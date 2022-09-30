GamingInvesting News

Players can experience versatile gameplay coupled with a super high degree of freedom

The simulation, role-playing, tower defense game Monster Land: Builder published by Hangzhou MR.GLEE Tech. co., Ltd, was formally launched in the North American market recently, delivering to players a novel, unique, laid-back and versatile gameplay experience.

When a nameless brave man finds himself stranded on the continent of Valudo, he feels that the protection offered by the world's only goddess is gradually dissipating. So he becomes determined to find any trace of the goddess ... Whether you like to chop down trees or plant fields, hang it all up and relax, explore mazes or seek out magic pets and divine weapons, you can create your own fun experience with the rich gameplay of Monster Land: Builder .

The theme of the game is survival on a crisis-ridden desert island, while simulated construction as part of the process of land reclamation and building of an island is fundamental to survival. In the daytime, players can enter the cave with their brave partners in an adventure to do battle with monsters and claim treasures. This scenario integrates puzzle solving and fantasy BOSS gameplay. At night, the gameplay becomes a tense and exciting tower defense game, in which players must build defense towers with their brave partners, to resist the invasion by demons, and jointly defend their home.

In addition to the rich gameplay system, freedom and ease of play is another major highlight of this game. Today's fast-paced life, work, and even games are stressing people out. In Monster Land: Builder , players can choose to wait for the big fish on the river, or enter the cave and steal the monster's private money stash. The gameplay is rich but, at variance with other gameplay models, will not tire players out by putting them under the pressure of feeling that they will fall behind if they don't play the game through to the end in one sitting.

Since launch in Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan SAR and Hong Kong SAR in March of this year, Monster Land: Builder has received a worldwide overall rating of 4.53 in the App Store, and garnered Editor's Choice on Google Play. With an intricate design, novel content and differentiated positioning, the title has received notable positive response from the market.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Celebrates the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with In-Game Campaigns Starting Today

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold in-game campaigns starting today, Friday, September 30th to celebrate the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War. The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado (Chad). Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

The campaign will feature the Thousand-Year Blood War 2022 versions of Ichigo Kurosaki, Uryu Ishida, and Yasutora Sado ( Chad ) in the Thousand-Year Blood War Summons: Concord. There will also be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons where players will have the chance to get one of the three new 5 star characters.

Brave Souls Thousand-Year Blood War: Concord Step-Up Summons Video

https://youtu.be/zgaSR_eeRAg

Be sure to check out the other in-game collaboration campaigns as we gear up for the premiere of the TV animation series on Monday, October 10th .

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Gift & Special Orders

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th .

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-celebrates-the-bleach-tv-animation-series-thousand-year-blood-war-with-in-game-campaigns-starting-today-301637517.html

Thetan Rivals, A Thetan Arena Successor, Is Entering Open Beta

The open beta stage will begin from 30 th September before the game is officially introduced to the masses .

Thetan Rivals is an upcoming casual game in the battle royale genre developed by Wolffun Game, the studio behind the Play-to-Earn game titled Thetan Arena. The open beta will be available on 30 th September before the game is launched to global public at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

THORNE AND TEAM LIQUID ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP BRINGING INNOVATIVE HEALTH AND WELLNESS SOLUTIONS TO THE ESPORTS COMMUNITY

Multi-year collaboration to introduce top athletes and casual gamers alike to science-driven products that support enhanced performance and a healthy lifestyle

Thorne HealthTech ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), the leader in developing innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness and Team Liquid, a leading worldwide professional esports organization, today announced that Thorne is now the official Health and Wellness Partner of Team Liquid.

X-GOLF AMERICA SURPASSES 100 LOCATIONS

LEADING GOLF SIMULATOR FRANCHISE MODEL EXCEEDS PROJECTED GROWTH IN 2022

X-Golf America, an entertainment golf simulator concept, has swelled to more than 100 locations, marking the milestone of surpassing growth projections for the calendar year. With more than 60 open locations and more than 40 in development, X-Golf America has expanded its presence to 32 states in the US and fostered 22 multi-unit ownership groups.

Star Atlas Launches Unreal Engine 5-powered Pre-Alpha Showroom on the Epic Games Store

Open-sourcing of its UE5 SDK for Solana, ATLAS Locking, and a Star Atlas Graphic Novel among the latest updates unveiled by the Star Atlas team

Star Atlas, a next-gen gaming experience with triple-A game design and visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5 built on the Solana blockchain today hosted their second community-focused 426LIVE event announcing a series of updates, including the highly-anticipated launch of the first playable experience in Star Atlas, available on the Epic Games Store.

OXYGEN ESPORTS & GEL BLASTER ANNOUNCE ROCKET LEAGUE PARTNERSHIP

GEL BLASTER TO APPEAR IN-GAME ON OXYGEN ESPORTS BRANDED CAR WRAP FOR 2022-2023 RLCS SEASON

- Buckle up & start your engines! Oxygen Esports (OXG) and Gel Blaster are partnering to bring Rocket League enthusiasts an opportunity to showcase their fandom with a branded in-game car wrap for the 2022-23 season.

