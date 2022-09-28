Artificial Intelligence Investing News

Industry leaders collaborate to enhance transmission, analysis, and integration of healthcare data

Solarity and OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) have announced a strategic partnership to offer a secure information exchange solution to healthcare providers and payers. The partnership brings together Solarity's intelligent automation platform for clinical data and the OpenText suite of digital fax products to enable physicians to make more informed clinical decisions faster.

Solarity replaces the labor intensive, error prone, manual work needed to make clinical information accessible and usable within your electronic health record for unique physician workflows.

Solarity's intelligent automation engine, which quickly and accurately identifies and analyzes all patient data regardless of source or format, will process the documents received via OpenText secure document delivery solutions and automatically transmit the critical data to hospital and health system electronic health records (EHRs).

The OpenText OnDemand Messaging (ODM) group, part of the company's Digital Experience (DX) portfolio, is the largest digital fax service provider in healthcare. With OpenText's modern fax solutions such as RightFax , RightFax Connect , Fax2Mail and RightFax Managed Services , users can trust their fax tools to work for them with the ability to control incoming documents and create an organized, rules-driven process for routing and managing time-sensitive materials.

Working in concert, these two solutions will allow for a smooth, secured, and uninterrupted flow of data. Traditionally, this faxed data has been manually added to EHRs, or in many cases has not been added at all because of the effort required. Now together, Solarity and OpenText are making it possible to identify and analyze all patient data, revolutionizing healthcare delivery, and mitigating costs, all while improving patient outcomes. This collaboration will help physicians make more informed clinical decisions faster with highly customized reporting capabilities.

"Given the leading role we each play in our market sectors, partnering with OpenText offers significant combined value. It will enable healthcare institutions to quickly and accurately unlock critical data that patients and providers can rely on," said Andrew Fehlman , CEO of Solarity. "Together, we will help healthcare institutions simplify and enhance their vital clinical, administrative, and payment processes, all while empowering life-changing care."

OpenText digital fax solutions scale with healthcare networks as they grow and support seamless updates as technology transforms. It drives timely and reliable exchange of prescriptions, referrals, and other medical records that are an integral component of patient care. Healthcare systems streamline and speed document processes by fax enabling EHRs and email applications. They also realize cost efficiencies through centralized, virtual management.

"At OpenText, we recognize the increasing pressure healthcare organizations are facing to improve their processes and boost efficiency in order to remain competitive and profitable," said Muhi Majzoub, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "Working with Solarity enables OpenText to provide a secure, flexible, and comprehensive solution that helps healthcare organizations meet the challenge of dealing with the enormous amount of data produced while caring for patients."

The seamless API integration between OpenText and Solarity is scheduled to be released by December of 2022. Solarity will be taking part in OpenText World 2022 in Las Vegas from October 4 – 6, showcasing the innovative partnership between the companies.

About Solarity:
Eighty percent of healthcare data is underutilized—Solarity is changing that! Our intelligent automation engine quickly and accurately identifies and analyzes all patient data, no matter its source or format. Solarity replaces the labor intensive, error prone, manual work needed to make clinical information accessible and usable within your electronic health record for unique physician workflows. The result? Faster, more informed clinical decisions for physicians and better outcomes for patients. Solarity continues to revolutionize healthcare delivery, mitigate costs, and improve patient outcomes.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Media contact:
John Gonda
JGonda@sage-growth.com
616.309.4888

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-and-solarity-initiate-strategic-partnership-301634802.html

SOURCE Solarity

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
SensOre

Sensore AI Lithium Targets

SensOre Ltd is pleased to announce it has commenced lithium AI-target acquisition in Western Australia. These new open tenure applications follow further exciting results from SensOre’s second lithium targeting run completed in June 2022.

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2022)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2022)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been pegged by some as the fourth industrial revolution, with many industries and countries investing heavily in this emerging technology.

Grand View Research estimates that there will be massive growth in AI over the next several years, with revenues reaching more than US$1.8 trillion in 2030, up from US$93.53 billion in 2021.

With that in mind, here the Investing News Network provides an overview of how to invest in artificial intelligence for those interested in stepping into this complex and ever-growing sector.

Keep reading...Show less

ULTA Beauty taking steps to modernize its workforce with OpenText Solutions

World's most successful beauty retailer talks business automation at OpenText World 2022

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) and ULTA Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., are set to discuss digitization of the workforce at the world's largest information management conference, OpenText World 2022. As a loyal customer and one of the world's most successful beauty retailers, OpenText is thrilled to have ULTA Beauty take part in an opening Keynote with CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea at this year's conference.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText World 2022 set to Deliver the Ultimate Information Management Experience

The world's largest information management conference delivers insights and innovations to gain the information advantage

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the programming highlights for the world's largest information management conference, OpenText World 2022, being offered in-person and virtually. Registration is now open for the three-day interactive event being hosted live from The Venetian Hotel Resort Las Vegas from October 4–6.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Drilling Identifies Igneous Complex With Alteration Styles Associated With Large Copper / Gold Systems

SensOre’s pre-drill interpretation was that it was a pipe-like, multiphase, altered intrusive with associated iron - rich magnetic alteration and metasomatism surrounding the central dense central body. Moonera’s geophysical signature shows characteristics of being one of a carbonatite, IOCG or porphyry type system which gives the target outsized potential if mineralised.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that each of the 11 nominee directors listed in its management proxy circular dated August 4, 2022 were re-elected by shareholders at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 225,160,163 common shares representing 83.45% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:


Votes For


Votes Against

P. Thomas Jenkins

205,740,805

92.46 %


16,782,767

7.54 %

Mark J. Barrenechea

217,866,429

97.91 %


4,657,143

2.09 %

Randy Fowlie

209,311,894

94.06 %


13,211,678

5.94 %

David Fraser

219,923,861

98.83 %


2,599,711

1.17 %

Gail E. Hamilton

199,811,958

89.79 %


22,711,614

10.21 %

Robert Hau

221,151,792

99.38 %


1,371,780

0.62 %

Ann M. Powell

208,892,602

93.87 %


13,630,970

6.13 %

Stephen J. Sadler

212,414,315

95.46 %


10,109,257

4.54 %

Michael Slaunwhite

189,163,269

85.01 %


33,360,303

14.99 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

212,102,679

95.32 %


10,420,893

4.68 %

Deborah Weinstein

186,142,603

83.65 %


36,380,969

16.35 %

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR ( https://www.sedar.com ) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR ( https://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ), each of which were filed on September 15, 2022 .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

OTEX-F

Copyright ©2022 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit:

http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-301625851.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×