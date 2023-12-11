Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals forge ahead in AI-driven care

Agreement expands partnership between Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, set to transform endoscopy with cutting-edge AI technology

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to expand its partnership with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. This AI-driven partnership will further capitalize on the achievements already realized with the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, offering continued innovation and scalable healthcare advancements for patients and caregivers globally. Through this exclusive global partnership, Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals remain committed to revolutionizing endoscopy by harnessing the power of AI to improve patient outcomes. This strategic alliance reinforces Medtronic's position in AI-integrated healthcare solutions and represents a significant leap in incorporating AI into endoscopic care.

The collaboration's focus on innovative and scalable AI platforms like AI Access™, which is designed to host multiple third-party AI applications to allow for faster innovation and streamlining of the AI development process across medical AI applications, exemplifies an innovative approach to healthcare and enables a broader spectrum of diagnostic tools and treatment options.

"Our alliance with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals is a testament to what can be achieved when two leaders in their fields unite for a common goal: transforming healthcare through AI. The GI Genius module, our first FDA-cleared AI product in gastrointestinal care, represents the initial milestone of this collaboration," said Ken Washington , chief technology officer at Medtronic. "However, the AI Access platform is where our partnership truly crystallizes our vision for healthcare transformation; it's a springboard for expanding Medtronic's AI's potential in healthcare. Our expanded partnership with Cosmo is fostering a collaborative ecosystem where Medtronic's broad spectrum of medical expertise converges with Cosmo's technological prowess, creating a synergy that propels us forward."

The GI Genius module, a computer-aided polyp detection system powered by AI, is the centerpiece of this collaboration and has already made a significant impact since its U.S. launch in 2021. The platform has helped redefine the landscape of gastrointestinal screening by assisting gastroenterologists performing colonoscopies – increasing the physician's adenoma detection rate by 14% 1 . With a continuous growth in customer install base year over year, the GI Genius module is a testament to the potential of AI in enhancing medical procedures. The synergy between Cosmo's cutting-edge AI technology and Medtronic's market development expertise has created a powerful partnership, setting new benchmarks in healthcare efficiency, accuracy, and patient impact.

"Our expanded partnership with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals is a strategic milestone in our mission to leverage AI for enhanced patient care," said Geoff Martha , chairman and chief executive officer at Medtronic. "This aligns with our business objectives to provide cutting-edge tools to our customers while also elevating patient care standards in the fight against gastrointestinal diseases. We're setting a new course for the future, where AI-assisted healthcare is not just an option, but a fundamental aspect of patient treatment and outcomes."

"The expanded agreement between Cosmo and Medtronic is a testament not only to our mutual commitment to rapidly improving the healthcare landscape but also to Cosmo's ability to transform the GI Genius platform into a revolutionary force in healthcare," said Alessandro Della Chà, chief executive officer of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "Our continued partnership with Medtronic, the largest medtech company in the world, is pivotal in further enabling the GI Genius platform to offer enhanced AI solutions and improved clinical outcomes to patients globally. This collaboration is set to unlock significant value, marking a major stride in our journey towards healthcare innovation."

"Our collaboration and enduring commitment to bringing AI advancements to the forefront of healthcare has culminated in exceptional know-how within our company, which is finally bearing fruit in line with our expectations," said Mauro Severino Ajani , non-executive director and chairman of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. "This marks just the beginning of a remarkable journey, as our collective expertise in AI continues to transform the future of healthcare."

Under the terms of this expanded agreement, Medtronic will pay Cosmo $100 million upfront as well as a double-digit royalty on net sales on par with market standards, in addition to $100 million in potential milestone payments expected to be reached by the end of 2024. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals will continue to be the exclusive manufacturer, granting Medtronic exclusive, global, commercial rights.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Cosmo
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising products to treat selected gastrointestinal disorders, to improve endoscopy quality measures through aiding the detection of colonic lesions and to treat selected dermatological conditions. Cosmo develops and manufactures products which are distributed globally by selected partners including Lialda®/ Mezavant®/ Mesavancol®, Uceris®/ Cortiment®, Aemcolo® and Winlevi®. Cosmo has also developed medical devices for endoscopy and has a partnership with Medtronic for the global distribution of the GI Genius module which uses artificial intelligence to help detect potential signs of colon cancer. The company also has a rich development pipeline. For additional information on Cosmo and its products please visit the Company's website: www.cosmopharma.com .

Any forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the transaction between Medtronic and Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, strategic and other potential benefits of the transaction, Cosmo products and product candidates, and other statements about Medtronic managements' future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects, are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, and other risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Medtronic cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document, and Medtronic undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements except to the extent required by law.






1 Repici A, Badalamenti M, Maselli R, et al. Efficacy of real-time computer-aided detection of colorectal neoplasia in a randomized trial. Gastroenterology. 2020; 159:512–520.e7

Contacts:


Sabrina Zimring

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-720-774-3454

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-and-cosmo-pharmaceuticals-forge-ahead-in-ai-driven-care-302010802.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2024

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 7, 2023, approved the company's cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $0 .69 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2023. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 46 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2023 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Establishes 2030 Renewable Electricity Goal and Solar Power Purchase Agreement with ib vogt

Share of 127-megawatt aggregated deal in collaboration with Eurofins Scientific will power over half of Thermo Fisher's addressable European footprint with 100% renewable electricity by 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced a 15-year virtual power purchasing agreement (VPPA) with international solar developer ib vogt . Thermo Fisher's 91-megawatt portion of the Serbal solar project will deliver approximately 192,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually. Eurofins Scientific , a global leader in bioanalytical testing, collaborated in the aggregated deal for a 36-megawatt portion of the project.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS: The Vital Role Of Community Health Workers

Medtronic

Reducing health disparities in a meaningful, sustainable, and scalable way

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix in Collaboration with The U.S. Pain Foundation and the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders Establish the Inaugural Opioid-Induced Constipation Awareness Day

Salix Pharmaceuticals, the gastroenterology division of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), The U.S. Pain Foundation (USPF), and The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) today announced they are joining forces to declare Tuesday, Dec. 5, Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC) Awareness Day. OIC Awareness Day aims to bring awareness to an often-overlooked side effect of opioids. This day will help patients suffering from OIC by breaking down the stigma and silence surrounding this condition

"OIC Awareness Day will help bridge the gap between healthcare providers (HCPs), patients, and caregivers by providing them with the information needed to guide conversations about symptoms and management strategies," said Megan Filoramo, RN, MSN, APN-C. "I'm excited to be a part of this awareness initiative and help shed light on this underdiagnosed patient population."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Earns Equality 100 Award for LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion

Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognizes the company's ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity

Recognizing the company's ongoing commitment to inclusion, diversity, and equity (ID&E) and the LGBTQ+ community, Medtronic earned a top score of 100 again this year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Extends the Expiration of Tender Offer for All Outstanding Common Shares and ADSs of Olink

Offer Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 p.m., New York Time, on December 14, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Orion Acquisition AB (the "Buyer"), has extended the expiration time of the offering period of its previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") to acquire all of the outstanding common shares ("Shares") and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares, each representing one Share ("ADSs" and, together with the Shares, the "Offer Securities"), of Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") for $26.00 per Share and per ADS, in cash.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

Related News

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vanstar Rises on IAMGOLD Acquisition News

Lithium Investing

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

Lithium Investing

Globally Significant Maiden Mineral Resource of 59Mt at 100% Owned Adina Lithium Project

Nickel Investing

Nordic Raises A$2.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

×