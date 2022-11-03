Life Science NewsInvesting News

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone : Toll Free: 1-888-394-8218 or International 1-647-484-0475

Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .


About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com Website: www.gud-knight.com



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Society for Science Launch Junior Innovators Challenge to Inspire More Than 65,000 Future STEM Leaders Nationwide

Educators and school officials encouraged to drive student awareness of state and regional science fairs for a chance to enter nation's premier middle school STEM competition

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Society for Science (the Society), today announced the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, the nation's premier middle school science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competition. The Society named Thermo Fisher as the new title sponsor of the organization's middle school STEM competition in August .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Results

  • Revenues of $2.046 billion, down 3% reported, up 2% organic basis
  • Third quarter sales improved sequentially, notably Salix, International, and Solta
  • Successful debt exchange offer reduces debt by $2.5 billion
  • Company updates full year guidance

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its third-quarter 2022 financial results

"We are encouraged with the top line improvement in the third quarter, with four out of five segments delivering growth on an organic basis 1 ," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health, said."The results this quarter demonstrate the resilient demand for our products in the current macro environment. Our recently completed debt exchange offer accelerated our debt reduction and we expect this will provide additional flexibility to invest, innovate and further improve our capital structure over time."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ortho Dermatologics to Present New Data at the 2022 Innovations in Dermatology Conference

Nine Poster Presentations Include New Analyses of SILIQ® and JUBLIA®

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the presentation of nine posters during the Innovations in Dermatology Conference, which takes place Nov. 3-5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev. The presentations will feature new data around JUBLIA® (efinaconazole) Topical Solution, 10%, and SILIQ® (brodalumab) Injection, 210 mg1.5 mL. There will also be six encore presentations, including analyses of DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%0.045%, ARAZLO® (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, and the investigational medicine IDP-126 Gel-a combination retinoid, antibacterial and antibiotic topical

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Abiomed

Strengthens Johnson & Johnson's MedTech Business with the Addition of Abiomed, a World-Leader in Heart Recovery

Transaction to Bring Lifesaving Innovations to More Patients with Unmet Need

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ortho Dermatologics Announces U.S. Launch of the Podiatry Board Review Challenge

New Educational Resource Designed to Help Support the Podiatry Community

Company Also Adds 300 Questions to Existing Dermatology Board Review Challenge

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×