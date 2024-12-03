- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Energy Technologies: High-quality Cable Manufacturer and Re-seller for the Expanding Energy Market
With a strong foothold in the manufacturing and distribution of copper-insulated cables, Australia-based Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) is poised to capitalize on the growing renewable energy sector through strategic global partnerships presenting a compelling investment opportunity. The company''s wholly owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables, is the oldest cable manufacturer in Australia, and its extensive history underpins a reputation for reliability and quality.
Energy Technologies focuses its factory operations on higher-margin product lines while employing a balanced strategy of manufacturing and purchasing cables for sale. Its Rosedale facility is a significant upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities equipped with a high level of automation that supports production efficiency, processing up to 250 tonnes of copper monthly, with room for additional capacity if demand rises.
Energy Technologies also engages in purchased sales by sourcing lower-margin products from rigorously vetted suppliers throughout the globe. This approach ensures Energy Technologies can meet market demand without overextending its manufacturing resources. Purchased sales for FY25 are projected to contribute an additional AU$6.7 million to the company’s revenue.
Company Highlights
- Energy Technologies produces low-, medium-, and high-voltage cables, with over 90 percent of its materials sourced locally in Australia.
- The company is strategically aligned with electrification and renewable energy trends, catering to infrastructure, solar, wind and mining industries.
- Key partnerships with Gantner Instruments and Tratos Group expand its product offerings for solar farms, wind turbines and subsea transmission lines.
- The company’s partnerships position it as a comprehensive supplier for large-scale renewable energy projects, projected to grow to AU$6 billion annually by 2034.
Energy Technologies Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
Energy Technologies
Investor Insight
Leveraging its long-history and reputation as a cable manufacturer, Energy Technologies’ (EGY) push to capitalize on the growing renewable energy sector through strategic global partnerships present a compelling investment opportunity.
Overview
Australia-based Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) has a strong foothold in the manufacture and distribution of copper-insulated cables through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables. Since its acquisition by Energy Technologies, the company has served as a cornerstone of the company’s operations. Founded in 1936, the company is the oldest cable manufacturer in Australia, and its extensive history underpins a reputation for reliability and quality. With a manufacturing facility in Rosedale, Victoria, and sales offices in New South Wales, Western Australia, and Victoria, the company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of critical sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, defense and mining. Energy Technologies’ commitment to supporting Australian industry is reflected in its products. Over 90 percent of raw materials used for its cable products, like copper and plastic, are locally sourced.Energy Technologies employs a balanced strategy of manufacturing and purchasing cables for sale. The company focuses its factory operations on higher-margin product lines, while lower-margin cables are sourced from strategic manufacturers located around the globe, coupled with a wholesale distribution department, which capitalises on complimentary products & services in strategic market segments. This approach enhances cash flow management and operational efficiency.
The company’s Rosedale facility is a significant upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities. Situated on 122 acres, this location provides ample space for future expansion. The plant’s high level of automation supports production efficiency, processing up to 250 tonnes of copper monthly, with room for additional capacity if demand rises.
Strategic Review of Business Operations
Energy Technologies has focused on building strong partnerships to expand its product range and market reach. A key strategy for growth is to develop alliances with larger entities to enable Bambach to scale its distribution and provide specialized products to niche markets.
One such alliance is with Gantner Instruments, a full-service photovoltaic (PV) monitoring and control supplier for utility scale PV power plants. Under the distribution agreement with Gantner, Bambach supplies the renewable energy sector with certified, specialized low-voltage cables, connectors, weather stations and DC combiner boxes. These products are essential for delivering power from solar panels to inverters, which is a critical component in renewable energy infrastructure.
According to projections, the annual spending on utility-scale solar farms in Australia will reach AU$6 billion over the next decade. This growth is segmented into three phases:
- Initial surge (2024 to 2026): AU$2.5 billion to $3.5 billion annually.
- Accelerated growth (2027 to 2029): AU$3.5 billion to $5 billion annually.
- Mature market phase (2030-2034): AU$4.5 billion to $6 billion annually.
Another critical partnership for Energy Technologies is with Tratos Group, a leading Italian cable manufacturer. This agreement has significantly expanded Energy Technologies’ product portfolio, allowing the company to offer medium- and high-voltage cables, as well as solutions for subsea transmission lines, offshore and onshore wind turbines, and mining operations. These additions bolster the company’s ability to address the growing demand in the renewable energy and mining sectors, while also diversifying its market reach.
Manufacturing and Purchased Sales Strategy
Energy Technologies employs a dual approach to sales through a combination of manufactured and purchased products. Its factory in Rosedale focuses on high-margin, specialized cable products that cater to sectors such as renewable energy, rail road, and infrastructure.
For FY25, the company is forecasting manufactured gross margins exceeding 23 percent. To complement its manufacturing capabilities, the company also engages in purchased sales by sourcing lower-margin products from rigorously vetted suppliers throughout the globe. This approach ensures Energy Technologies can meet market demand without overextending its manufacturing resources. Purchased sales for FY25 are projected to contribute an additional AU$6.7 million to the company’s revenue.
Exclusive Interview: Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins
Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY)CEO Nick Cousins shared that the company is refocusing its business strategy, focusing on the burgeoning renewable energy sector in Australia.
"We're looking at what is essentially a new business," said Cousins in an interview with the Investing News Network, highlighting the fundamental shift to capitalise on tailwinds supporting renewable energy initiatives.
Watch the full interview with Nick Cousins, CEO of Energy Technologies.
Payment under JDA with Yinson to develop CO2 storage and marine transport solutions
Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Yinson Production Offshore Pte Ltd (Yinson), as announced on 1 October 2024.
Yinson has made a payment of USD 200,000 related to Technical Service Fees for Provaris’ provision of its background IP and other technical information and services for the CO2 Tank project scope of work under the JDA, which commenced in October 2024. The agreed project scope and timetable for concept design activities runs into Q1 2025 where an update will be provided in conjunction with Yinson.
Background to the JDA for new CO2 Tank design
As announced on 1 October 2024, Yinson and Provaris are jointly evaluating the technical and economic viability of adapting Provaris’ proprietary tank design for compressed hydrogen to develop innovative and cost competitive alternatives for bulk-scale storage and transport of liquid CO2. The collaboration will also assess the potential for other gases such as ammonia.
Currently, there is no ship transport of CO2 in a low pressure and temperature range suitable for long sailing distances and large cargo volumes. This collaboration aims to help develop a new CO2 Tank design solution that will address current CO2 transit and storage limitations.
The development of CO2 storage and transport infrastructure is crucial for the widespread deployment of carbon capture, which is a critical pillar in meeting global emission reduction targets. The design of bulk scale CO2 Tanks is important for maximizing the amount of CO2 that can be stored and transported in a single cargo.
Provaris is being advised by the Energy Infrastructure Group, Clarksons Norway AS.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Provaris Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Provaris Energy: Enabling Clean Energy Supply Chains via Innovative Hydrogen, CO2 Storage and Transport Solutions
Provaris (ASX:PV1), a leading innovator in the green hydrogen sector is well-positioned to be an important part of the European green hydrogen supply chain through its groundbreaking compressed hydrogen solutions. The company's proprietary tank IP and innovative ship design support its vision to develop a portfolio of integrated green hydrogen projects.
Provaris’ innovative H2Neo carrier solution offers a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods of hydrogen storage and transport. These carriers are designed to address the growing global demand for clean energy while overcoming the logistical challenges associated with green hydrogen distribution.
Provaris is expanding its portfolio to include CO2 storage technologies, a move that aligns with the company's core competencies in gas handling and storage, while addressing the growing demand for large scale CO2 storage and transport solutions in the European market, and beyond.
Company Highlights
- Provaris is a leading innovator in the green hydrogen sector, leveraging its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology to develop sustainable, clean energy supply chains across Europe.
- The company combines proven technology and unique IP for cost-effective hydrogen storage and transport solutions, with a first-mover advantage through its proprietary ship design and low-cost delivery.
- Provaris has established strong strategic partners across Europe, enhancing its credibility in delivering hydrogen to market
- In addition to green hydrogen, the company is leveraging its tank IP for application into the established CO2 storage and shipping market.
Provaris Energy
Investor Insight
Provaris presents a unique and attractive investment proposition in the rapidly expanding green hydrogen sector in Europe. With its proprietary technology, strategic partnerships and integrated business model, Provaris is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions.
Overview
Provaris (ASX:PV1), a leading innovator in the green hydrogen sector, is well-placed to become integral to the European green hydrogen supply chain through its groundbreaking compressed hydrogen solutions. The company focuses on developing regional projects that span the entire value chain, from production to export, with a particular emphasis on delivering hydrogen with the highest energy efficiency and the lowest cost.
With a vision to develop a portfolio of integrated green hydrogen projects, Provaris leverages its proprietary tank IP and innovative ship design, with a focus on collaborating with world-class partners.
Compression supports the development of simple, scalable and energy-efficient green hydrogen supply chains for the European market.
Provaris stands at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution, dedicated to developing innovative and efficient supply chains for zero-carbon energy in the European region. With its rapid adoption of green hydrogen, the European market presents a golden opportunity for Provaris. As countries across the continent seek to decarbonize their economies, the demand for sustainable energy sources has skyrocketed. Provaris’ use of compressed hydrogen technology offers a compelling solution to the logistical challenges associated with hydrogen distribution, replacing complexity with simplicity to lower the delivered cost.
Core Product: H2Neo Carrier
At the heart of Provaris’ innovative H2Neo carrier solution is its proprietary compressed hydrogen technology. The H2Neo offers a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional methods of hydrogen storage and transport. These carriers are designed to address the growing global demand for hydrogen while overcoming the logistical challenges associated with green hydrogen distribution.
Key Features and Benefits
- Enhanced Safety: Provaris’ compressed hydrogen technology prioritizes safety in storage and transportation.
- Cost-effectiveness: By eliminating the need for complex liquefaction or ammonia synthesis processes, the company's solutions reduce overall costs.
- Scalability: The technology is adaptable to various project sizes, from regional supply chains to large-scale international exports.
- Environmental Sustainability: Compressed green hydrogen aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and transition to cleaner energy sources.
Recent Concept Design Study reaffirms simplicity and efficiency of compressed hydrogen enables low-cost supply for Europe.
Innovative Vessel Designs
Complementing its innovative compressed hydrogen technology, Provaris is developing new vessel designs specifically tailored for hydrogen transport. These specialized ships are engineered to safely and efficiently carry compressed hydrogen across maritime routes, opening up new possibilities for international green energy trade.
CO2 Storage and Transport
As part of its commitment to sustainable energy solutions, Provaris is expanding its portfolio to include CO2 storage technologies. This strategic move aligns with the company's core competencies in gas handling and storage, while addressing the growing demand for large scale CO2 storage and transport solutions in the European market, and beyond.
Provaris is leveraging its expertise in compressed gas handling to develop innovative CO2 solutions, through the following strategies.
Adapting Hydrogen Tank Designs: The company is modifying its proprietary compression systems to efficiently capture and store CO2 from industrial processes.
Collaboration with Global Partner: Provaris announced a Joint Development Agreement with Yinson Product AS, a global energy infrastructure and technology company, which is developing CO2 infrastructure and supply chains.
Extension to Onshore Storage Solutions: Utilizing its experience in gas storage, Provaris is developing land-based facilities for intermediate CO2 storage before permanent sequestration.
Strategic Partnerships
At the forefront of Provaris Energy's European strategy is a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norwegian Hydrogen and Germany-based international energy company Uniper Global Commodities. This tripartite agreement marks a pivotal step in developing hydrogen supply chains, leveraging each partner's unique strengths.
The collaboration strategically capitalizes on the Nordic region's geographical advantages, facilitating efficient hydrogen distribution across Europe, with a particular focus on the German market. Germany is reliant on the import of over 70 percent of its hydrogen demand by 2030. This partnership not only underscores Provaris' role as an enabler for hydrogen transport at scale, but also a commitment by Uniper to support the development of Provaris’ unique approach.
A significant milestone is expected in the December 2024 quarter, including a maiden Term Sheet for supply and offtake.
Provaris also has a joint development agreement with Yinson Production, a global energy infrastructure and technology company, to explore CO₂ storage and marine transportation solutions, leveraging Provaris' hydrogen tank technology for enhanced carbon capture capabilities.
In The Netherlands, Provaris is collaborating with Global Energy Storage (GES) to develop a bulk-scale hydrogen import facility within Rotterdam’s global energy hub. The agreement involves the completion of a comprehensive prefeasibility study to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of berthing and unloading of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed hydrogen carriers. Provaris will be responsible for the transportation of the hydrogen in the H2Neo carriers and GES will be responsible for the discharge and injection into the hydrogen grid.
Management Team
Martin Carolan – Managing Director & CEO
Greg Martin – Chairman
Andrew Pickering – Non-executive Director
David Palmer – Non-executive Director
Per Roed – Chief Technical Officer
Mats Fagerberg – Business Development, Europe
Garry Triglavcanin – Product Development Director
Norman Marshall – Group Commercial Manager
John Stevenson – Group Financial Controller
Jessica Roed – Operations Manager, Norway
Corporate Activity Update and Appointment of CEO Designate
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide a corporate activity update which includes appointment of Anthony (Tony) Esplin as the Chief Executive Officer Designate ("CEO Designate") and an update to the planned Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listing.
Highlights:
- Tony Esplin has been appointed CEO Designate of CleanTech Lithium.
- Mr Esplin, who has over 30 years of experience at international mining companies including in Latin America, Australasia and Indonesia, is joining the Company with immediate effect under a part-time consultancy contract and will subsequently assume the role of CEO on a full-time basis, and become a board director, once the Company lists on the ASX.
- Given the various holidays and the fact that the Company needs to update the ASX prospectus a decision was made to target the ASX listing in early Q1 2025.
- The Company confirms it is working towards submitting the Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") for the Laguna Verde project before the deadline of 31st December 2024.
- Significant quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate will be produced before the end of the year for potential strategic partners to start product qualification.
A conversation between Executive Chairman, Steve Kesler, and CEO Designate, Tony Esplin, is available to watch here: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/meetings/appointment-of-ceo
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"We are delighted that Tony has agreed to join us as CEO, initially under a consultancy arrangement to assist us with our planned ASX listing, and then as our full-time CEO once we commence trading on the ASX. This concludes a relatively long process to identify the right candidate for this important role and we were very encouraged at the quality of the candidates who were keen to take up the reins at CleanTech Lithium.
"Tony's experiences of leading challenging international gold and base metal projects of scale through development into production, especially in Latin America, will be invaluable as the Company moves our Laguna Verde project forward towards the commercial production of battery grade lithium from 2027 onwards. As a fluent Spanish speaker, he will also be in prime position to engage with the Chilean Government, regulatory bodies and especially the local communities whose continuing support for our projects will be critical to their success.
"In the meantime, I will continue in my role as Executive Chairman intending to move back to being the Company's Non-Executive Chairman when our Board believes the time is right. I look forward to working with Tony and continue to be confident in the future potential of our Company".
Tony Esplin, CEO Designate, said:
"I am excited to be joining CleanTech Lithium and looking forward to the opportunity to work in Latin America again. It is well known that the lithium market is going through a challenging time, but all analysts agree that the lithium price will recover in due course to meet the growing international demand for EVs and other forms of battery storage. In the meantime, CleanTech Lithium has placed itself very nicely to be the next major mover in the lithium sector in Chile, through the use of Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") and by adopting more sustainable methods of extracting lithium for a market keen to see more "green lithium" supply. We intend to be delivering on this vision for our shareholders over the next few years.
"I am impressed at the results I have seen from the Company's DLE pilot plant and downstream processing, as well as the innovative community relations programmes where the Company has entered into alliances with local communities and universities. I look forward to working with the Board, management and staff to deliver a successful project at Laguna Verde. Whilst that project will be our major focus for the time being, we also have other assets in Chile which we can progress over time, adding real upside to our Company's value proposition for investors".
Appointment of CEO Designate
Since April 2024, when the Company's Executive Chairman, Steve Kesler, also took on the role of Interim CEO, the Board has been actively searching for a CEO with the skills and experience to move the Company from its early "exploration & technical testing phase" in Chile towards a "development and production phase" on its key assets. This role requires experience in driving and managing mineral resource projects in Latin America, delivering on development plans, raising the necessary funds for such projects and working with Government representatives and local communities to ensure those projects achieve their objectives in a sustainable manner. Following completion of the Laguna Verde "PFS" due to complete in Q1 2025, the Company will enter a new phase. Key activities will be bringing in a strategic partner, negotiating offtake agreements, completing the Definitive Feasibility-Study "DFS", permitting and putting in place the project finance to start construction and commencement of production at Laguna Verde, which is anticipated by end 2027. The Company has been working with executive search firm Heidrich & Struggles, based out of Melbourne Australia, to identify the best candidate for this important role and the Board is confident that Tony Esplin is the right appointment.
Tony Esplin
Mr Esplin is an Australian national who has over 30 years' experience in mining including at senior executive and board level positions primarily with tier one gold and base metals producers, including with Newmont Corporation, which ranked for more than a decade amongst the leading miners on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.
He has significant experience in managing large-scale emerging markets assets, including in Peru, Mexico, Suriname, Indonesia, Australia and Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). Mr Esplin worked and lived for over 12 years in Latin America and is fluent in Spanish. Most recently, he was Chief Operating Officer at Discovery Silver Corporation, a TSX-listed company with development projects in Mexico, where he also had broader responsibilities in developing project finance options and investor relations.
Prior to this, Mr Esplin spent three years as Executive Managing Director of Barrick Niugini, responsible for all facets of the business in PNG. Barrick Niugini is a joint venture between Barrick Gold and Zijin Mining and the role involved challenging negotiations with the PNG Government, regulators and with local community stakeholders, as well as establishing complex licence extensions.
Before Barrick Niugini Mr Esplin spent over 10 years at Newmont in various roles including as General Manager for the Suriname Merian project, a joint venture with state-owned petroleum company, Staatsolle Maatschappij Suriname N.V., which was successfully brought onto commercial production on time and under budget. The role encompassed all aspects of managing the business in Suriname.
Before that, Mr Esplin spent 10 years at Newmont´s Yanacocha project in Peru, latterly as General Manager Operations responsible for mining, processing and infrastructure activities.
Anthony (Tony) Ian Esplin, aged 58, has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past 5 years:
Current
Past
Sierra Nevada De Santa Maria Pty Ltd
Barrick (Nuigini) Limited
Mr Esplin currently holds no ordinary shares or other securities in the Company.
There is no further information on Tony Esplin required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Mr Esplin will support the Board immediately in the planned dual listing on ASX in a part-time consultancy role, with his full-time appointment commencing immediately upon the Company listing on the ASX. A further announcement will be made on that in time. He will be based in Australia increasing CleanTech Lithium's profile with investors, analysts and media before and after the ASX listing, developing relationships with potential strategic partners and off-takers whilst travelling to Chile to work with the team on the Company's projects, build a team with capacity to take the Laguna Verde project into production and liaise with Government, regulators and local communities.
Steve Kesler will continue as Executive Chairman for a few months to support Mr Esplin in his new position and will then step back to being Non-Executive Chairman as corporate governance guidelines in UK and Australia recommend.
A conversation between Executive Chairman, Steve Kesler, and CEO Designate, Tony Esplin, is available to watch here: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/meetings/appointment-of-ceo
Update on ASX Listing
After thorough discussion with the Company's ASX advisors, the Company considered various time constraints, including Australian summer holidays, and decided that it will be better positioned for a successful ASX listing by proceeding in early Q1 2025. This is a strategic move as the revised timeline means the Company will have produced substantial amounts of battery grade lithium carbonate for potential strategic partners to start product qualification, will have submitted the CEOL application for the Laguna Verde project and will be nearing completion of the Laguna Verde PFS. This will ensure the timing of the proposed listing is optimal to deliver the highest possible value to investors. It will also allow Mr Esplin to get up to speed on the Company's position and plans and then actively participate in the ASX listing.
CEOL application and sample lithium product
The Company is working towards submitting the CEOL for the Laguna Verde project before the deadline of 31st December 2024 and a further announcement confirming submission will be made in due course.
As announced on 21st November 2024, the downstream conversion process is successfully producing pilot scale samples of lithium carbonate. CleanTech Lithium is a leader in Chile in producing lithium carbonate using Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") at the pilot scale, marking a major milestone for the Company. The samples will be sent to a laboratory to confirm the grade and impurity profile, which is expected to be battery-grade and prepared for strategic partner qualification.
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins Touts Pivot to Renewable Energy Sector
Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) is redefining its business strategy with a new focus on the burgeoning renewable energy sector in Australia. CEO Nick Cousins said this new direction was catalysed by a strategic review initiated 18 months ago.
"We're looking at what is essentially a new business," said Cousins in an interview with the Investing News Network, highlighting the fundamental shift to capitalise on tailwinds supporting renewable energy initiatives.
The Energy Technologies chief executive also provided insights into his company’s strategic alliances with Gantner Instruments and the Tratos Group, which form the cornerstone of the firm's expansive new product lineup.
The partnership with Germany-based Gantner Instruments allows Energy Technologies to present a full-spectrum offering that integrates control systems directly with the cables it manufactures, Cousins explained.
"They're a market leader in control and automation of utility-scale (photovoltaic) plants," he said.
The agreement with Tratos Group, on the other hand, allows Energy Technologies to add medium- and high-voltage cables and overhead transmission lines to its product offerings for the renewable energy sector.
“To my knowledge, there is no other cable manufacturer in the Australian market that's offering a one-stop solution into the utility-scale market for solar,” Cousins said.
Watch the full interview with Nick Cousins, CEO of Energy Technologies, above.
Energy Technologies Limited – Awarded First Tender
Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Manufactured and Purchased Sales Divisions have been awarded their first cable supply contract since adoption of the Company’s revised business plan (as to which refer ASX Announcement of the 31st October).
EGY submitted a $4.2m tender in respect of a major infrastructure project in NSW, with a tier 1 provider of transport solutions headquartered in Europe, with global annual revenues exceeding €80 billion, and has been awarded an initial package comprising low voltage, signalling cable in an amount of $860k. The Company is awaiting the outcome of the remaining tendered packages.
As detailed in the 31st October ASX Announcement, EGY is averaging the submission of two (2) tenders per month – all associated with larger scale projects and including opportunities across the Manufactured, Purchased and Renewable Energy Divisions of the Company.
As at the 31st October 2024, the live tender book comprised:
- eight (8) tenders; of which
- seven (7) have now closed (and EGY awaits decision as to participation); with
- gross tender value of c. $34.6m (including the above referenced project); and
- tender value range from $1.3m to $8.0m.
EGY Acting CEO, Nick Cousins said, "The successful awarding of the project package, coupled with the growing value of the live tender book, is a strong affirmation of the Boards commitment to the revised business plan. The strategic collaboration across the Manufactured, Purchased, and Renewable Energy Divisions has not only equipped EGY with the necessary resources but also enhanced the Company’s capability to compete effectively on both price and quality. This integrated approach positions the Company to capture a significantly broader and more expansive addressable market, driving long-term growth and value for all stakeholders."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Energy Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
