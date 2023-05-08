Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com .

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Fisker Completes First German Vehicle Registration and Opens New Customer Facilities in Munich

  • Fisker registers the first all-electric Ocean SUV in Germany after the handover of the first vehicle to its new owner in Denmark
  • The First Fisker Ocean in Germany will be delivered to CEO Henrik Fisker
  • Two brand-new customer facilities in Munich City, at Kaufingerstrasse 12 and the Motorworld Munich, open their doors on May 8, 2023
  • The Fisker Lounge Munich is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10am-7pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST
  • Customers can visit the Showroom at Munich Motorworld from Tuesday-Friday, 11am-5pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, continues its phased launch of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV in Europe with the registration of the first Fisker Ocean in Germany and the opening of two new customer facilities in Munich.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005422/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

  • Fisker and Ample seek to increase adoption of EVs in the United States and Europe
  • The companies intend to bring the first Fisker Ocean SUVs to market with swappable batteries by Q1 2024
  • Fisker and Ample will share revenue related to the battery swapping system
  • Ample's technology will enable Fisker to broaden use cases for customers and Ample to assist fleet operators in transitioning to electric mobility

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, and Ample, a leader in energy management and module battery swapping, today announced a partnership to deliver Ample-powered Fisker EVs. This partnership is important to Fisker's long-term strategy to increase scale and adoption of its EVs in the United States and Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005571/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

FIS Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

FIS Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Increased first quarter revenue 1% on a GAAP basis and 3% on an organic basis to $3.5 billion
  • Generated first quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.24 and Adjusted EPS of $1.29
  • Announces increase to full-year 2023 outlook

FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, today reported its first quarter 2023 results.

"We are very pleased with our strong start to the year, surpassing our financial targets for the first quarter, raising our full-year guidance and making meaningful progress with our previously announced spin-off of our Merchant business," said FIS CEO and President Stephanie Ferris. "We are also beginning to see positive results from our Future Forward enterprise transformation program and its focus on driving a more efficient, effective and growth-enabled FIS. As economies remain challenged by macroeconomic uncertainties, FIS' diversified client base remains a position of strength and we are continuing to unlock financial technology for our clients to drive the financial world forward."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

