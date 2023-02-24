PayPal Recommends Stockholders Reject Mini-tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Mandrake Secures Large-Scale Lithium Project in the United States

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been notified of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC) to purchase up to up to 2,000,000 shares of PayPal common stock, representing significantly less than one percent of PayPal's common stock outstanding. The offering price of $71.36 per share is 4.42 percent below the closing price per share of PayPal's common stock on February 17, 2023 .

PayPal recommends that stockholders do not tender their shares in response to TRC's offer because the offer is below the current market price of PayPal's shares and is subject to numerous conditions, including TRC Capital Corporation obtaining financing for the offer. There is no guarantee the conditions of the offer will be satisfied. Stockholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time by providing notice in the manner described in the TRC offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, which is currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m. EDT on March 22, 2023 , unless extended.

PayPal does not endorse TRC unsolicited mini-tender offer and is not affiliated or associated in any way with TRC, its mini-tender offer, or its mini-tender offer documents.

Because TRC's mini-tender offer is for less than 5% of PayPal's outstanding shares, it is not subject to many of the disclosure and procedural requirements of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules that are designed to protect investors. TRC has made similar unsolicited mini-tender offers for stock of other public companies. The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers, providing guidance to investors at http://www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm .

Stockholders should obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to TRC's mini-tender offer. PayPal requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC's mini-tender offer related to PayPal's common stock.

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Intuit Announces CFO Succession Plan

Sandeep Singh Aujla to Become CFO; Michelle Clatterbuck Announces Plans to Retire

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , named Sandeep Singh Aujla as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2023. Aujla has held senior finance positions at Intuit for 7 years and is currently the Senior Vice President of Finance for Intuit's largest business unit, the Small Business and Self-Employed Group (SBSEG), and for Intuit's Technology organization. Michelle Clatterbuck, who has served as CFO since February 2018, plans to step down as CFO on July 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit Reports Strong Second Quarter Results and Reiterates Full Year Guidance

Small Business and Self-Employed Group Revenue Grew 20 Percent

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks , and Mailchimp , announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended January 31.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intuit TurboTax Launches New TurboTax Live Full Service en Español and Connects with Latino Taxpayers through Bilingual "Come to TurboTax" Advertising Campaign

Culturally attuned, bilingual campaign reminds Latino tax filers t hat they can come to TurboTax and not do their taxes by meeting with a dedicated TurboTax Live expert who will file for them

TurboTax, from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes TurboTax , QuickBooks , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp , announced today its integrated campaign to connect with Latino taxpayers. Seeking to empower and educate the Hispanic community nationwide, this marketing strategy includes brand advertising, digital and social media activations, public relations efforts, as well as media integrations.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fisker Announces ChargePoint as North American Partner for Public Charging Solutions

  • Fisker names ChargePoint as North American partner for public charging solutions
  • ChargePoint network has over 210,000 activated ports under management in North America
  • Fisker drivers receive convenient access to local public chargers, efficient vehicle charging, and a simple payment system

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, named ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, as Fisker's North American partner for electric vehicle public charging solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005644/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fisker Adjusts Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Conference Call

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today adjusted the timing for its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results press release to before the market opens on Monday, February 27, 2023, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

Please visit Fisker's Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/ for additional information.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Worldpay from FIS Announces The Prince's Trust as Official Charity Partner in the UK

Key facts

  • Worldpay from FIS ® has announced it is an official charity partner in the UK to The Prince's Trust, which helps vulnerable young people facing adversity with practical and financial support.
  • The partnership is aligned with FIS' overarching financial inclusion and giving back goals, supporting young entrepreneurs and small businesses with financial literacy and expertise.

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, has joined The Prince's Trust as an official charity partner in the UK to help young people build the confidence and skills they need to reach their full potential. As a partner to The Prince's Trust, Worldpay from FIS ® will support the initiative by encouraging employees to participate in sponsored workshops and programmes, sharing their skills and acumen with young people, particularly via The Prince's Trust's Enterprise Programme.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

