PointsBet and Hawthorne Race Course Unveil Newest Off-Track Sports Betting Destination in Chicago Suburbs

PointsBet Retail Sportsbook at Club Hawthorne in Villa Park Marks Fourth Location in Illinois , Features Over 160 Big Screen TVs and a 26-Foot HD Display

PointsBet, the leader in live betting, announced today the opening of its newest retail sportsbook in Villa Park, Illinois offering sports fans in and around Chicago a new entertainment destination to watch and wager on games. The PointsBet Sportsbook, located at Club Hawthorne, marks the fourth retail location for the company in the state as part of its partnership with Hawthorne Race Course, which hosts the largest network of off-track betting bars for horse racing in Illinois .

"With a full roster of NFL playoffs, NBA, and NHL games, we couldn't be more excited to be offering a new destination for Illinois sports fans to enjoy and bet on their favorite sports," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken . "The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook is part of PointsBet's continued efforts to expand our footprint in a key state like Illinois , and we're thrilled to be able to provide the Illinois sports community with another premier location that caters to both sports fans and bettors – and everyone in between."

The PointsBet Retail Sportsbook was designed to offer sports fans and bettors in the Villa Park area an immersive online and in-person betting experience. The retail sportsbook will be located inside the Crazy Pour Sports Bar at Club Hawthorne (105 E North Ave, Villa Park, IL ), a 15,000 square foot, full-service bar and restaurant that features more than 160 high-resolution TVs, including a 26-foot-wide HD display, five 160" jumbo displays, an LED sports ticker, a private party and VIP room, and fully covered heated patio. The 400-person capacity sports and horse betting bar is already a renowned suburban destination for watching major sports including football bowl games, NCAA basketball, UFC fights, and the Kentucky Derby.

"There's nowhere else in Chicagoland where you can bet on sports, horse racing and video slots," said Tim Carey , CEO of Hawthorne Race Course. "Only Club Hawthorne betting bars have it all. We're building an integrated on-site entertainment experience with great food and drinks, and excellent service for the next generation of sports fans."

Sports bettors can place cash wagers directly with cashiers at three betting windows or at eight self-service kiosks. Patrons will also have access to Crazy Pour's full-service beverage and dining options, which includes over 150 different whiskeys, seasonal craft beers, pizzas, burgers, "The Legendary Beef Roll" and more.

Sports betting is available in the PointsBet Retail Sportsbook Monday - Thursday from 10am to 9pm and on the weekends from 9am to 9pm . Wagering on horse racing is available daily from 10AM until 10PM , and until 11PM on Fridays and Saturdays .

About PointsBet

PointsBet is an online gaming operator listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia , the United States , Canada and Ireland . PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Hawthorne Race Course

Founded in 1891, Hawthorne Race Course is the oldest sporting venue in Illinois for America's original sport: horse racing.  For more than a century, the 4th generation family-owned and operated business has hosted racing on the border of the City as " Chicago's hometown track" which is the only race course in the nation to host both Thoroughbred and Standardbred racing.  Hawthorne operates Illinois' largest network of off-track betting bars which also feature three PointsBet Sportsbooks, in addition to a sportsbook at the track.  On July 30, 2020 , the Illinois Gaming Board approved Hawthorne to move forward with a $400 Million development of the State's first race track casino.  For more information visit HawthorneRaceCourse.com.

Media Contact

PointsBet
Josh Kun
Director of Communications
joshua.kun@pointsbet.com

Hawthorne Race Course
Dakota Schultz
Director of Marketing & Communications
dakota@clubhawthorne.com
(312) 371-4104

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Award-Winning Film Producer Launches Web3's First Management Sim, Tiny Colony, on ImmutableX

Led by a team of industry veterans from EA, Capcom, and PlayStation, Tiny Colony is migrating to IMX to improve performance and cement its place as an innovator in web3 gaming

Tiny Colony a web3 construction and management simulation, today announces its launch on ImmutableX — the preferred developer platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum from leading web3 gaming company Immutable.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hafthor Bjornsson , Game of Thrones Star and World's Strongest Man Joins Legends at War, a Sabre Games Creation

LEGENDS AT WAR (L.A.W.) is a state-of-the-art, free-to-play game where players of all levels can enjoy tournament play in a Medieval setting, created by Sabre Games. They've announced the collaboration and participation of one of the world's most recognizable personalities in gaming and entertainment: Hafthor Bjornsson (Thor), the former World's Strongest Man (2018), and "The Mountain", from Game of Thrones.

Thor's character was dubbed "the Mountain'' due to his dominating presence, weightlifting skills, and combat capabilities. Along with entertainment, Thor is passionate about Medieval-style warfare, knows the intricacies and strategy behind physical combat, and is a delight to talk to.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Campbell's® Chunky® Enters the Metaverse with Fortnite Creative and Introduces The Chunky FuelUp Tournament

The branded experience features football-themed games for players to compete for NFL prizes in a live streamed finale.

The 'Official Soup Sponsor of the NFL' is taking soup into the metaverse by launching the Chunky FuelUp Tournament, an immersive experience featuring Fortnite Creative. Just in time for the NFL playoffs, Chunky is merging the game brand with football themed, native Fortnite gameplay. As a brand known to fuel the everyday hustle, the Chunky FuelUp Tournament features three unique challenges to test players' speed, agility, and accuracy including:

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

XSET Appoints Jacob Arce as New Head of Esports

The global gaming lifestyle organization promotes former Operations Manager Jacob Arce to Head of Esports

XSET, the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, announced that their Operations Manager Jacob Arce will be assuming a new role as Head of Esports. This announcement comes shortly after the announcement of new hire, David Luce as Chief Content Officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Elementary Students Combine PE and Coding with Unruly Splats

- This year, students in the Bristol Public School District literally jumped into learning to code with Unruly Splats a STEM education tool that combines coding and active play. Using an iPad or Chromebook, students can code Unruly Splats to create games that promote movement and collaboration.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and bring our PE department to new heights," said Sara Hale , the Bristol Public Schools Dean of Physical Education and Health. "With Unruly Splats, we can bring computer science education into a context where students least expect it–PE class."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pimax Shows the Future of VR at CES2023 with New VR Products for Consumers

Pimax one of the leading innovators in VR headsets, showcased its Crystal and Portal VR products at CES 2023 to more than a hundred thousand visitors from around the world.

In the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center — located proudly between global tech giants — Pimax let visitors try out the Pimax Crystal, as well as the Pimax Portal, an entirely new type of gaming device. Both devices have attracted great attention from the media, as well as visits (and try-outs) from some of the top VR influencers of the world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

