Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

13m at 0.5% Cu, 0.8g/t Au & 2.7g/t Ag, including 6.2m at 0.9% Cu, 1.5g/t Au, 3.8g/t Ag , and 5m at 0.5% Cu, 2.7g/t Au, 4.5g/t Ag at the edge of a downhole EM conductor and a large gravity anomaly at Cañada Honda

Exploration accelerating at the Romana West target with drilling expected to commence in June

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive assay results for two new diamond drill holes at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . Cañada Honda is one of more than 14 gravity anomalies in the Escacena Project, which includes the copper-tin-silver discovery at the La Romana target.

"The new drill hole assay results have significantly enhanced the potential for a new copper-gold discovery at the Cañada Honda target. The results indicate an upper gold zone and deeper zone of copper-gold mineralization at the edge of a large untested DHEM conductor anomaly. The DHEM conductor and adjacent gravity anomaly expands the size potential at Cañada Honda. These are exciting results, including the highest gold grades that we have encountered at the Escacena Project, and further highlights the prospectivity of this land package and the many other targets not yet tested," said Tim Moody , Pan Global's President & CEO.

"Excellent progress is also being made at the Romana West target with two teams collecting gravity data, IP surveying, geochemical sampling and mapping underway concurrently, and drilling anticipated to commence in approximately two weeks," Mr. Moody added.

Cañada Honda is now a high-priority target due to subsequent down hole electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys in both drill holes that show a large approximately 190m x 100m untested conductor anomaly with potential for stronger sulphide mineralization to the east and down-dip. Drilling has commenced on the first of three follow-up drill holes based on this new information.

Drill results for Cañada Honda holes CHD03 and CHD04 are summarized in Table 1 and drill hole collar details are presented in Table 2 below. Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1.

Highlights
  • Holes CHD03 and CHD04, drilled on the same section, show a vector down-dip with increasing gold and copper within a continuous zone of massive sulphides and sulphide-stockwork mineralization, wide open at depth and along strike
  • Grades up to 5.3% Cu over 0.6m , and up to 5.2g/t Au over 1m intervals
  • Potential for scale is indicated by the proximity to a large untested gravity anomaly and adjacent DHEM conductor anomaly
  • CHD04 intersected:
    • 1m at 3.2g/t Au and 2.3g/t Ag from 85m
    • 5m at 1.1g/t Au and 1.7g/t Ag from 94m , including
      • 1m at 5.1g/t Au and 1.6g/t Ag
    • 1m at 0.3% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 1.0g/t Ag from 107m
    • 13m at 0.5% Cu, 0.8g/t Au and 2.7g/t Ag from 167m , including
      • 6.2m at 0.9% Cu, 1.5g/t Au and 3.8g/t Ag
      • 5m at 0.5% Cu, 2.7g/t Au and 4.5g/t Ag
      • 0.6m at 5.3% Cu, 0.5g/t Au and 10.8g/t Ag
  • CHD03 intersected:
    • 2m at 1.4g/t Au from 58m
    • 8m at 1.0 g/t Au from 66m
    • 14m at 0.4% Cu, 0.3g/t Au and 2.1g/t Ag from 141m , including
      • 6m at 0.9% Cu, 0.6g/t Au and 4.2g/t Ag
      • 3m at 1.4% Cu, 0.8g/t Au and 6.6g/t Ag
  • These are the highest gold grades detected in the Escacena Project area to date, and a potentially significant addition to the copper equivalent grade
  • Downhole EM results indicate the strongest copper-gold mineralization in drill hole CHD04 coincides with the edge of a large untested 190m x 100m DHEM conductor plate anomaly, and potential indicator of more significant sulphide mineralization to the East and down-dip.

The Cañada Honda target is characterized by a large gravity anomaly (up to 1 mGal) that extends approximately two kilometers East-West. The new drill results confirm the target concept for sulphide mineralization within the prospective Volcanic Sequence (VS) concealed beneath, and potentially within the overthrust rocks of the older shales and quartzites (PQ). See Figure 3 below.

Figure 1 – Cañada Honda gravity anomaly map (gravity inversion models on Bouger gravity grid) with drill hole locations, untested DHEM conductor and cross section location A-A' in Figure 2. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Cañada Honda

Drill holes CHD03 and CHD04 tested approximately 150m and 210m , respectively, down-dip of a historic mine tunnel where previous channel sampling by Pan Global returned 26m at 0.42g/t Au and individual assay values up to 2.9g/t Au, 27.5g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu and 0.4% Co. Hole CHD02, located 475m to the west of holes CHD03 and CHD04, intersected 11m at 0.6% Cu, 0.12g/t Au and 3.2g/t Ag (abandoned before reaching target due to hole collapse).

New processing and interpretation of the gravity data over the Cañada Honda target shows drill holes CHD03 and CHD04 are on the edge of a large gravity inversion model anomaly. Based on the encouraging initial drill results, three additional follow-up holes are planned to test gravity and IP anomalies down-dip from CHD-04 and a DHEM conductor anomaly east of CHD04.

Figure 2 – Plan view (top) and cross section showing drill holes CHD03 and CHD04 with a DHEM conductor and high density/gravity anomaly down-dip and to the east of CHD04, with potential for stronger sulphide mineralization down-dip (see Figure 3). (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 3 – Geology cross section showing the older PQ shales and quartzite unit thrust over the volcanics with the upper gold zone within a zone of fracturing and veining and lower copper-gold zone at the contact with the underlying volcanics. (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Figure 4 – Massive sulphide (chalcopyrite and pyrite) mineralization in drill core from hole CHD04, including 0.6m at 5.3% Cu, 0.5g/t Au, 10.8g/t Ag from 171.6m (left) and 0.5m at 1.0% Cu, 1.4g/t Au, 7.0g/t Ag (right) (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Table 1 –Cañada Honda drill results summary (all intersections are >90% to 100% of true thickness)

Hole

From

To

Int

Cu

Pb

Zn

Co

Ag

Au


m

m

m

%

ppm

ppm

ppm

g/t

g/t

CHD 03

58.0

74.0

16

17

69

69

0.6

0.7


58.0

60.0

2

0.1

10

55

182

0.3

1.4


66.0

74.0

8

30

98

73

1.0

1.0


66.0

68.0

2

11

68

579

0.7

2.5


141.0

155.0

14

0.4

41

113

182

2.1

0.3


149.0

155.0

6

0.9

46

144

235

4.2

0.6


151.0

154.0

3

1.4

59

160

342

6.6

0.8











CHD 04

85.0

99.0

14

139

50

27

0.9

0.6


85.0

86.0

1

71

77

50

2.3

3.2


94.0

99.0

5

374

68

33

1.7

1.1


94.0

95.0

1

18

49

51

1.6

5.1


107.0

108.0

1

0.3

24

110

102

1.0

1.1


167.0

180.0

13

0.5

28

61

229

2.4

0.8


170.0

180.0

10

0.6

27

65

275

2.7

1.0


171.6

179.0

7.4

0.8

32

73

359

3.3

1.3


171.6

177.8

6.2

0.9

36

79

421

3.8

1.5


171.6

172.2

0.6

5.3

47

121

320

10.8

0.5


174.0

179.0

5

0.5

43

67

427

4.5

2.7


175.0

177.8

2.8

0.5

49

50

778

4.2

3.0

Table 2 – Cañada Honda drill hole collar information

Hole ID

Easting 1

Northing 1

Azimuth (º)

Dip (º)

Depth (m)

CHD03

737232

4156321

180

-50

347.2

CHD04

737250

4156340

180

-72

479.3

1 Coordinates are in ERTS89 datum UTM29N

Drilling is ongoing in the Escacena Project at the La Romana and Zarcita targets. Results are pending for approximately 20 drill holes at La Romana and Zarcita with results to be reported on completion of the final few drill holes at each target. The maiden drill campaign at La Romana West is scheduled to commence in June. Negotiations are also in progress with landowners for access to the untested potential eastern extensions to the La Romana mineralization and Bravo target.

QA/QC Procedures
Core size was HQ (63mm) and all samples were ½ core. Nominal sample size was 1m core length and ranged from 0.4m to 2m . Sample intervals were defined using geological contacts with the start and end of each sample physically marked on the core. Diamond blade core cutting and sampling was supervised at all times by Company staff. Duplicate samples of ¼ core were taken approximately every 30 samples and Certified Reference materials inserted every 25 samples in each batch.

Samples were delivered to ALS laboratory in Sevilla, Spain and assayed at the ALS laboratory in Ireland . All samples were crushed and split (method CRU-31, SPL22Y), and pulverized using (method PUL-31). Gold analysis was by 50gm Fire assay with ICP finish (method Au-ICP22) and multi element analysis was undertaken using a 4-acid digest with ICP AES finish (method ME-ICP61). Over grade base metal results were assayed using a 4-acid digest ICP AES (method OG-62).

About the Escacena Project
The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2023. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, Romana Deep , Romana North , Romana West, Cañada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, and San Pablo.

About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain , where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

Qualified Persons
James Royall , Vice President Exploration for Pan Global Resources and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information for this news release. Mr. Royall is not independent of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-looking statements
Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Pan Global Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-intersects-high-gold-grades-and-copper-mineralization-near-surface-at-canada-honda-target-in-the-escacena-project-spain-301839572.html

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/01/c9041.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pan Global ResourcesTSXV:PGZBase Metals Investing
PGZ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Pan Global Resources Logo

Pan Global Resources


Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL SUMMARY

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • More than 16,600 meters of drilling on 10 targets at the Escacena and Águilas projects
  • Expanded area of copper-tin-silver mineralization at La Romana discovery
  • Positive preliminary metallurgical tests
  • Surface access agreement for the Romana West target

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to report its fourth quarter and audited annual financial results for the financial year ended January 31, 2023 were filed on May 24, 2023 . The audited consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") are available on Pan Global's website at https:www.panglobalresources.comfinancial-reports and have been posted under the Company profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The Company reported a year-end cash balance of $8.9 million . All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORINNE SMIT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CORINNE SMIT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Corinne Smit CPA-CA, as a Director of the Company.

Pan Global Resources Inc. logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Ms. Smit has almost two decades of experience working in managerial positions for publicly listed mining companies and in public accounting practice. She has extensive experience in all aspects of commercial mining operations including development of strategy, export logistics and supply chain management, marketing/sales, budgeting and forecasting, risk management, and hedging.

"We are excited to have Corinne join the Board of Pan Global. She brings a deep understanding of mining finance, marketing and product sales gained from almost two decades of industry experience," said Chairman Patrick Evans . "As Pan Global advances the Escacena and Aguilas Projects, her insight will benefit us greatly."

Ms. Smit currently serves Newmont Corporation as Senior Director, Concentrates and Dore Sales and Marketing. Her previous roles include Director, Marketing and Logistics for Nevada Copper , Senior Marketing Manager for Nevsun Resources, and Concentrate Marketing Manager for Capstone Mining Corp. She began her career in Audit and Assurance for PwC in Vancouver and Capital Markets in Hong Kong .

Pan Global has granted Ms. Smit 500,000 stock options of the Company. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest as follows: 250,000 after 12 months and the remaining 250,000 after 24 months.

About Pan Global Resources
Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain , where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-global-announces-appointment-of-corinne-smit-to-the-board-of-directors-301833246.html

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES EXPLORATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SOUTHERN SPAIN

  • Detailed IP, gravity surveys and geochemical sampling commenced at high priority Romana West target
  • Copper mineralization exposed at surface and nearby historic mine workings indicates copper mineralization continues and remains open 250m along-strike west of the La Romana mineralization
  • 25-to-30 Romana West drill hole program planned under approved 2023 budget

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration activities at the Romana West target of the Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain .

Romana West is a high-priority gravity anomaly on the potential western continuation of Pan Global's La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery. The gravity anomaly at Romana West and the coincident historic mine workings indicate potential to extend the La Romana mineralization a further 800-1,000 meters beyond the 1.2 km of strike already defined by more than 150 holes drilled to-date. The drilling at La Romana shows the copper, tin and silver mineralization remains open to the west in the direction of the Romana West target and is open down-dip.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL SECURES SURFACE ACCESS TO EXPLORE A 680 HECTARE AREA WEST OF THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN DISCOVERY AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • Exploration to commence immediately at Romana West, including ground geophysics and an initial 25-30 drill hole program

  • Potential to extend the current 1,200m strike-length of the La Romana mineralization a further 800- 1,000m to the west

  • Surface access agreement allows exploration to also commence at three additional untested targets: Barbacena, El Pozo and Romana North

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that a surface access agreement has been reached clearing the way for exploration and drilling to commence immediately on the Romana West target. The Romana West target is on-strike from the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project ("Escacena") in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . The agreement also provides access to several other large untested gravity and heliborne-electromagnetic (HEM) targets within Escacena.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA COPPER-GOLD TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL COMMENCES DRILLING AT CAÑADA HONDA COPPER-GOLD TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ      OTCQB: PGZFF

  • The Cañada Honda target is a large gravity anomaly extending approx. 2km east-west

  • Drill hole CHD02 targeted a large gravity anomaly and intersected 11m of 0.6% Cu, 0.12g/t Au and 3.2g/t Ag, with the hole unable to continue after it collapsed before reaching the target

  • New Induced Polarization (IP) survey highlights previously untested chargeability and resistivity-low anomalies extending beneath the mine tunnel

  • Drilling initiated at Cañada Honda target to test beneath historic mine tunnel for copper-gold mineralization

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling at the Cañada Honda target at the Company's 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . This follows completion of a new IP survey that identified an untested IP anomaly beneath the historic mine tunnel. Results are also announced for drillhole CHD02 that attempted to test a deep gravity target at Cañada Honda and was abandoned before reaching the target depth due to the hole collapsing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $6 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $6 MILLION BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States ./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FSE: 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced marketed best efforts private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6,002,000 (the " Offering "), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Offering was led by PI Financial Corp. (the " Agent ") as sole bookrunner and lead agent.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN Receives $300,000 Grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

NiCAN Receives $300,000 Grant from Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) has received approval for a $300,000 grant from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund (the "MMDF") to support NiCAN's exploration activities at its Wine Project located in the Snow Lake Flin Flon area, Manitoba, Canada . The Company has received the first $150,000 of the grant, with the remainder expected in June 2023.

Nican Logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

"NiCAN greatly appreciates the support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce," Brad Humphrey , President and CEO of NiCAN commented. "This funding is earmarked for continued exploration at the Wine Project, which has returned truly impressive drill results to date. We look forward to announcing additional exploration results from the Wine Gabbro area in the coming weeks. The Company also plans to complete geophysical and geochemical surveys that will drive the exploration program for our next phase of drilling in this area."

The MMDF is a $20-million provincial fund, launched in July 2020 by the Manitoba Government and administered by the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce. This fund is specifically dedicated to providing funding for and supporting economic development and mining projects in northern Manitoba .

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in the well-established mining jurisdiction of Manitoba, Canada .

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the quantum of the grant; the timing for receipt of the balance of the grant; intended use of proceeds; drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/01/c1569.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Nickel Shäw Project

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Nickel Shäw Project

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate at its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project located in the Yukon Canada. Under the revised estimate, measured mineral resource tonnage has increased by 31% to 122,363 kt and indicated mineral resource tonnage has increased by 37% to 314,332 kt. Contained Ni in measured and indicated mineral resource categories have increased 31% to 2.47 billion lbs. Grades are largely unchanged with the measured and indicated mineral resource grades at 0.26% Ni, 0.13% Cu, 0.014% Co, 0.23 gt Pd, 0.22 gt Pt and 0.04 gt Au. A complete tabulation of tonnage and grade by category is listed in the table below along with metal prices, recovery information, net smelter return ("NSR") cut-off grades and mining parameters.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023 .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-301839236.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/31/c5265.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the " Meeting "). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Siren Gold: Exploring Highly Prospective Gold Assets in A Historic New Zealand Mining District

Avalon Reports Drill Results from 2022-2023 Exploration Program at Separation Rapids

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain

Gold Investing

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Reports Drill Results from 2022-2023 Exploration Program at Separation Rapids

×