Over 3.3M Meals Packed by Medtronic Employee Volunteers

Medtronic employees are dedicated to helping others through volunteering and community engagement beyond their daily jobs. As part of the annual Medtronic volunteering drive, employees in Minneapolis packed 98,700 meals in just two days this summer - contributing to over 3.3M meals packed by Medtronic employees in partnership with Meals From The Heart. The meals are distributed to local food shelves

Learn more about how employees' commitment to giving back makes an impact across communities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774891/Over-33M-Meals-Packed-by-Medtronic-Employee-Volunteers

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes Acquisition of CorEvitas

Advances World-Class Clinical Research Capabilities with Leading Regulatory-Grade Registries Platform

Expected to Be Accretive to Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glen Eagle Resources Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that it has completed the settlement of a $100,000 convertible debenture dated July 18, 2020 which matured on July 18, 2023, by issuing 2,720,000 common shares (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share to repay $100,000 in principal (2,000,000 Common Shares) and $36,000 in accrued interest (720,000 Common Shares) (the " Debt Settlement "). The Common Shares issued under the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Mobile Labs Head to College

Medtronic

The Medtronic Mobile Lab is a classroom on wheels. Primarily used to train healthcare providers in the latest healthcare technology, the Mobile Lab also headed to college for the first time - specifically at Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, a historically Black college and university (HBCU).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Q2 2023 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic to announce financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 . A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT) and will be available at https:news.medtronic.com . The news release will include summary financial information for the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on Friday, July 28, 2023 .

Medtronic will host a video webcast at 7:00 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 , to discuss results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://investorrelations.medtronic.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 10, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, August 10, 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

NEW! 2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report.

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 24th

Marvel Initiates AI-Geophysical Interpretation, KLR & Walker Zone Drill Program, Athabasca Basin, Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

TINONE SAMPLES LITHIUM MINERALIZATION IN HISTORICAL DRILL CORE FROM ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

