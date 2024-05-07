Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Real Matters Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"We were very pleased to report positive consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (A) of $0.7 million and net income of $2.1 million in the second quarter as we outperformed the market on a sequential and year-over-year basis in U.S. Appraisal principally due to market share gains," said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang. "Consolidated revenues were up 19% quarter-over-quarter due to a 22% increase in U.S. Appraisal revenues and a 15% increase in Canadian segment revenues. U.S. Title revenues were flat quarter-over-quarter."

"Through our network management model, we continued to improve U.S. Appraisal Net Revenue (A) margins which set a new record high of 28.3%, up 40 basis points from the first quarter. We also had strong operating leverage in the second quarter, particularly in our U.S. Appraisal segment where Adjusted EBITDA (A) margins increased 1,210 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 47.9%," added Lang.

"While the mortgage market continues to face interest rate and affordability headwinds, our business model, focus on market share, and operating efficiency are delivering improved financial performance. We are well-positioned for growth when market conditions improve and the business scales back up," concluded Lang.

Q2 2024 Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues of $42.2 million, up 19% quarter-over-quarter
  • Positive consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (A) of $0.7 million and net income of $2.1 million
  • Record-high U.S. Appraisal Net Revenue (A) margins of 28.3%, up 40 basis points quarter-over-quarter and up 70 basis points year-over-year
  • Year-over-year market share gains with 4 of our top 7 U.S. Appraisal clients
  • Quarter-over-quarter market share gains with Tier 1 lender and launched 2 new clients in U.S. Title
  • Year-over-year market share gains with 2 top clients and launched 2 new clients and 1 new channel in Canada
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $44.4 million and no outstanding debt

Financial and Operational Summary

(millions of dollars)

Quarter ended

Six months ended

%

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

% Change

2024

2023

Change

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q2

Quarter
over
Quarter

Year
over
Year

March 31

March 31

Year
over
Year

Consolidated

Revenue

$

42.2

$

35.4

$

42.2

$

46.0

$

37.6

19%

12%

$

77.6

$

75.8

2%

Net Revenue (A)

$

11.5

$

9.7

$

11.2

$

12.1

$

9.9

19%

16%

$

21.2

$

19.7

8%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

0.7

$

(1.1)

$

0.6

$

1.7

$

(1.7)

166%

142%

$

(0.4)

$

(4.6)

92%

Net income (loss)

$

2.1

$

(3.6)

$

1.6

$

(0.6)

$

(2.6)

158%

181%

$

(1.5)

$

(7.2)

79%

Net income (loss) per diluted share

$

0.03

$

(0.05)

$

0.02

$

(0.01)

$

(0.04)

160%

175%

$

(0.02)

$

(0.10)

80%

Adjusted Net income (loss) (A)

$

1.3

$

(1.2)

$

0.8

$

1.0

$

(1.9)

207%

168%

$

0.1

$

(4.0)

103%

Adjusted Net income (loss) (A) per diluted share

$

0.02

$

(0.02)

$

0.01

$

0.01

$

(0.03)

200%

167%

$

-

$

(0.06)

100%

U.S. Appraisal segment

Revenue

$

32.6

$

26.8

$

31.2

$

33.5

$

28.0

22%

16%

$

59.3

$

56.3

6%

Net Revenue (A)

$

9.2

$

7.5

$

8.6

$

9.2

$

7.7

23%

19%

$

16.6

$

15.4

9%

Net Revenue (A) margin

28.3%

27.9%

27.5%

27.5%

27.6%

28.1%

27.3%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

4.4

$

2.7

$

3.9

$

4.8

$

3.1

65%

40%

$

7.1

$

5.5

30%

Adjusted EBITDA (A) margin

47.9%

35.8%

46.0%

52.0%

40.6%

42.5%

35.5%

U.S. Title segment

Revenue

$

2.0

$

2.0

$

2.3

$

2.6

$

2.2

0%

-9%

$

4.1

$

4.6

-11%

Net Revenue (A)

$

0.9

$

1.0

$

1.0

$

1.2

$

0.8

-7%

9%

$

1.9

$

1.6

13%

Net Revenue (A) margin

44.0%

47.3%

45.0%

45.2%

36.8%

45.7%

35.7%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

(1.7)

$

(1.6)

$

(1.6)

$

(1.6)

$

(2.3)

-2%

28%

$

(3.3)

$

(5.2)

37%

Adjusted EBITDA (A) margin

-184.8%

-167.9%

-150.4%

-133.6%

-279.3%

-176.0%

-316.4%

Canadian segment

Revenue

$

7.6

$

6.6

$

8.7

$

9.9

$

7.4

15%

2%

$

14.2

$

14.9

-5%

Net Revenue (A)

$

1.4

$

1.2

$

1.6

$

1.7

$

1.4

15%

3%

$

2.7

$

2.7

-2%

Net Revenue (A) margin

18.9%

18.8%

17.9%

17.6%

18.7%

18.8%

18.3%

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

0.9

$

0.7

$

1.2

$

1.3

$

1.0

26%

-8%

$

1.6

$

1.8

-13%

Adjusted EBITDA (A) margin

62.3%

56.8%

72.9%

73.7%

69.8%

59.7%

67.0%

Corporate segment

Adjusted EBITDA (A)

$

(2.9)

$

(2.9)

$

(2.9)

$

(2.8)

$

(3.5)

-4%

16%

$

(5.8)

$

(6.7)

14%

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to review the results will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Brian Lang and Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Pinto. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor section of our website shortly before the call.

To access the call:

  • Participant Local (Toronto): (416) 764-8624
  • Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (888) 259-6580
  • Conference ID: 15967181

To listen to the live webcast of the call:

The webcast will be archived and a transcript of the call will be available in the Investor section of our website following the call.

(A) Non-GAAP Measures
The non-GAAP measures used in this news release, including Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP measures are more fully defined and discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 under the heading "Non-GAAP measures", which is incorporated by reference in this Press Release and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Real Matters financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 are included in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the accompanying MD&A, each of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . In addition, supplemental information is available on our website at www.realmatters.com .

Net Revenue represents the difference between revenues and transaction costs. Net Revenue margin is calculated as Net Revenue divided by Revenues. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Net Revenue were as follows:

Quarter ended

Six months ended

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

March 31,
2024

March 31,
2023

Net income (loss)

$

2.1

$

(3.6)

$

1.6

$

(0.6)

$

(2.6)

$

(1.5)

$

(7.2)

Operating expenses

11.2

11.6

10.9

10.7

11.9

22.8

25.1

Amortization

0.8

0.8

0.9

1.0

1.0

1.6

2.0

Restructuring expenses

-

-

-

-

0.4

-

1.7

Interest expense

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

Interest income

(0.4)

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.8)

(0.3)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2.2)

2.0

(1.8)

1.8

0.1

(0.2)

1.1

Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives

0.1

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.5)

(0.3)

(0.1)

(0.3)

Income tax recovery

(0.2)

(0.6)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.5)

(0.8)

(2.6)

Net Revenue

$

11.5

$

9.7

$

11.2

$

12.1

$

9.9

$

21.2

$

19.7

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss before stock-based compensation expense, amortization, restructuring expenses, interest expense, interest income, net foreign exchange gain or loss, gain or loss on fair value of derivatives and income tax expense or recovery. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue. The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted EBITDA were as follows:

Quarter ended

Six months ended

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Net income (loss)

$

2.1

$

(3.6)

$

1.6

$

(0.6)

$

(2.6)

$

(1.5)

$

(7.2)

Stock-based compensation expense

0.4

0.8

0.3

0.3

0.3

1.2

0.8

Amortization

0.8

0.8

0.9

1.0

1.0

1.6

2.0

Restructuring expenses

-

-

-

-

0.4

-

1.7

Interest expense

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

Interest income

(0.4)

(0.4)

(0.3)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(0.8)

(0.3)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2.2)

2.0

(1.8)

1.8

0.1

(0.2)

1.1

Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives

0.1

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.5)

(0.3)

(0.1)

(0.3)

Income tax recovery

(0.2)

(0.6)

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.5)

(0.8)

(2.6)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

0.7

$

(1.1)

$

0.6

$

1.7

$

(1.7)

$

(0.4)

$

(4.6)

The reconciling items between net income or loss and Adjusted Net Income or Loss were as follows:

Quarter ended

Six months ended

Q2 2024

Q1 2024

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Net income (loss)

$

2.1

$

(3.6)

$

1.6

$

(0.6)

$

(2.6)

$

(1.5)

$

(7.2)

Stock-based compensation expense

0.4

0.8

0.3

0.3

0.3

1.2

0.8

Amortization of intangibles

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.4

0.8

0.8

Restructuring expenses

-

-

-

-

0.4

-

1.7

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss

(2.2)

2.0

(1.8)

1.8

0.1

(0.2)

1.1

Loss (gain) on fair value of derivatives

0.1

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.5)

(0.3)

(0.1)

(0.3)

Related tax effects

0.5

(0.6)

0.4

(0.4)

(0.2)

(0.1)

(0.9)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$

1.3

$

(1.2)

$

0.8

$

1.0

$

(1.9)

$

0.1

$

(4.0)

Forward-Looking Information

This Press Release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as "could", "forecast", "target", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek", "believe", "likely" and "predict" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

The forward-looking information in this Press Release includes statements which reflect the current expectations of management with respect to our business and the industry in which we operate and is based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management believes appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. The forward-looking information reflects management's beliefs based on information currently available to management, including information obtained from third party sources, and should not be read as a guarantee of the occurrence or timing of any future events, performance or results.

The forward-looking information in this Press Release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. A comprehensive discussion of the factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2023, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this Press Release. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters' platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest banks and insurance companies in Canada. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title services in the U.S. Headquartered in Markham (ON), Real Matters has principal offices in Buffalo (NY) and Middletown (RI). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com .

Lyne Beauregard
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Real Matters
lbeauregard@realmatters.com
416.994.5930

REAL:CC
Real Matters Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, today announced that Lisa Melchior will be stepping down after serving on the Real Matters Board since 2017. The Company also announced the appointment of Kay Brekken to its Board of Directors. Ms. Brekken will succeed Ms. Melchior as a member of the Compensation, Nomination and Governance Committee. The changes are effective May 7, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507719548/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results via news release on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters Reports First Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters to Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting on February 8, 2024

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will be holding its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time). The Meeting will be conducted online only, via audio webcast at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/realmatters2024 .

Registered and non-registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting may vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting. However, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) will be entitled to vote at the Meeting during the live audio webcast. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting and ask questions, but will not be able to vote. Guests will be able to attend the Meeting but will not be able to submit questions, vote their shares (if any) or otherwise participate in the Meeting. Please note that registered shareholders will need the 16-digit control number indicated on the form of proxy accompanying their Notice of Meeting to log on to the Meeting as a "Shareholder". Duly appointed proxyholders will need the Appointee Name and 8-character Appointee Identification Number to log on to the Meeting as a "Proxyholder / Appointee". Otherwise, shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders, as applicable, will have to log on as "Guests". Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular in the Investor Relations section of our website for additional details on how to log on to the Meeting.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on February 1, 2024

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results via news release on Thursday, February 1, 2024, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on November 17, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, November 17, 2023, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

(all amounts are expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts and unless otherwise stated)

Real Matters Inc. (TSX: REAL) ("Real Matters" or the "Company"), a leading network management services platform for the mortgage and insurance industries, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Real Matters to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on July 28, 2023

Real Matters Inc. ("Real Matters"), a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries, will announce its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results via news release on Friday, July 28, 2023, before market open.

Conference Call and Webcast

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×