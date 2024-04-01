Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

Charbone Hydrogen

CH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

NMG Pays Accrued Interests and Grants Options

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) announces today the payment of accrued interests as part of a previously announced private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022 (the "2022 Private Placement").

Settlement of Accrued Interests

Upon the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (the "Exchanges"), the accrued interests owed to Investissement Québec (the "Holder") for the first quarter of 2024 under the unsecured convertible note, as amended and restated, (the "Note") issued in connection with 2022 Private Placement, will be deemed paid.

141,786 common shares at a price of US$2.30 (each, a "Common Share") representing an aggregate amount of US$326,108 will be issued and share certificates will be delivered to the Holder at the maturity, conversion, or redemption of the Note in payment of the accrued interests due on March 31, 2024, for the first quarter of the year. The issuance of Common Shares is subject to the approval of the Exchanges and, when issued, will be subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one day.

In connection with NMG's private placements announcement on February 15, 2024 (the "2024 Private Placements"), interest under the unsecured convertible notes issued by NMG to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Pallinghurst Bond Limited, respectively, has ceased to accrue as of February 14, 2024.

Grant of Options

NMG also announces the grant of 2,562,500 stock options to directors, officers, and employees in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Company, 66% of which will be vesting at the achievement of certain milestone in relation to a successful Final Investment Decision. Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $3.12 per common share for a period expiring on April 1, 2029.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced manufacturing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral active anode material to power EV and renewable energy storage systems. The Company is developing a fully integrated ore-to-battery-material source of graphite-based active anode material in Québec, Canada. With enviable ESG standards and structuring partnerships with anchor customers, NMG is set to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

Subscribe to our news feed: https://bit.ly/3UDrY3X

Cautionary Note

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those describing the potential conversion of the Note, the issuance of the Common Shares, approval by the Exchanges of the matters described in this press release, closing of the 2024 Private Placements with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Pallinghurst Bond Limited and those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde Graphite" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation of the equipment supporting the production, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2024, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database ( www.sedarplus.ca ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com

Julie Paquet ​(elle/she/her)
VP, Communications & ESG
Nouveau Monde Graphite
514.458.6925

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF
The Conversation (0)

NMG Provides Commercial and Operational Update upon Filing 2023 Financial Reports: Significant Progress over the Year in Advancing North America's Mine-to-Battery-Material Graphite Production

  • Multiyear offtakes and strategic investments from Panasonic Energy and GM covering approximately 85% of NMG's planned Phase-2 fully integrated production of active anode material.
  • Aggregate combined investment of US$50 million by Panasonic and GM, with a private placement of US$37.5M by Mitsui & Co., Ltd ("Mitsui") and Pallinghurst Bond Limited ("Pallinghurst") to surrender and cancel their convertibles notes dated November 8, 2022, upon the vote of the shareholders of NMG in accordance with MI-61-101 and regulatory approvals.
  • Demonstration of strong long-term bankability underpinnings to support NMG's Phase-2 project financing via offtake agreements and intended future investments by the Anchor Customers or their affiliates of up to US$275 million.
  • Acquisition of the Lac Guéret property, one of the largest graphite deposit set to underpin NMG's planned Phase-3 expansion, for the development of the Uatnan Mining Project.
  • Launch of an innovative training program in green technology industrial processes in partnership with the region's education and industrial partners to secure a local and qualified workforce for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant.
  • Active stakeholder engagement including meetings held with over 300 regional companies in recent months to identify local capacity and plan the Company's procurement strategy for the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant.
  • Appointment of Pomerleau as Construction Manager for the pre-construction stage of Phase-2 commercial facilities and continued engineering for the Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant towards the final investment decision ("FID").
  • Recognition of robust ESG credentials: NMG tops Benchmark Mineral Intelligence's Sustainability Index as the only natural graphite producer in the "Industry Leading" category ahead of all Western, African, and Chinese producers.
  • Continued active engagement with additional potential tier-1 customers in the EV and battery sector with the production of battery-grade samples, site visits, quality checks, commercial discussions, and environmental diligence reviews.
  • Advanced discussions with multiple governmental agencies and programs, strategic investors, and lenders to optimize the targeted capital structure for the Phase-2 project financing.
  • North America expected to surpass Asia in the anode market outside China thanks to increased production capacity and structural sourcing partnerships such as NMG's with Panasonic Energy and GM (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, February 2024).
  • EV sales reported to have crossed the adoption tipping point in 23 countries in 2023 with 13.6 million EVs sold globally – a 31% increase – and projected growth of between 20% and 30% for 2024 according to market analysts (Rho Motion and Bloomberg, January 2024).
  • Continued focus on the safe and responsible conduct of operational and construction activities, no major environmental incidents, and carbon-neutral year-end balance through verified offsetting via 660 certified carbon credits.
  • Period-end cash position of $36.3 million.

Through its year-end financial reports and 2023 Annual Report , Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE:   NMG , TSXV:   NOU ) publishes a positive progress report in advancing what is projected to be North America's first integrated source of natural graphite active anode material for electric vehicles ("EV") and batteries. Strategically executing its phased development plan, NMG has continued operating its Phase-1 facilities to produce battery-grade samples and optimize its processes, has signed commercial agreements and strategic investments with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO:   6752 ) and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:   GM ), to underpin its Phase-2 commercial production, and has acquired the Uatnan Mining Project to support its Phase-3 expansion.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech – Excellent Definitive Feasibility Study for 120 MWH First Production Line Cerenergy® Battery Project

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the excellent results from a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) conducted for a CERENERGY® project with an annual capacity of 120 1MWh GridPacks each year, planned for construction on Altech’s land in Saxony, Germany. The project is being developed by Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) (75%) and joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS (“Fraunhofer”) (25%), an incorporated society affiliated with the German government and partially financed by the German federal government. Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG) is owned 75% by Altech Batteries Limited (listed on ASX:ATC) and Altech Advanced Materials AG (listed on FSE:AMA).

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Test-work to run in parallel with other key development workstreams to unlock the world-class potential of the high-grade flake graphite project

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:MLS) has a proven track record of battery minerals discovery and has a high-quality portfolio of advanced battery minerals and metals projects in the highly ranked and well-established mining jurisdictions of Quebec, Canada and Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Exceptional Battery Test Results Show Springdale Concentrate is Ideal for Premium Li-Ion Battery Anode

International Graphite Limited (International Graphite) (ASX: IG6) is pleased to report exceptional results from purification and electrochemical testwork on graphite concentrates generated from the Company’s 100% owned Springdale Graphite Project, in Western Australia (Springdale).

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite (ASX:IG6)

International Graphite Funding Deal with Comet Resources a Win-Win, Report Says

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) $1.5-million funding deal with major shareholder Comet Resources (ASX:CRL) resulted in a surge in IG6’s shares on March 13. The loan agreement was undertaken to address market speculation on the security of Comet’s shares in IG6, according to a news report from The West Australian.
Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments

International Graphite Limited (International Graphite) (ASX: IG6) is pleased to announce that it and its major shareholder Comet Resources Limited (Comet) have negotiated a transaction that resolves speculation around the short to medium term security of International Graphite shares owned by Comet.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

Related News

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Executive Changes

Gold Investing

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Lithium Investing

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Identifies 49 New Pegmatites on its Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt

Copper Investing

BHP Overtakes Glencore as Top Mining Brand with US$6.1 Billion Valuation

×