Energy Investing News

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - July 15, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX ) ( OTC:UEXCF) (" UEX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison"), the operator of the Wheeler River Joint Venture ("WRJV"), has reported that it has received approval from the Province of Saskatchewan to prepare, construct, and operate the facilities required to carry out the In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Feasibility Field Test ("FFT") planned for the Phoenix Deposit.  The WRJV is 10% owned by JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU") and 90% by Denison.  JCU is 50% owned by UEX.

The Saskatchewan Minister of Environment approval authorizes the operation of "pollutant control facilities" typical for mining operations and allows for the management of material recovered from mineral extraction through to waste water treatment, discharge, and storage.   This approval authorizes the construction of the FFT facilities, which is expected to commence shortly.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission has determined that a Nuclear Substance License will be required to possess and store a nuclear substance resulting from the operation of the FFT (in this case mineralized solution containing uranium).  Denison reports that the process to obtain this license is well advanced, and it is expected to be received before the site preparation and commissioning activities are completed.

Further details and results of the Phoenix FFT approval can be found in Denison's news release dated July 12, 2022 and filed on Denison's profile on SEDAR.com

Qualified Persons

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., UEX's President and CEO, who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About UEX

UEX is a Canadian uranium and cobalt exploration and development company involved in an exceptional portfolio of uranium projects.

UEX's directly-owned portfolio of projects is located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium belt which in 2020 accounted for approximately 8.1% of the global primary uranium production.  In addition to advancing its uranium development projects through its ownership interest in JCU,  UEX is currently advancing several other uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Paul Bay, Ken Pen and Ōrora deposits at the Christie Lake Project , the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project, the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

UEX is also 50% owner of JCU.  JCU's portfolio of projects includes interests in some of Canada's key future uranium development projects, notably a 30.099% interest in Cameco's Millennium Uranium Development Project, a 10% interest in Denison's Wheeler River Project, and a 33.8123% interest in Orano Canada's Kiggavik Project, located in the Thelon Basin in Nunavut, as well as minority interests in nine other grassroots uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin.

UEX is also leading the discovery of cobalt in Canada, with three cobalt-nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, including the only primary cobalt deposit in Canada.  The 100% owned West Bear Project hosts the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, the newly discovered Michael Lake Co-Ni Zone, and the West Bear Uranium Deposit.  UEX also owns 100% of two early-stage cobalt exploration projects, the Axis Lake and Key West Projects.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

(306) 979-3849

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such statements are based on UEX's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the West Bear Co-Ni Property, the Christie Lake Property drill program, the Hidden Bay Property, the Shea Creek Property, UEX's drill hole results, uranium, cobalt and nickel prices, outlook for our future operations, plans and timing for exploration activities, and other expectations, intentions and plans that are not historical fact. Such forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions and is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from UEX's expectations include uncertainties relating to the, interpretation of drill results and geology, assay confirmation, additional drilling results, continuity and grade of deposits, fluctuations in uranium, cobalt and nickel prices and currency exchange rates, changes in environmental and other laws affecting uranium, cobalt and nickel exploration and mining and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in UEX's Annual Information Form and other filings with the applicable Canadian securities commissions on SEDAR. Many of these factors are beyond the control of UEX. Consequently, all forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by this cautionary statement and there can be no assurance that actual results or developments anticipated by UEX will be realized. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable law, UEX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

UEXUEX:CAUEXCFUranium Investing
UEX:CA,UEXCF
Marquee Resources

Marquee Resources


Keep reading...Show less

GoviEx Provides Madaouela Surface Area Tax Update

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) is pleased to announce that the Government of the Republic of Niger has agreed to a deferment of 50% of the Madaouela project's surface area taxes payable later this month. According to the terms of the deferment, GoviEx is to pay 50% of the surface area taxes due, or 1,824 million FCFA (US$2.8m), in July 2022 and the remaining 50% in December 2022. The Madaouela project is a mine permitted uranium development project jointly owned by GoviEx (80%) and the Government of the Republic of Niger (20%).

Daniel Major, CEO, commented: "Once again the government of Niger has proven to be an excellent partner and willing to work with GoviEx. We welcome the deferment and look forward to further progress with the development of Madaouela. Our feasibility study is due in Q3 and it represents another step towards Madaouela becoming a producing asset."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission Approves NexGen Draft EIS to Proceed to Technical Review

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that on July 12, 2022 the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") announced their acceptance of the draft Environmental Impact Statement (the "EIS") which the Company completed submission of in June 2022 (see News Release dated June 21, 2022 ). The acceptance of the draft EIS for NexGen's 100% owned Rook I Project ("Rook I" or the "Project") located in Saskatchewan's southwestern Athabasca Basin follows a 30-day period during which the CNSC conducted a conformance review of the draft EIS submission and confirmed no comments or conditions.  Further, the acceptance marks the formal commencement of the 90-day period during which the CNSC will coordinate both the Federal technical and public review of the draft EIS.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The CNSC's acceptance of the Rook I Project's draft EIS is a significant step, transitioning the Project into the Federal EIS technical and public review phase, incorporating rigorous and transparent Provincial and Federal EA review processes. NexGen's approach to all aspects of the EIS compilation and completion with respect to inclusive Indigenous and community engagement, incorporating elite environmental mine designs and its transparent engagement with regulators and governments is a credit to the team and community stakeholders. On behalf of everyone at NexGen, I would like to thank all of our valued stakeholders for their commitment and dedication to this multi-generational Rook I Project.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Okapi Resources

Update on Athabasca Exploration Program

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX: OKR, OTCQB: OKPRF) (Okapi or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has started its extensive field exploration program at the Newnham Lake and Perch Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin. The exploration program will consist of prospecting, outcrop, and boulder sampling with potential soil and vegetation sampling to help identify favorable structural scenarios suitable for hosting uranium mineralisation and will utilise the results from the satellite analysis and compilation work received from Axiom Exploration Group to assist exploration efforts in specific areas of interest.

Keep reading...Show less

UEX Commences Summer Christie Lake Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Drilling also underway at JCUs Waterfound River Project

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

UEX Mails Meeting Materials Regarding Proposed Acquisition by Uranium Energy Corp.

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

  • UEX Shareholders will receive 0.0831 of one UEC Share per UEX Share owned, representing a significant premium of approximately 50% and will create the largest diversified North American-focused uranium company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Emerging Markets Report: Win/Win

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

Over past issues of the Emerging Market Report we've been attentive to the fact that geopolitical events could be impactful for Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) which holds diversified uranium assets in the exploration stage that are strategically positioned in the United States and Australia.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×