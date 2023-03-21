SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

Pitney Bowes Releases Order Experience Index to Help Direct-to-Consumer Retailers Navigate Post-Pandemic Market

Data and insights on each step of an ecommerce order, from checkout to returns

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, has released its comprehensive 2022 Order Experience Index , a compilation of data and insights on each step in the customer journey of an ecommerce order, from checkout to returns. The Index is a guide for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers as they adapt to volatile macroeconomic factors and post-pandemic shifts in consumer preferences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005701/en/

"While the word ‘unprecedented' was appropriate for the market changes we saw over the last couple of years, it would be a mistake to label the year ahead as a ‘return' to pre-pandemic behaviors," said Vijay Ramachandran, Vice President, Enablement and Experience at Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce . "Ecommerce brands are coming to terms with a new market landscape where delivery speed and free returns aren't the same drivers they once were. As we explore in our latest Order Experience Index—a benchmark sample of insights we share with our clients everyday—consumers have new expectations that may upend many of the pandemic-fueled investments retailers made over the last few years."

The Index contains takeaways from BOXpoll market surveys and BOXscore shopping benchmarks to analyze the current state of ecommerce and offer actionable insights for direct-to-consumer retailers to use to develop new strategies for the evolving landscape ahead. Key findings and trends include:

Consumers' definition of convenience is shifting, driving new considerations for retailers as they rethink checkout and delivery experiences.

  • Shipping doesn't necessarily need to be "fast," but rather, predictable. The average consumer defines "fast" shipping as more than three days—a number that has grown as the market has recovered from pandemic restrictions.
  • 62% of consumers say an accurate estimated delivery date is more important than fast shipping.
  • "Convenience" is the number one reason consumers cite for picking online shopping over in-store, with 49% selecting convenience over better prices, broader selection and getting their items delivered faster.

Retailers must strike a balance between a memorable and sustainable unboxing experience.

  • More than 1 in 3 consumers (38%) are sustainability shoppers (those who seek or buy products based on environmentally friendly features). Nearly half (47-48%) of younger, more affluent consumers, as well as parents and urbanites, fall into this category.
  • Consumers (54%) deem easy-to-reuse packaging the most helpful way for retailers to make order packaging more sustainable.

Retailers must rethink returns strategies, considering a convenient returns experience while keeping costs low.

  • Retailers report that returns cost an average of 21% of order value.
  • Meanwhile, 70% are actively working on lowering returns transportation and processing costs.

Though international inflation and a strong US dollar have dampened demand for US exports, retailers have several opportunities to win back cross-border customers with a positive order experience.

  • Cross-border cart abandonment rose year-over-year.
  • Common reasons for cross-border cart abandonment in 2022 included not wanting to risk paying import duties at package pick-up and taxes as well as a lack of localization.

The 2022 Order Experience Index can be downloaded here . Learning from both consumer behaviors and larger shipping trends, retailers can also anticipate the release of Pitney Bowes' forthcoming 2022 Shipping Index, releasing on March 28, which takes a close look at the state of the shipping industry in the US with a detailed analysis of the vertical, including details of parcel volume, carrier revenue, and market share.

Methodology

BOXpoll by Pitney Bowes, part of the BOXtools insights platform, is a weekly survey on current events, culture and ecommerce logistics. Morning Consult conducts weekly consumer polls on behalf of Pitney Bowes among a national sample of more than 2,000 online shoppers. Visit www.pitneybowes.com/boxpoll for the latest BOXpoll findings.

BOXscore , a customer experience benchmarking platform by Pitney Bowes, uses crowdsourced mystery shopping data to provide retailers with insights into their ecommerce logistics.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html . For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com .

Brett Cody, Pitney Bowes
T: 203-218-1187
E: Brett.Cody@pb.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

ASX:AVB

Avanco Resources Announce Pedra Branca East Scoping Study Clears Pathway To Decline Development

Avanco Resources Limited (ASX:AVB) is pleased to announce highly encouraging results from the Pedra Branca East Scoping Study and the start of underground development activities. The decision to commence development underpins Avanco’s strategy to become a mid-tier copper-gold company.
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Scoping Study1 demonstrates viability of a large scale underground mine at Pedra Branca East2 (PBE)
  • Financial modelling3 of the Scoping Study findings provided sufficient confidence for the Board to approve commencement of the PBE mine decline access
  • The PBE Pre-Feasibility Study, which envisages initial extraction of ore and treatment at the Antas Mine, is close to completion and results are expected to be released in coming months
  • The selected underground mining contractor is mobilising to begin construction of the box-cut, portal and decline
  • The decline will be sized adequately for the needs of the future full scale mine
  • Underground access activities will be funded from existing cash reserves
  • Commencement of underground works underscores Avanco’s commitment to Pedra Branca and positions the Company to react quickly and benefit from any improvement in commodity prices
  • The Company is now well-positioned to pursue an aggressive corporate growth strategy, leveraging of its recent successful transformation to “producer status”
  • The Company aims through a series of staged expansions, at becoming a ~50,000tpa copper and 30,000ozpa gold producer

Pedra Branca is Avanco’s second and much larger project, located ~50km southwest of the producing Antas Mine. Pedra Branca comprises two adjacent high grade, steeply dipping coppergold deposits, East and West (PBE and PBW). PBE is the subject of the current study and the results are considered very positive.
Connect with Avanco Resources Limited (ASX:AVB) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Cummins Opens Atlanta Satellite Office and Tech Hub

Global power and technology leader, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) unveiled its new office location, the Cummins Atlanta Hub (CAH), located in Atlanta, Georgia. The Hub will continue supporting the future success and growth of Cummins, initially serving as the home for the supply chain planning group and members of the information technology team, with more groups to follow in the future. The new project is a direct reflection of Cummins' commitment to powering a more prosperous world through improving communities in which it operates to have a direct impact on the lives of its employees and its neighbors.

"For Cummins to be successful, we need to attract, build and retain the best talent to solve the challenges our customers and communities face today and tomorrow and create inclusive environments where our people and innovation thrive," said Cummins President and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Rumsey. "The opening of an office in Atlanta is a clear reflection of Cummins' continued investments and efforts in our current and future employees and communities."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

C-COM Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Results

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today its financial results for its fiscal year ended November 30, 2022.

The Company generated revenues of $11,646,934, up 27% compared to 2021's revenues of $9,151,986. Net income was $1,139,655 (3 cents per share) in fiscal 2022, down 20% from 2021's profit due to reduced gross margins and increased material costs.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

wooden letter blocks spelling ETF

5 Biggest Clean Energy ETFs in 2023

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been gaining popularity in North America in a wide range of industries, including the clean energy sector, whose appeal is rapidly increasing.

ETF inflows have hit record levels in recent years. In 2021, investment surpassed US$1 trillion for the first time to land at US$1.29 trillion for that year; that's compared to US$735.7 billion for 2020. The rising demand for these investment products spurred fund houses to launch more ETFs in 2021, and even to convert their existing mutual funds into ETFs.

While the global economic uncertainty brought on by catalysts such as inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine led to a 33 percent decline in ETF inflows for a total of US$856.16 billion in 2022, analysts are optimistic that 2023 will bring strong demand, with an estimated range of US$750 billion to US$1 trillion in ETF inflows.

Varennes Carbon Recycling selects Accelera by Cummins to manufacture, supply 90MW electrolyzer system in Quebec

Plant will use renewable hydrogen and oxygen to turn non-recyclable waste into biofuels and circular chemicals

Accelera™ by Cummins, a business segment of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), will supply a 90-megawatt (MW) proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer system for Varennes Carbon Recycling's (VCR) plant in Quebec, Canada a key step in advancing North America's green hydrogen economy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Ballard Reports Q4 2022 Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

"With an increasingly constructive policy landscape for hydrogen globally, we are excited by the growing end customer interest to decarbonize mobility and stationary power applications with fuel cells," said Randy MacEwen , President and CEO. "2022 proved to be an important year for Ballard as we achieved key customer platform wins across our verticals of bus, truck, rail and marine, along with early traction in select stationary power applications. This dynamic is supporting our planned transition of Ballard's business model to a heavier focus on growing sales of Power Products and reduced relative contribution of Technology Solutions. Bolstered by strong order intake in Q4 in Europe and North America , we ended 2022 with an Order Backlog of $133.4 million , with Power Products up more than double from the end of 2021 and up almost 60% from the end of Q3."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cummins announces Mary Chandler retiring after serving Cummins and its global communities since 2011

Jim Schacht to succeed Chandler as Vice President Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations and CEO of the Cummins Foundation

Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that Mary Chandler, Vice President – Corporate Responsibility and Community Relations and CEO of the Cummins Foundation, is retiring later this spring and Jim Schacht, currently a member of the Corporate Responsibility Leadership Team, will succeed Mary and be promoted to Vice President of Cummins.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

