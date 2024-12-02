Australia-based Energy Technologies (ASX:EGY) has a strong foothold in the manufacture and distribution of copper-insulated cables through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bambach Wires and Cables. Since its acquisition by Energy Technologies, the company has served as a cornerstone of the company’s operations. Founded in 1936, the company is the oldest cable manufacturer in Australia, and its extensive history underpins a reputation for reliability and quality. With a manufacturing facility in Rosedale, Victoria, and sales offices in New South Wales, Western Australia, and Victoria, the company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the needs of critical sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy, defense and mining. Energy Technologies’ commitment to supporting Australian industry is reflected in its products. Over 90 percent of raw materials used for its cable products, like copper and plastic, are locally sourced.

Energy Technologies employs a balanced strategy of manufacturing and purchasing cables for sale. The company focuses its factory operations on higher-margin product lines, while lower-margin cables are sourced from strategic manufacturers located around the globe, coupled with a wholesale distribution department, which capitalises on complimentary products & services in strategic market segments. This approach enhances cash flow management and operational efficiency.



The company’s Rosedale facility is a significant upgrade in its manufacturing capabilities. Situated on 122 acres, this location provides ample space for future expansion. The plant’s high level of automation supports production efficiency, processing up to 250 tonnes of copper monthly, with room for additional capacity if demand rises.

