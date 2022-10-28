GamingInvesting News

McCain Foods joins forces with Bored & Hungry and Roblox to educate consumers on regenerative farming

McCain Foods ("McCain"), the world's largest manufacturer of prepared potato products, is entering the Metaverse and introducing new Regen Fries as part of the #SaveOurSoil initiative. Regen Fries are made with potatoes that are grown using regenerative farming methods which build soil health, improve biodiversity, and enhance on-farm resilience to climate change.

McCain Regen Fries

McCain has committed to reimagining ways to grow potatoes that are beneficial for both the planet and the communities in which it operates. This is part of McCain's global commitment to implement regenerative agricultural practices across 100 percent of its potato acreage worldwide by the end of 2030.

"We believe regenerative agriculture is vital in trying to make the global food system more sustainable. If we don't change the way we farm, the implications are bleak – and we cannot allow that to happen," said Christine Kalvenes, McCain's Global Head of Innovation and Marketing. "Working together with farmers and consumers, we want to enable and speed the transition to regenerative farming practices."

As we look to the future of farming and agricultural practices, McCain recognizes the education potential that lies with younger consumers. The aim of #SaveOurSoil is to educate and engage next-gen audiences, serving Regen Fries in the spaces where they are already enjoying spending time. Brought to life through exciting collaborations with one of the largest metaverse platforms, Roblox, and the first NFT-themed restaurant, Bored & Hungry, McCain is providing a stage for younger audiences to better understand the challenges currently facing the farming community and the benefits of regenerative farming.

McCain x Roblox: Farms of the Future

Available globally today, McCain's free-to-play Farms of the Future game, integrated into Livetopia, one of the top ten Roblox titles, allows players to virtually grow potatoes using regenerative farming methods that improve and restore soil health. Players are rewarded when they apply regenerative practices such as planting cover crops, integrating livestock through rotational grazing, and encouraging biodiversity.

McCain x Bored & Hungry: Regen Fries Pop-Up

Bored & Hungry, the first restaurant to bridge the metaverse and real-life experience, will serve McCain Regen Fries at its flagship location in Long Beach, California for a limited time beginning October 28 th and running through November 18 th . To bring this sizzling collaboration to other global markets, McCain Regen Fries x Bored & Hungry will be setting up pop-up locations to serve Regen Fries in London ( November 3 rd -4 th) and Toronto ( November 16 th -18 th ).

"It is important we reach out to younger consumers with the right message, in the right location, at the right moments of receptivity – meeting them where they are. This will be important in raising awareness for building a more sustainable food system through regenerative agriculture," says Kalvenes. " Regen Fries , the Farms of the Future game, and the Bored & Hungry collaboration are an experiential, fun, and effective way to begin this discussion. As we march toward 2030, #SaveOurSoil is an important effort to help build a community and raise awareness for why we're so committed to a future of sustainable farming, globally."

This entry into the Metaverse is the next chapter for McCain as it continues to be the world's largest provider of prepared potato products and an innovative industry leader, ensuring it is driving climate action by helping reimagine the future of agriculture.

For more information, please visit mccain.com.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick , Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail, and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,500 farmers, and generates annual sales in excess of $11 billion CAD.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Stardock Launches Early Access for Sins of a Solar Empire II

Early access to be split into three phases to maximize player input with the first phase now available for those who pre-order.

Stardock and Ironclad Games began Early Access for Sins of a Solar Empire II with a playable Technical Preview today. Anyone who pre-orders Sins of a Solar Empire II will be admitted into the preview, which begins with access to single-player content using the TEC faction.

After Delivering $22 Million in Rewards to U.S. Gamers Influence Mobile Launches Rewarded Play Canada; First Step in Global Expansion

Canadians can now download Rewarded Play in the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games.

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile announced that they have entered the Canadian market with the expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play a leading play-to-earn platform. Previously only offered in the U.S., Canadians can now download the app to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart. They've also added popular local gift card options such as Indigo, Duke's Refresher and Bar, The Loose Moose and more.

Storms' Web3 Game Platform Ky? Collaborates with ImmutableX to Scale to Billion Users

Singapore - based hyper-casual mobile game company Storms today announced a partnership with ImmutableX as the Layer-2 solution for its upcoming Web3 gaming platform — Kyō.

Stomrms' Kyo Collaborates with Immutable X

KYO - Web3 Hypercasual Games

Named after the Japanese word for "joy, fun, and entertainment," Kyō is a social and hyper casual gaming platform determined to bring a significant portion of the global billions of gamers onto Web3. With a refreshing take on the decentralization and inclusivity benefits of a Web3 game, all Kyō avatars and in-game assets will be minted as fully-carbon neutral NFTs, which can be bought, sold, and traded gas-free on the Ethereum blockchain.

Synchronous with Storms' studio vision of connecting billions of gamers with access to quality gaming content, it is also on a mission to provide frictionless Web3 access to the 7 billion mobile users worldwide [1] .

Acknowledging the size of the opportunity at hand, ImmutableX will provide Kyō with the Web3 infrastructure needed to scale quickly and securely via its ZK-rollup technology, whereas Kyō is also making it easier for traditional game developers currently limited by Web 2.0 distribution economics to integrate and distribute their games via the Kyō platform.

The partnership comes at a time when mobile games are constantly on the rise. Last year, the sector was worth $131 billion and is projected to reach $173 billion [2] in 2026. Notably, Asia is the most rapidly growing region when it comes to mobile gaming, generating the most revenue in the segment.

Strong Gaming Track-record To Bring to Web3

Kyō marks Storms' first venture in Web3, and its past success as an international gaming leader is undeniable. Since its inception in 2020, Storms has assembled a library of 60+ instant and native games, obtained exclusive licenses to valuable IPs from Halfbrick Studios (Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyrides etc) and Voodoo Games (Helix Jump), and developed a strong distribution network of partners, aggregators, super-apps, telcos, and brands.

Their most popular game, AZ Run has amassed over 12M app downloads and over 250M views on user-generated YouTube content, while its Web-based instant games platform achieved a peak of 4M monthly active users recently.

Supported by Strategic Backers

Meanwhile, one of the major investors in Kyō's parent company Storms is iCandy, the largest independent game developer in Southeast Asia backed by Web3 gaming company Animoca Brands, and other notable shareholders including Singtel, AIS and SK Telecom Group.

Storms CEO and President of Web3 Gaming at iCandy, David Yin , brings decades of experience at top companies (including as Head of Business Development - Google Play Apps and Games) acquiring, driving, and building a pipeline of mobile games, while the surrounding leadership team has earned their stripes at top consulting firms, gaming giants, and Fortune 500 companies.

Quality Web3 Gaming Will Lead

"From traditional gaming to Web3 gaming, Storms remains committed to delivering quality and frictionless gaming experience for billions of players, and I am happy that ImmutableX shares the same vision. Thanks to ImmutableX's unparalleled scalability, zero gas fees and easy-to-use APIs, Kyō gaming platform is now one step closer towards empowering gamers with total control over their in-game assets." - David Yin , Chief Executive Officer of Storms.

The wealth of Storms leadership team's gaming knowledge has played an integral role in crafting Kyō's ambitious vision, with which Immutable is deeply aligned.

" When evaluating early-stage ventures, many investors bet on the founding team itself. The same applies to bringing new partners into the ImmutableX ecosystem. We are thrilled to be working with Kyō and Storms , whose existing library of games and experienced team make them a valuable partner as we bring the next billion players to Web3 gaming." - Robbie Ferguson , Co-Founder and President at ImmutableX.

Kyō platform's Alpha access will be available from early 2023 onwards. For some information, please visit www.kyo.games .

About Storms

Storms is a Singapore -headquartered gaming company owned by strategic shareholders that include   iCandy Interactive, AIS, and SK Telecom. It is building an inclusive ecosystem for Web 3 gaming, where players worldwide can be entertained and connected through quality hyper casual gaming content.

To learn more about Storms, visit: https://storms.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/storms/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StormsWeb3

Media Contact: Daston Lam ( daston@icandy.io )

About ImmutableX

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum .

Today ImmutableX, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware , has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum ,  offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity. ImmutableX is the platform of choice for world-class web3 games such as Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

Media Contact: Luke Richardson ( media@Immutable.com )

[1] Inside Telecom. (2020). Smartphone penetration growth in emerging markets .

[2] Statistica. (2022). Mobile gaming content market value worldwide from 2011 to 2026

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storms-web3-game-platform-ky-collaborates-with-immutablex-to-scale-to-billion-users-301661488.html

SOURCE Storms; Immutable X

ROKiT Games Launch Dragon Caffi Video Game on Google Play Store

ROKiT Games, part of the ROKiT Group of Companies co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick and John Paul DeJoria has launched its latest video game, Dragon Caffi, developed in partnership with Ddraig House and already available on Nintendo SWITCH and for PCMAC through STEAM, on Google Play.

Dragon Caffi is an open-world puzzle adventure game, lovingly hand-painted and traditionally animated, features Margo, a happy-go-lucky fox spirit adopted into a family of dragons in the final stage of her studies to become a world-class baker. Travelling around the wonderful world of Aethwy, you'll come across delightful characters just ready to share their favorite recipes with you to cook using ingredients you've foraged.

REALITY, the Metaverse for Smartphones Reaches 10 Million Downloads Worldwide

More than 30 million people have visited the 3D virtual space "World"

REALITY, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo ; President: Eiji Araki ), a wholly owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc., announced today that the number of global downloads of its smartphone metaverse "REALITY" has reached 10 million in October 2022 .

VNUE, INC. MOVES TO ACQUIRE DOMINANT GLOBAL METAVERSE MARKET POSITION WITH DEVELOPMENT DEAL, PLANS TO UPLIST TO NASDAQ WITH $15+MM RAISE

Company to build Roblox persistent entertainment experience in partnership with Kokku, the largest Brazilian Co-development company, known for its contribution on AAA games such as Guerrilla's Horizon franchise and Premium Roblox Experiences such as Samsung's "Space Tycoon" and Netflix' "Stranger Things: Starcourt Mall"

Rendering HERE

