Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (FSE:3ZQ0) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”) a Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing of cannabis and hemp for the production of oils and various derivative products, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a medical education agreement with its 3 rd partner, Medical Cannabis Practitioners (“ MMJP ”), offering Canadians education and support for medicinal cannabis.

MMJP is led by Hugh Mitchell, MSc, MD, offering over 30 years of clinical experience with a dedicated staff of Registered Nurses. His interest in the association of cannabinoids with the human endocannabinoid system is a continuation of a specialized academic interest in neuroendocrine physiology, for which he obtained an MSc prior to his MD from Queen’s University. MMJP is supported by over 400 physicians and has served thousands of patients over the past 7 years. They help educate and integrate cannabis into the patient’s medical plans and partner with medicinal cannabis providers such as Ayurcann, to ensure that their patients are getting top-notch advice with exceptional value.

“Working closely with our partners in the industry is what we believe will distinguish Ayurcann in the long term and being able to partner with cannabis education providers will provide the best value on a national platform, expending our reach, our name and our offerings for THC and CBD based products to patients. Making Ayurcann and Ayurcann marketplace a leader in the industry,” commented Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann.

For further information, please contact:

Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Ayurcann Holdings Corp.

Tel: 905-492-3322

Email: infol@Ayurcann.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Bilodeau

Tel: 416-910-1440

Email: ir@Ayurcann.com

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

