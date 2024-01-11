Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

NASDAQ Listing Update

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Crypto Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Qualcomm and Adams and Adams Launch Free Online IP Training for African Innovators

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Incorporated announced the launch of L2Pro Africa IP e-learning Platform, a free online training program designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers in Africa to protect, secure, and maximize their innovations. This program has been created in collaboration with Adams and Adams, Africa's leading intellectual property (IP) law firm

The L2ProAfrica platform will provide comprehensive training on intellectual property fundamentals, including patents, copyrights, trademarks, and IP integration into business models. The program draws from globally applicable IP principles developed by IP law experts for L2ProIndia and The Inventor's Patent Academy in the US. Both courses have been authored by IP law professors and EDI experts who have made this complex topic accessible and useable by inventors.

"In Africa, where innovation and creativity are abundant, the level of patenting remains significantly lower than in other regions.", said Sudeepto Roy, VP, Engineering, Qualcomm Incorporated, and the lead of Qualcomm's Africa Innovation Platform initiative. "With only miniscule percentage of global patents filed in Africa, we are missing out on the immense economic potential that the continent's ingenuity holds. This new free online training program, L2ProAfrica, is a critical step towards empowering African inventors with the knowledge and tools they need to protect their ideas and bring their inventions to life. We have seen at first hand, the impact of similar programs in Europe, US and in India, and are confident that by nurturing a culture of intellectual property protection, we can foster economic growth, create jobs, and transform Africa into a global hub of innovation."

A crucial part of the course, authored by attorneys at Adams and Adams, focuses on individual filing procedures for patents, industrial designs and trademarks in the countries of Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Rwanda and within the two African patent organisations, ARIPO and OAPI. These step-by-step descriptions of per-country filing requirements empower inventors to interact effectively with IP professionals such as a IP attorneys and their respective IP offices.

Adams & Adams, is a renowned expert in IP law, comprising of a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in drafting, prosecuting, and managing patents, trademarks and designs. The firm's commitment to promoting patent education and empowering inventors is evident in its numerous initiatives, including workshops, seminars, and publications designed to demystify the patenting process and encourage innovation across the continent. Adams & Adams' expertise and dedication to fostering a thriving IP ecosystem make it an invaluable partner in this collaborative effort to enhance patent education and empower African innovators.

"We are excited to partner with Qualcomm in the L2ProAfrica program to increase awareness about the important role of IP and to improve access to the IP systems on the continent. As a result of our extensive expertise and experience in securing and protecting IP across Africa, we are able to share our knowledge on navigating the various IP systems and provide support to start ups and innovators, who make a valuable contribution to economic development of the continent. Our involvement in the program demonstrates our ongoing commitment to strengthening the IP ecosystem and realising Africa's abundant potential," said Nicky Garnett, Partner, Adams & Adams.

The launch of L2ProAfrica complements Qualcomm's commitment to democratizing knowledge about IP systems and empower aspiring innovators of all backgrounds worldwide. Qualcomm has implemented similar programs in other countries and regions, including L2Pro in Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and L2ProIndia (in collaboration with the Government of India and National Law University), and The Inventor's Patent Academy in the US (in collaboration with Invent Together, an alliance aimed at ensuring broader access to the patent system and greater diversity among patent holders).

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution - including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more - to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
The Conversation (0)
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Vision Pro available in the U.S. on February 2

The era of spatial computing is here — pre-orders begin Friday, January 19

Apple® today announced Apple Vision Pro™ will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store® locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS™, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user's eyes, hands, and voice. An all-new App Store® provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro begin Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5G Smart School With WeSchool and Qualcomm Wireless Reach

Qualcomm is committed to connecting more people around the world and creating a brighter, more interconnected future through Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™. As part of that mission, Qualcomm Wireless Reach partnered with WeSchool to develop the 5G Smart School program, which gives students and teachers across Italy access to wireless devices and 5G fixed wireless access

In this video, see inside one of the 5G Smart Schools in Italy. As one educator explains, students need digital skills and tools to thrive in the future workplace. By connecting students and teachers with wireless devices, including always connected laptops and other tools like VR headsets and online learning platforms, children get to embrace a new way of learning.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Completes First Year of Africa Innovation Platform and Announces Additional Benefits

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the completion of the first year of the Africa Innovation Platform, a suite of mentorship, education, and training programs created to support the development of Africa's emerging technology ecosystem. The platform has provided resources and support for local universities, ten small-to-medium sized startups, and grant participants. The program exposed these groups to Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s engineers and its state-of-the-art capabilities suite for mobile platforms and technologies, including 4G, 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning. Qualcomm also announced several additional benefits to the Innovation Platform for this year's participants

  • Social Impact Funds from the Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative to help QMIA startups scale.
  • Patent filing incentive fund, to help QMIA startups protect their inventions through patenting.
  • QMIA 2024 program launch for mentoring 10 deep-tech startups in Africa.

During 2023, Qualcomm's Africa Innovation Platform reached the following milestones:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Leading University in Vigo, Spain Collaborates With Qualcomm To Offer Its Students 5G Training & Certification

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announces its collaboration with the Escola de Enxeñaría de Telecomunicación de la Universidade de Vigo to provide 5G training courses. Students will have access to the courses and will have the opportunity to receive certification for their training through the Qualcomm Academy program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Support for STEM and Midway

Qualcommby USS Midway Museum

Originally published by Midway Currents

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm's Support for STEM and Midway

Qualcommby USS Midway Museum

Originally published by Midway Currents

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai's AI Powered Search Engine Reports a Breakthrough 80% Increase In 3D Modeling Productivity

Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

NEO Battery Materials Files 9th Silicon Anode Patent for Major Manufacturing Innovation

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Energy Investing

Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

Lithium Investing

RK Lithium Project – Drilling Update Strong Li and Sn Intersections at the BT Lithium Prospect

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

×