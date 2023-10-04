PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

Alpha Lithium Files Notice of Change to Directors' Circular Recommending Shareholders Accept Tecpetrol's Increased Bid

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, RELEASE OR PUBLICATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

TSXV: PGZ  | OTCQX: PGZFF

 Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) announces today it is arranging a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the " Units ") of securities at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2 million (the " Offering ").

Pan Global Resources Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pan Global Resources Inc.)

Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of three (3) years from closing of the Offering.

"The proceeds from this placement will enable us to further define the extension of the copper-tin-silver mineralization at La Romana, continue testing other high priority targets such as the copper-gold Cañada Honda discovery, and follow-up new gravity targets including Barbacena and Romana Norte ," said Tim Moody , Pan Global President and CEO.

The expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company if the common shares of the Company achieve a volume weighted average trading price greater than $0.40 for twenty (20) consecutive trading days, after four months and one day following closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's successful exploration program at the flagship Escacena Project in southern Spain and for general working capital. Finders' fees may be payable on a portion of the Offering.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about October 31, 2023 and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued pursuant to this private placement will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada and will be subject to U.S. resale restrictions under U.S. securities laws.

The securities to be sold in the private placement have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act"), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Escacena Project

The Escacena Project comprises a large, contiguous, 5,760-hectare land package controlled 100% by Pan Global in the east of the Iberian Pyrite Belt. Escacena is located near operating mines at Las Cruces and Riotinto and is immediately adjacent to the former Aznalcóllar and Los Frailes mines where Minera Los Frailes/Grupo Mexico is in the final permitting stage with construction anticipated to start in 2024. The Escacena Project hosts the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery and a number of other prospective targets, including Cañada Honda, Bravo, Barbacena, El Pozo, Romana Norte , San Pablo, Zarcita, Hornitos, La Jarosa, and Romana Deep .

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively targeting copper-rich mineral deposits, given copper's compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. The Company's flagship Escacena Project is located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain , where infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one jurisdiction for mining investment. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, development, and mine operations - all of which are committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-looking statements
Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this news release are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the ability to complete the private placement, receipt of regulatory approvals and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission. Copies of the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements may be obtained at no charge by visiting our Investors website at www.panglobalresources.com or at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this news release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Pan Global Resources Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/04/c1945.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pan Global ResourcesPGZ:CATSXV:PGZBase Metals Investing
PGZ:CA
Pan Global Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Pan Global Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pan Global Resources (TSXV:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources


Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIRST ESG REPORT

PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FIRST ESG REPORT

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce completion of the Company's first sustainability assessment report from Digbee ESG ™ ("Digbee"), a leading independent assessment platform for the mining industry.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

PAN GLOBAL ONGOING DRILLING EXTENDS STRIKE OF LA ROMANA NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN-SILVER MINERALIZATION TO 1.35 KILOMETERS

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Romana West drilling extends La Romana mineralization 150m to the west
  • Copper-tin grades increasing to the west
  • Investor webcast with CEO Tim Moody to discuss results will be held on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time . Details at end of this release

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce assay results for the first six holes drilled at the Romana West target, testing extensions to the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery at the Company's 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL REPORTS DRILL RESULTS FOR CAÑADA HONDA AND ZARCITA TARGETS AT THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ   |   OTCQX: PGZFF

  • Cañada Honda copper-gold mineralization extended to 600m down-dip at east end of a 2km long east-west gravity anomaly
  • Zarcita drilling intersects narrow intervals of higher-grade copper within a wider zone of stockwork and alteration
  • Drilling at Escacena now focused on highly prospective western extension of the La Romana copper-tin-silver mineralization at Romana West

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce positive results for its follow-up drilling at the Cañada Honda and Zarcita targets at the 100%-owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, southern Spain . Both targets are located 4km north of the La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery where ongoing drilling is extending mineralization at Romana West. Three follow-up drill holes have been completed at the Cañada Honda copper-gold target and an additional 13 drill holes have been completed at the Zarcita copper target.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL DRILLING EXPANDS MINERALIZATION AT LA ROMANA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

PAN GLOBAL DRILLING EXPANDS MINERALIZATION AT LA ROMANA IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

  • La Romana drilling confirms continuity of the higher-grade tin mineralization in the west and adds high grade copper in the northeast
  • Romana West drilling intersects additional near-surface copper mineralization with assay results pending for eight drill holes
  • Elevated tin results continue to contribute to the mineralization profile at increased levels as drilling progresses in the west of La Romana

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to report assay results for 15 drill holes at the La Romana discovery at the Company`s 100% owned Escacena Project in the Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain . La Romana represents a coherent zone of moderately northward-dipping copper-tin-silver mineralization, currently delineated over approximately 1.2 kilometers along strike and from surface to 400m down-dip. A planned 25-hole drill program is ongoing to expand and test the western extensions to the near-surface mineralization at the Romana West target.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

PAN GLOBAL GRADUATES TO OTCQX VENTURE MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

TSXV: PGZ | OTCQX: PGZFF

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQX: PGZFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has qualified for trading on the OTCQX Best Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in the United States.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce its participation in the prestigious Mines and Money event, held in conjunction with the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney, Australia, October 31 to November 2, 2023.

The Company's executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors, industry stakeholders, and potential partners. The conference will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to engage directly with CEO Dr. Kaihui Yang, discuss investment opportunities, and explore potential collaborations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3­­­­­­, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received a new exploration permit to allow for future work at the Traxxin Gold Project. Following on to the original permit that was issued in September 2020, this permit expires in September of 2026 and anticipates line cutting, geophysical surveys, sampling and diamond drilling.

About the Traxxin Gold Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Steppe Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe") announces that on September 27, 2023, Aranjin Resources Ltd. ("Aranjin"), with a head office address of Suite 202, 2438 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia, V7V 1L1,converted the $1,814,400 principal amount of the outstanding convertible debenture held by Steppe to common shares of Aranjin ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.055 per Common Share, resulting in the issuance of 32,989,090 Common Shares to Steppe (the "Debenture Conversion"). Further, Steppe announces that it has entered into an agreement with Aranjin whereby Aranjin converted accrued interest of $543,574 on the outstanding debentures at a price of $0.055 per Common Share, resulting in the issuance of an additional 9,883,163 Common Shares to Steppe (the "Interest Conversion" and, together with the Debenture Conversion, the "Conversions").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott President & CEO, will make his debut presentation at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023 . Mr. Elliott is looking forward to formally introducing Forte's story to the U.S. investment community and stated, " I'm excited to connect with a new group of investors and showcase why Forte Minerals stands out as a unique player in copper and gold exploration in Peru ."

(CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

DATE : October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 , 4, and the morning of the 5.

Key Discussion Points
  • Importance of Copper in Peru : The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.
  • Collaborative Expertise: The corporate partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC brings together 215 years of combined experience in exploration and mining throughout the Americas.
  • Exploration Strategy: Focused on advancing early-stage prospects and drill-ready targets strategically located in previously explored areas to minimize risk.
  • Community and Corporate Stewardship: Building on a legacy of active involvement with local communities, Forte continues its dedication to community engagement, eco-conscious practices, and social accountability.
  • Future Outlook - Late 2023 & Early 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives scheduled for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.

Forte Minerals Corp. invites investors to participate in the upcoming live, interactive online event. Mr. Elliott will address questions in real time during the conference. For those unable to attend live, a recorded webcast will also be accessible post-event.

To facilitate a smooth experience and stay updated, we strongly advise online attendees to pre-register and conduct an online system check beforehand. FREE Registration here: Virtual Investor Conferences.

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-presents-at-the-metals--mining-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-3-301943820.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c0037.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Conversion of Debenture Interest

Aranjin Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Conversion of Debenture Interest

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 16, 2023, it has completed the previously announced debt settlement and conversion of accrued interest on convertible debentures ("Debentures") held by Steppe Gold Ltd. ("Steppe") into common shares ("Shares") of the Company.

The Company has issued 9,883,163 Shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share to Steppe, representing accrued interest of $543,574 on the Debentures issued to Steppe on August 10, 2021. After conversion of the principal amount of the Debentures and issuance of Shares representing accrued interest, Steppe now holds 42,872,254 Shares of the Company, representing approximately 11.06% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Global Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Pan Global Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

Element 25 USA HPMSM Processing Facility Project Execution Update

Related News

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Closes $1 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials and Zenith Chemical Corporation Provide Commercial Joint Venture Update

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Increases Land Holdings at KLR-Walker Uranium Project, Tied to Cameco & Fission - Athabasca Basin

manganese investing

Element 25 USA HPMSM Processing Facility Project Execution Update

Resource Investing

Gravity Survey Identifies New High Density Structures At The Redlings REE Project

Resource Investing

Key Canadian Lithium Project Acquisitions James Bay Province, Québec And Northwest Ontario

Lithium Investing

Redstone Expands Canadian Lithium Footprint

×