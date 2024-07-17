Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Labyrinth Resources

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘LRL’) is pleased to announce that LRL set to acquire Vivien Project and 100% of Comet Vale.
  • Labyrinth Resources Limited (“Labyrinth” or “the Company”) has signed:
    • a binding option agreement with Sand Queen Gold Mines Pty Ltd (“Sand Queen”) whereby Labyrinth has been granted a 12-month option (commencing on completion of the Distilled Acquisition) to acquire Sand Queen’s 49% interest in Comet Vale for $3m in cash (“Comet Vale Option”); and
    • a binding share sale agreement to acquire 100% of Distilled Analytics Pty Ltd (“Distilled”) which owns the Vivien Gold Project (“Vivien”) located 6km from the Agnew Gold Mine (“Distilled Acquisition”), together, (“the Transactions”).
  • The Transactions are consistent with the Company’s strategy to consolidate and grow underexplored high grade gold mines across the Menzies, Leonora and Leinster corridor that are close to infrastructure.
  • Exercise of the Comet Vale Option will allow the Company to increase its existing controlling interest in Comet Vale from 51% to 100%.
  • The Company’s Comet Vale gold project (on granted mining leases) is located 32km south of Menzies next to the Goldfields highway. The Company released an updated Mineral Resource of 96koz at 4.8g/t Au (100% basis) on 11 April 2023.1
  • Vivien, previously owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX: RMS) (“Ramelius”), will provide Labyrinth a near-term opportunity to define a JORC mineral resource across the Vivien Main Pit and Vivien Gem Prospect from the existing project drill database.
  • The Vendors of Distilled amongst others include Alex Hewlett and Kelvin Flynn. Alex and Kelvin have a strong track record, with one or both being involved in driving value creation at Red Dirt Metals Limited (now Delta Lithium), Spectrum Metals Limited, Mineral Resources Limited, Silver Lake Resources Limited and Wildcat Resources Limited.
    • Following completion of the Transactions and Equity Raising at full participation, Mr Hewlett and Mr Flynn are expected to emerge with voting power in Labyrinth of approximately 12.3% and 10.2% respectively.
  • Firm commitments received via a two tranche placement to raise $2.0 million in support of the Transactions and to fund high priority work programs.
  • Existing Labyrinth shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in a 1-for-1.9813 non-renounceable Entitlement Offer raising up to an additional ~$2.0m. § The proceeds of the two tranche placement (“Placement”) and entitlement offer (“Entitlement Offer”) (together, the “Equity Raising”) will be used to advance exploration at both Comet Vale and Vivien with the aim of growing a significant and high-grade resource inventory.
  • Following completion of the Transactions and Equity Raising at full participation, Labyrinth will emerge with a pro-forma undiluted market capitalisation of ~$13.7m and pro-forma cash holdings of approximately $4.0m (before transaction costs and the exercise of the Comet Vale Option).
  • Post the Transactions, the Company will re-assess strategic options (including a potential sale) for its 100% owned Labyrinth Project in Canada which currently contains a JORC compliant resource of 3Mt @ 5g/t Au for 500koz2. This will include leveraging the geological skill set of the Company to further evaluate the prospectivity of the deposit at depth and along strike.
  • The Company has obtained in-principle confirmation from the ASX that Listing Rules 11.1.2 and 11.1.3 do not apply to the Transactions.

Overview

The Comet Vale Option and Distilled Acquisition align with the Company’s strategy to consolidate and grow underexplored high grade gold mines across the Menzies, Leonora and Leinster corridor that are close to infrastructure.

Figure 2: Regional location of Vivien.

Historical underground production from the Vivien leases between 1902 and 1911 totalled 76,000oz at an average grade of 12.4 g/t Au. The Vivien open pit was mined between 1997 and 1998 and produced 410,000 tonnes at 2.70 g/t Au for 35,600oz.3

Ramelius ceased mining at Vivien in early 2023, with the last ore load coming to surface on 11 January 2023. Gold production for Vivien over the period of Ramelius’ operatorship (2015-2023) was 1.5Mt at 5.68g/t Au for 260koz4 processed through its Mt Magnet Mill situated 296km west of Vivien. Vivien was acquired by Ramelius in 2013 from Gold Fields at a cost of $10 million and, over its life, generated net cash flows of $130 million for Ramelius.5

Vivien comprises five Mining Licences (M36/111, M36/292, M36/34, M36/61 and M36/64) and one Prospecting Licence (P36/1890) with an area of 20.4km².

The wider Vivien project provides a commercially compelling brownfield gold exploration opportunity with six (6) priority drill targets based on historical gold intercepts that were not prioritised by Ramelius as part of its mining focussed activities at Vivien.

Vivien provides Labyrinth a near-term opportunity to define a JORC mineral resource across the Vivien Main Pit and Vivien Gem Prospect from the existing project drill database. There are also five (5) separate gold processing mills within 100km of Vivien that potentially provide a lower commercial threshold to profitable gold production.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

LRL:AU
Labyrinth Resources
Labyrinth Resources (ASX:LRL)

Labyrinth Resources


Rick Rule, cart in mine.

Rick Rule: Black Swan to Watch, "Berserk" Scenario for Gold, Silver

Speaking at this year's Rule Symposium, which ran from July 7 to 11, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shared his updated thoughts on the US economy, including whether a recession is on the horizon.

In his view, it's not guaranteed — he said investors may want to begin to expect one, but hope they end up being wrong.

When asked about how gold tends to perform in a recession, Rule said it often goes lower at first if the recession is accompanied by a liquidity squeeze. After that, it depends on how the US Federal Reserve responds.

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Nomi Prins, truck at mine site.

Dr. Nomi Prins: Real Assets Due for Major Bull Cycle, Watch Gold, Uranium, Rare Earths

Dr. Nomi Prins shared her thoughts on why central banks are buying gold, uranium's role in the energy transformation and why she became a director at ASX-listed Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI).

The geopolitical macroeconomist and best-selling author emphasized that a shift toward real assets is taking place.

"We are at the cusp of I think a major, major bull cycle for real assets because of weakness in banks, because I think the (US Federal Reserve) and other central banks are less relevant with respect to monetary policy and controlling anything. And because the world is evolving very quickly (due to) artificial intelligence, data, technology, the energy transformation," she said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2024 Results

Franco-Nevada Corporation announced today that it will report its second quarter 2024 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2024 Results Release:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-to-release-second-quarter-2024-results-302198643.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/16/c0408.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars ascending higher.

Barrick Reports Higher Gold and Copper Production for Q2, on Track for 2024 Targets

Major miner Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) reported preliminary Q2 production numbers on Tuesday (July 16), indicating that it remains on track to hit its output targets for the rest of the year.

The company produced 948,000 ounces of gold and 43,000 metric tons of copper during the period, with sales figures slightly higher at 956,000 ounces of gold and 42,000 metric tons of copper.

The numbers put Barrick on track to meet its 2024 guidance for both metals, which is set at 3.9 million to 4.3 million ounces of gold and 180,000 to 210,000 metric tons of copper.

Keep reading...Show less

Higher Q2 Production Puts Barrick On Track to Deliver 2024 Targets

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q2 production of 948 thousand ounces of gold and 43 thousand tonnes of copper, as well as preliminary Q2 sales of 956 thousand ounces of gold and 42 thousand tonnes of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2024 is expected to progressively increase each quarter through the year with a higher weighting in the second half. The Company remains on track to achieve our full year gold and copper guidance.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Labyrinth Resources Limited (‘LRL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LRL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 18 July 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Labyrinth Resources
Drilling to Commence at Evelyn

Investor Presentation - July 2024

High Grade Iron Rock Chip Results at Robinson Range – Bryah Basin

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

Resource Investing

Investor Presentation - July 2024

rare earth investing

High Grade Iron Rock Chip Results at Robinson Range – Bryah Basin

Cleantech Investing

EV Winter? West Still Lagging Behind China as Buyers Face High Prices, Range Anxiety and Tariffs

Silver Investing

Silver Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Oil and Gas Investing

Australia's Energy Crisis: A Call for Green Solutions

Iron Investing

Rio Tinto and Ngarluma to Build Solar Farm to Power Pilbara Iron Ore Operations

Oil and Gas Investing

Trillion Energy Announces Successful SASB Gas Perforations

×