Investor Insight
Leveraging its long-history and reputation as a cable manufacturer, Energy Technologies’ (EGY) push to capitalize on the growing renewable energy sector through strategic global partnerships present a compelling investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- Energy Technologies produces low-, medium-, and high-voltage cables, with over 90 percent of its materials sourced locally in Australia.
- The company is strategically aligned with electrification and renewable energy trends, catering to infrastructure, solar, wind and mining industries.
- Key partnerships with Gantner Instruments and Tratos Group expand its product offerings for solar farms, wind turbines and subsea transmission lines.
- The company’s partnerships position it as a comprehensive supplier for large-scale renewable energy projects, projected to grow to AU$6 billion annually by 2034.
Overview
Australia-based Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) has a strong foothold in the manufacture and distribution of copper-insulated cables through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables. Since its acquisition by Energy Technologies, the company has served as a cornerstone of the company’s operations. Founded in 1936, the company is the oldest cable manufacturer in Australia, and its extensive history underpins a reputation for reliability and quality. With a manufacturing facility in Rosedale, Victoria, and sales offices in New South Wales, Western Australia, and Victoria, the company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of critical sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, defense and mining. Energy Technologies’ commitment to supporting Australian industry is reflected in its products. Over 90 percent of raw materials used for its cable products, like copper and plastic, are locally sourced.Energy Technologies employs a balanced strategy of manufacturing and purchasing cables for sale. The company focuses its factory operations on higher-margin product lines, while lower-margin cables are sourced from strategic manufacturers located around the globe, coupled with a wholesale distribution department, which capitalises on complimentary products & services in strategic market segments. This approach enhances cash flow management and operational efficiency.
The company’s Rosedale facility is a significant upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities. Situated on 122 acres, this location provides ample space for future expansion. The plant’s high level of automation supports production efficiency, processing up to 250 tonnes of copper monthly, with room for additional capacity if demand rises.