Nickel and Lithium Targets Identified at 14 Mile Well

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Medtronic Board appoints Greg Lewis as new Director

Medtronic announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Greg Lewis Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Honeywell, to the Board. Lewis will serve on the Audit Committee and the Finance and Financial Risk Committee, effective June 26, 2023 .

Greg Lewis

"We are thrilled to have Greg Lewis join our Board. His background in financial leadership across multiple industries will be a strong asset as Medtronic pushes forward a comprehensive transformation that will set us up to deliver on durable growth," said Geoff Martha , Chairman and CEO of Medtronic.

"I'm honored to join the Medtronic Board of Directors. I believe in the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life," Lewis said. "I'm excited to bring my experience to bear as they transform the company and move this mission forward."

Lewis joined Honeywell in 2006 and has held a variety of financial leadership roles across the company, including Vice President of Corporate Finance and CFO of Honeywell's Automation and Control Solutions (ACS) segment. Lewis started his career at Kraft Foods and went on to roles at Tyco International and the Stanley Works. He received his MBA from Fordham University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8473

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-board-appoints-greg-lewis-as-new-director-301861293.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic presents new data on MiniMed 780G system on fixed meal dosing and real-world Time in Range across wide variety of users

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, is presenting a robust collection of new clinical and real-world data on the MiniMed™ 780G system. These latest data sets, which evaluated the system across a wide range of users, including historically challenging younger patients, those not meeting glycemic goals, and individuals using a simplified meal announcement leveraging fixed carbohydrate amounts instead of exact carb calculations, found that the proprietary Meal Detection™ technology supported Time in Range outcomes that exceed consensus guidelines of 70 percent. Additionally, the system is helping reduce the percent of time spent in hyperglycemia in children and adults. These latest results were presented this weekend at the 83 rd American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in San Diego, CA.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glen Eagle Resources Acquires Highly Prospective Lithium Properties

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by map designation 120 mining claims in three groups in the Lebel-sur-Quevillon area, Northwestern Quebec

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
medical office room

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2023)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Grand View Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$18.2 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.4 billion in 2022. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal surgeries. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Keep reading...Show less

Recipe for Bonding: Paid Leave Gives New Dad Needed Time

When Todd Gillenwater and his wife adopted two children from Bulgaria, there was a lot to learn - from the kids' favorite foods to how to help them acclimate to life in the U.S

Thanks to Medtronic paid leave benefits, Gillenwater could take 12 weeks away from work to learn those details and bond with Ani, 4, and Plamen, 8. He even learned to cook their favorite dishes, including tarator, a cold cucumber soup, and moussaka, a Bulgarian casserole made from potatoes and ground beef.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix to Present Data from XIFAXAN Clinical Research at EASL's International Liver Congress 2023

Three XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) Research Posters to Be Featured

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced its presence at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2023. XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) data was selected for inclusion in the Cirrhosis and its complication's session. EASL Congress 2023 will be held virtually and in-person in Vienna, Austria, from June 21-24, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Everstream Analytics & Medtronic Recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Medtronic

Everstream Analytics and Medtronic have been named winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award. The award recognizes Everstream's UFLPA Risk Solution created to help companies uncover risk and demonstrate compliance with current and emerging forced labor requirements such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Receives DTC Eligibility, Unlocking New Opportunities for Investors

Precious Metals Investing

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Battery Metals Investing

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Have Extended Deadline to Comment on Future Plans to June 29, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Successful Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Nickel Investing

Queensland Pacific Metals – Upstream Production Solutions Operations And Maintenance Services

×