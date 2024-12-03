Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY)

Energy Technologies: High-quality Cable Manufacturer and Re-seller for the Expanding Energy Market


With a strong foothold in the manufacturing and distribution of copper-insulated cables, Australia-based Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) is poised to capitalize on the growing renewable energy sector through strategic global partnerships presenting a compelling investment opportunity. The company''s wholly owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables, is the oldest cable manufacturer in Australia, and its extensive history underpins a reputation for reliability and quality.

Energy Technologies focuses its factory operations on higher-margin product lines while employing a balanced strategy of manufacturing and purchasing cables for sale. Its Rosedale facility is a significant upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities equipped with a high level of automation that supports production efficiency, processing up to 250 tonnes of copper monthly, with room for additional capacity if demand rises.

Energy Technologies' cable manufacturing process

Energy Technologies also engages in purchased sales by sourcing lower-margin products from rigorously vetted suppliers throughout the globe. This approach ensures Energy Technologies can meet market demand without overextending its manufacturing resources. Purchased sales for FY25 are projected to contribute an additional AU$6.7 million to the company’s revenue.

Company Highlights

  • Energy Technologies produces low-, medium-, and high-voltage cables, with over 90 percent of its materials sourced locally in Australia.
  • The company is strategically aligned with electrification and renewable energy trends, catering to infrastructure, solar, wind and mining industries.
  • Key partnerships with Gantner Instruments and Tratos Group expand its product offerings for solar farms, wind turbines and subsea transmission lines.
  • The company’s partnerships position it as a comprehensive supplier for large-scale renewable energy projects, projected to grow to AU$6 billion annually by 2034.

This Energy Technologies profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

EGY:AU
Energy Technologies
Energy Technologies

Energy Technologies


Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY)

Exclusive Interview: Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins

Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY)CEO Nick Cousins shared that the company is refocusing its business strategy, focusing on the burgeoning renewable energy sector in Australia.

"We're looking at what is essentially a new business," said Cousins in an interview with the Investing News Network, highlighting the fundamental shift to capitalise on tailwinds supporting renewable energy initiatives.

Provaris Energy

Payment under JDA with Yinson to develop CO2 storage and marine transport solutions

Provaris Energy Ltd (Provaris, ASX.PV1) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Yinson Production Offshore Pte Ltd (Yinson), as announced on 1 October 2024.

Provaris

Provaris Energy: Enabling Clean Energy Supply Chains via Innovative Hydrogen, CO2 Storage and Transport Solutions


Provaris Energy

Provaris Energy


Cleantech Lithium

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins.

Energy Technologies CEO Nick Cousins Touts Pivot to Renewable Energy Sector

Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) is redefining its business strategy with a new focus on the burgeoning renewable energy sector in Australia. CEO Nick Cousins said this new direction was catalysed by a strategic review initiated 18 months ago.

"We're looking at what is essentially a new business," said Cousins in an interview with the Investing News Network, highlighting the fundamental shift to capitalise on tailwinds supporting renewable energy initiatives.

The Energy Technologies chief executive also provided insights into his company’s strategic alliances with Gantner Instruments and the Tratos Group, which form the cornerstone of the firm's expansive new product lineup.

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Technologies Limited

Energy Technologies Limited – Awarded First Tender

Energy Technologies Limited (ASX: EGY or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Manufactured and Purchased Sales Divisions have been awarded their first cable supply contract since adoption of the Company’s revised business plan (as to which refer ASX Announcement of the 31st October).

Energy Technologies
×