement and an Operating Agreement (Option Agreements) to earn a 75% interest in the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, from vendor IG Lithium LLC (ASX announcement 5 October 2023). Based on results received to date, the Company is currently in discussion with IG Lithium regarding potential renegotiation of the Option Agreements to allow a longer period of time to conduct additional drilling prior to any future commitments.

Two vertical diamond drill holes were completed (369m & 443 metres depth), spaced 4km apart (Figure 2, 3*).

Holes were centred over an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly and significant MT geophysical target, interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Brine horizons were intersected in both holes with numerous brine aquifers intersected in drillhole #2 (ASX announcement 8 Feb 2024).

QXR entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the lithium brines from the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. The parties intend to evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products, dependent on results, on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). The Company plans to share the results of the two hole drill program with Stardust as part of ongoing discussions.

Drillholes

Drillhole #1 (LLD23001) was completed at 369 metres depth. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole. An interpretation is that the drillhole went through the range front fault at 249m depth.

Drillhole #2 (LLD24002) was completed at 433 metres depth, located 4km to the south of drillhole #1. Both drillholes were centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes were positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples. An interpretation is that the drillhole went through the range front fault at 370m depth.

Figures 5 shows the increase in lithium and chloride concentration in brine with increasing depth. Figures 6-8* show interpretations of the possible geology on MT geophysical lines and the location of proposed drill holes.

The location of the proposed drill holes is also shown in Figure 9*.

Recommendations

Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting, and others who have closely reviewed the geological setting of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Their recommendations included additional drilling further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, based on lab results to date. Surface and downhole geophysics suggests that the basin is angled to the west with deeper sediments and brines to the west of recent drilling. Further, the geochemistry of the brine samples may suggest an ingress of fresh water into the aquifers, resulting in lower lithium grade in the two holes drilled to date, as the holes were drilled adjacent to a range front fault with significant fresh water inflows into the basin, along the basin edge.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C58T0H5U



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

QX Resources Ltd Stardust Power Inc Signs LOI for Liberty Lithium Brine - USA

QX Resources Ltd Stardust Power Inc Signs LOI for Liberty Lithium Brine - USA

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Stardust Power Inc. ("Stardust Power"), a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to negotiate a formal agreement to assess the lithium brines from QXR's large scale Liberty Lithium Brine Project located in California, USA ("Project"), dependent on results, and evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles*.


- QXR has entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the lithium brines from QXR's large scale Liberty Lithium Brine Project located in the USA.

- The parties intend to evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles.

- QXR is awaiting results and interpretations in the coming weeks from two drillholes, located 4km apart, which intersected numerous brine bearing aquifers at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project.

*Cautionary Statement: QXR is awaiting results from drilling that has intersected brines but does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

Stardust Power is developing a strategically and centrally located lithium refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma with plans for producing up to 50,000 metric tons per annum of battery-grade lithium and is securing sources of lithium brine feedstock to turn into battery grade lithium products ready for use across the lithium supply chain, with a focus on electric vehicles (EV). With over 25 battery giga-factories currently under development across the United States, there is an acute need for a national battery-grade lithium refinery to supply lithium to battery manufacturers. In November 2023, Stardust Power announced that it intends to go public on the NYSE through a merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company in a deal valued at US$490 million.

The LOI between Stardust Power and QXR outlines the intention to work together collaboratively in good faith to assess the potential of lithium brines from the Project, and evaluate options to determine if there is an economically feasible process to produce lithium products from the Project to potentially supply Stardust Power with a limited volume of lithium brine products.

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

QXR is awaiting results and interpretations in the coming weeks from two drillholes, located 4km apart, which intersected numerous brine bearing aquifers (refer ASX announcement dated 8 February 2024).

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has been in discussions with Direct Lithium Extraction technology providers, lithium product processors and end users to advance the liberty Lithium Project dependant on results. Stardust is an emerging new processor of lithium for batteries and we are keen to advance discussions with them."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K47IZKL7



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

QX Resources Ltd Encouraging Iron Ore Samples up to 58% Fe in Pilbara

QX Resources Ltd Encouraging Iron Ore Samples up to 58% Fe in Pilbara

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to announce that a detailed sampling program has been planned for the Company's Western Shaw iron ore project, in the Pilbara iron ore province of Western Australia.

At Western Shaw, previous reconnaissance rock chip samples have returned up to 58.5% Fe from outcrop, which extends over a 4km distance.

A Banded Iron Formation (BIF) with chert horizons was sampled over 4.4km but extends over 8km within the Western Shaw leases (E45/6107, E45/4960), with southern extensions held by the FMG group and Rio Tinto (E45/5589, E45/6326).

QXR has undertaken a comprehensive review of prior exploration over Western Shaw with the iron ore potential only having been recently assessed as the area had been targeted for pegmatites by QXR. Potential exists for enriched surface iron ore over BIF sequences. The Pilbara has been an exploration target for enriched iron ore as DSO (Direct Shipping Ore). A new sampling program of 250m spaced rockchip traverses over the outcropping BIF sequence is planned over the full 8km outcrops in the coming quarter, followed by costeans to better identify drilling targets.

Previous work had been conducted by Atlas Iron over 15 years ago with rockchip results up to 62.3%Fe+ (Table 2*). However recent sampling indicates further untested potential to the south. Atlas had previously intersected up to 57.4% Fe in RC drilling (0-2m, WSRC016) + (Table 2*) within strongly oxidized goethitic ironstone but Atlas' planned reconnaissance drill program was never completed, according to their WA mines dept reports. QXR's rock chip samples display 3km of untested strike length to the south of previous drilling and rockchip sampling.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "Iron ore rockchip sample results with grades above 57% Fe are rare to locate this past decade and may lead to DSO potential if results continue to show promise. It's an exciting opportunity within our leases surrounded by majors in the sector. New work could show the potential for something significant, so we are excited to get this detailed sampling program underway."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E4NGD6I5



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

QX Resources Ltd Multiple Brine Horizons in 2nd Hole at Liberty Lithium

QX Resources Ltd Multiple Brine Horizons in 2nd Hole at Liberty Lithium

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

- Drillhole 2 has been completed at 443m depth; Brine sampling and geophysics are underway.

- Numerous brine aquifers* were intersected between 90m and 295m depth in drillhole 2.

- Both diamond drillholes, located 4km apart, were centred over significant geophysical targets in magnetotellurics (MT) that inferred a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers.

- Results and interpretations from drillhole 1 are expected in mid-February, with drillhole 2 results in late March.

*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

Brine sampling*and downhole geophysics of the second drill hole is underway. Specific aquifers are being sampled using packer sampling, with intervals determined from the downhole geophysical and geological logs.

Lithium assay results with interpretations are expected from drillhole 1 in the coming weeks, with drillhole 2 lithium results in late March.

The second vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 443.5 metres depth. Numerous brine aquifers varying in width from a few metres to 10 metres in width were intersected at 90m, 130m, 210m, 245m, and 295m. Running sands, favourable for brine aquifers, were intersected at these same levels. Increased salinity suggests a favourable zone from 210m to 270m.

Fine grained sediments with sandy layers were common from the top of hole to 205m depth with gravels, conglomerates and coarse alluvial fan material below this to the base of the hole. The geology intersected reflected the anticipated target sequence as its similar in profile to the producing sequences of Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA.

The second hole will be cased, with slotted casing in favourable aquifers to allow for further sampling and monitoring. Large brine sample volumes (>20,000 litres) will then be pumped and stored. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for analysis and testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers (refer ASX announcement dated 25 October 2023).

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "Intersecting numerous brine aquifers in the second hole is very encouraging. The running sand horizons and numerous saline aquifers encountered are exactly the desired geological setting when exploring for new lithium brine basins. Additionally, the geology in the second hole is very similar to the producing sequences at the nearby lithium brine producer of Albemarle.

The sampling undertaken is quite specific, using a packer sampler to take samples over individual aquifers from 3m to 10m thick. Bulk samples will be sent for direct lithium extraction testwork once collected.

It's taking a little longer than anticipated to get assays and interpret those results due to end-of-year issues but It's a great start to this large target Liberty Lithium project."

Packer Sampling

Packer sampling, using "straddle" packers, are being utilised to sample specific aquifers downhole. Within the open drillhole, below the drill bit head, rubber stoppers are inflated either side of the specific aquifer between 3m to 10m, with intervals determined from the resistivity and gamma downhole geophysical log together with the geological log, where brines were identified (see Figure 2*).

Drillholes and Deal Terms

The first vertical diamond drill hole was completed at 369 metres depth in late December 2023. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

Drillhole 2 is located 4km to the south of drillhole 1 and both are centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as inferring a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 4 below).

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4461WOH7



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

