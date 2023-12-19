Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Maximus Reaches 335,000 Oz Au Following Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Upgrades
Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE), which are part of the Company’s 117 sq km Spargoville Project, located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.
- 160% increase in gold resources at Hilditch and a 21% increase in gold resources at Larkinville.
- 91% (12,800oz @ 1.8 g/t Au) of Larkinville gold resources reported in the higher confidence Indicated classification, providing a strong foundation for future toll-treating development studies.
- Maximus’ gold resources are situated on granted mining tenements, with excellent access to infrastructure, service providers and several toll-treating options within a ~70km haulage distance.
- Both gold resources are reported as 100% open-pit resources within A$2,800 optimised open-pit shells at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au.
- Mineral resources at both deposits are shallow, with mineralisation at surface and open at depth, with significant strike extension remaining at Hilditch.
- The Company’s 335,040 oz of gold in resources has substantial scope for future growth with mineralisation remaining open and constrained only by drilling.
Maximus’ Managing Director, Tim Wither commented“With the completion of the Hilditch and Larkinville MRE updates, Maximus now has combined group gold resources of 335,000 oz. The process of completing the MRE updates has demonstrated the fantastic potential to continue to increase gold resources through targeted drilling at both Larkinville and Hilditch. Both deposits are ideal for near-term production, located on granted mining tenements, with potential for strong economics given the shallow mineralisation starting at surface and favourable ore body geometry.”
The Company continues to make consistent improvements in Mineral Resource classifications, through efficient drilling, and as our geological understanding of the deposits continues to grow, so does the potential across Maximus tenements.”
The MRE updates were completed by an independent technical expert, and based on infill and extension drilling completed in 2022 and 2023, leading to a substantial increase in the Indicated Resource category for both the Larkinville and Hilditch deposits. 91% of Larkinville resources are reported under the higher confidence indicated classification, while 48Å of the Hilditch resources are now classified as indicated category.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Maximus Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project
Prospective for mineralised carbonatites adjacent to WA1.
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash), the beneficial owner of three key exploration licenses prospective for niobium and rare earth elements (REE) in the West Arunta region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- MTM to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd, the beneficial owner of 3 granted exploration licences in Western Australia’s West Arunta region, immediately adjacent to ground held by WA1 Resources (ASX:WA1) and Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR).
- Deal includes acquisition of the Mukinbudin Niobium-REE Project, comprising 2 granted exploration licences located 250km northeast of Perth in the South West Mineral Field of Western Australia.
- Flash also holds an option to exclusively negotiate the rights to Flash Joule Heating technology developed by Rice University in Houston, USA which has demonstrated the potential to treat REE mineralisation and more efficiently recover critical metals from critical metal-rich recycling and waste streams.
Covering ~140km2, the granted West Arunta Niobium-REE licences are located immediately adjacent to tenements held by WA1 Resources Limited (ASX:WA1, $484m mkt. cap.) and Encounter Resources Limited (ASX:ENR, $107m mkt. cap.), where niobium-REE mineralised carbonatites have recently been discovered:
The West Arunta region is one of Australia’s critical metal exploration hotspots with over $60m in exploration expenditure collectively invested in the district by a number of ASX companies including Rio Tinto Limited (JV with Tali Resources Pty Ltd) (ASX:RIO), CGN Resources Limited (ASX:CGR), and IGO Limited (ASX:IGO).
The Flash transaction also includes the acquisition of the Mukinbudin Niobium-REE Project, comprising two exploration licences located 250km northeast of Perth in the South West Mineral Field of Western Australia. The tenements that are included in the Flash transaction comprising the West Arunta Niobium REE Project (E/80/5858, E80/5874 and E80/5875) and the Mukinbudin Niobium-REE Project (E70/6048 and E70/6359) are together, the WA REE Tenements (Appendix I).
Flash also has an option (FJH Option) to exclusively negotiate the licencing rights to an early-stage processing technology for REE and precious metals known as Flash Joule Heating (FJH), which has been developed by researchers at Rice University in the USA (see Rice University article at https://news.rice.edu/news/2022/rare- earth-elements-await-waste).
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said the Flash acquisition provides the Company with compelling exploration opportunities in line with its strategy to discover and develop critical metal projects.
“We are very excited to acquire such prospective ground in the West Arunta province, where there is an opportunity to discover new niobium-rare earth deposits in historically untested ground right next door to some emerging mineralised carbonatite projects identified by both WA1 Resources and Encounter Resources,” Mr Reynolds said.
“Additionally, Flash Joule Heating has shown promise during test work for metal recycling and for treatment of waste such as coal fly ash but we are very keen to see what applications it may have for treating rare earth mineralisation, where a breakthrough could unlock immense value from otherwise economically marginal deposits.”
Mr Reynolds said the immediate focus at West Arunta is to complete heritage agreements with the local Native Title holders and proceed with a first-pass exploration program.
West Arunta Niobium REE Project
Figure 1: The West Arunta Niobium-REE Project comprises three granted exploration licences in eastern central Western Australia, located within the Gibson Desert about 130km west of the Northern Territory/ Western Australia border in the East Kimberley Mineral Field.
Historical exploration in the West Arunta WA REE tenement areas is very limited. There has been no drilling on the ground, nor have any systematic geochemical sampling or geophysical surveys been completed. The West Arunta region has historically been explored for gold and copper with reconnaissance airborne geophysics and limited ground geophysical and geochemical surveys. The location of the West Arunta WA REE Tenements and their proximity to tenements held by WA1 and Encounter are shown in Figure 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities ofMTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t
43% increase in Dalgaranga Project Resource ounces, 13% uplift in grade and 27% more tonnes – all within 2km of the plant
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) completed for the Dalgaranga Gold Project, located on granted Mining Leases and within 2km of the 2.5Mtpa processing plant:
- 21.15Mt @ 2.49g/t gold for 1,692,600 ounces, comprising:
- 5.16Mt @ 5.74g/t gold for 952,900 ounces – Never Never Gold Deposit
- 15.99Mt @ 1.45g/t gold for 739,800 ounces – Gilbey’s Complex
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Dalgaranga Gold Project MRE:
- 12.96Mt @ 2.67g/t gold for 1,119,000 ounces (66%) classified as Indicated;
- 7.93Mt @ 2.25g/t gold for 573,610 ounces (34%) classified as Inferred.
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Never Never Gold Deposit MRE:
- 3.67Mt @ 5.93g/t gold for 700,700 ounces (74%) classified as Indicated;
- 1.49Mt @ 5.28g/t gold for 252,100 ounces (26%) classified as Inferred.
- In-fill drilling from surface has converted circa 74% of the updated Never Never Gold Deposit MRE ounces to the higher confidence Indicated Resource classification, available for future conversion to Ore Reserves.
- The underground component of the updated Never Never MRE averages more than 1,690 ounces per vertical metre (“ozpvm”). Additionally, the apparent strike length of high-grade mineralisation at depth has increased to over 200m north-south and growing.
- Targeted in-fill drilling and updated Resource estimation of the higher grade Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects has delivered an updated Gilbey’s Complex MRE of:
- 11.32Mt @ 1.34g/t gold for 486,500 ounces with 86% or:
- 9.28Mt @ 1.38g/t gold for 410,800 ounces classified as Indicated and constrained within a A$2,800/oz pit.
- Updated Spartan Group Mineral Resources for the Dalgaranga and Yalgoo (“Murchison”) and Glenburgh and Egerton (“Gascoyne”) Projects now stand at:
- 44.16Mt @ 1.77g/t gold for 2,512,400 ounces (69% or 1.7Moz Indicated)
This latest MRE update comprises an update for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit as well as an update for the Gilbey’s Complex, which comprises the higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is summarised below:
Table 1. Never Never MRE Dec 2023, reported by Mining Type and Resource Classification - combined open pit (>0.5g/t Au <270mRL) and underground >2.0g/t Au, >270mRL) *
Table 2. Gilbey’s Complex MRE Dec 2023, including, Plymouth and Sly Fox. Reported by Mining Type and Resource Classification - combined open pit (>0.5g/t Au within a A$2,800 pitshell) and underground >1.0g/t Au, below a A$2,800 pitshell) *
Table 3. Dalgaranga Gold Project Combined Resource as at December 2023
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “This is an exceptional result for our shareholders which reflects the hard work of the Spartan team over the past year. To be able to post a high-grade Resource for the Never Never discovery of just under 1 million ounces at an average grade of 5.74g/t less than a year after emerging from a 10c recapitalisation is an incredible outcome and a remarkable story – one of which we are justifiably proud!
“The centrepiece of this MRE update is once again the Never Never discovery, which has grown remarkably within short order from a resource of 303,000oz at the start of 2023, through to 721,000oz in July, and now, less than 12 months later, reaching 952,900oz – 74% of which is now classified as Indicated.
“Importantly, Never Never continues to emerge as an exciting growth story at depth, with recent visible gold intercepts having been logged below the current MRE boundary and awaiting assay. The deposit remains open and appears to be shallowing and flattening slightly to the south due to the flexure zone mentioned in Tuesday’s announcement. This presents as a tantalising target for a fan of directional drilling from a parent hole that we plan to drill early in the New Year to systematically understand the potential of Never Never Deeps.
“I would also like to highlight the importance of the recognition and structural re-interpretation of the high- grade Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects, part of the larger Gilbey’s Complex MRE presented here. We believe these high-grade structures within and beneath the current Gilbey’s open pit, when combined with the incredible high-grade endowment of the Never Never Gold Deposit, are a key part of any longer-term future mine plan.
“We now have 739,800 ounces at an average grade of 1.45g/t in resource at Gilbey’s as a starting point for the future. That grade is more than 50 per cent above the average resource grade at which the Company was mining last year. The identification and focus on the higher-grade aspects of the Gilbey’s sequence bodes extremely well for the potential to add bulk tonnage open pit ore feed at very attractive grades into the high-grade ore feed that we expect will come from the Never Never underground mining complex. The Company’s mining strategy for these deposits located within the floor of the current Gilbey’s open pit is likely to be somewhat different from what was contemplated and mined before, albeit we are very excited about the possibilities here.
“Another key takeaway for investors is that while this is just an interim update in what is a rapidly unfolding growth story at Dalgaranga, the Company has more drill assays to come and many more high-grade targets sitting along-strike from Never Never, Four Pillars and West Winds. We have a full target set and we have shown what our team is capable of with our drilling strategies. We are well positioned and set to continue to deliver more high-grade ounces at very attractive gold grades.
“We are all looking forward to another massive year in 2024. If we can repeat anything like the success we have enjoyed in 2023 in terms of continued growth in high-grade resource ounces within a 2km radius of the Dalgaranga plant, then Spartan is set for a very exciting future!
“Upon reflecting on 2023, this has been a huge team effort, and I would especially like to thank our Exploration and Drill Management team on site, our Resource team and our incredible Finance team for their diligent stewardship of our exploration programs and prudent management of our finances.
“I would also like to thank and wish all of our loyal shareholders a very safe and festive summer season and we look forward to presenting more high-grade drill results, more rapid resource growth, and as a consequence an exciting mine plan and Ore Reserves in 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for its Phase two drilling program at the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’) scheduled to start in Q1 2024.
Key Highlights
- 2,000 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
- High priority shallow structural targets with gravity anomalies identified.
- Phase one drilling successfully identified active uranium system, including GKI-002 which intersected 0.27% U3O8.
- Multiple tenders received for key contractor roles, allowing mobilisation to commence in early February.
- Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$85/Lb.
The Project is located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada. Maiden drilling completed in August 2023 successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27% U3O81. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek, with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration characteristic of large uranium mineralising systems2. Modelling and integration of the recently completed Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (‘AGG’) data has provided a series of high priority targets that warrant next phase drill testing. The AGG survey was designed to target areas of enhanced basement alteration associated with drill defined uranium fertile structural corridors3.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is preparing for a busy winter exploration season at its Athabasca uranium projects. We are excited to be following up on the success of our phase one drilling at Geikie, which intersected significant uranium mineralisation, with a robust phase two drill program.
Our first phase of drilling identified uranium mineralisation and the key ingredients for an Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposit, including significant alteration associated with regional structures. Our AGG survey then defined a series of compelling gravity lows indicating the potential for intense alteration. This combined data leaves us with very exciting drill targets that we are eager to move forward on in phase two of drilling.
Also, the recent news of consolidation in the Eastern Athabasca further supports our interpretation of the prospectivity of this previously overlooked part of the prolific Athabasca Basin.
We are continuing to see a very positive sentiment in the uranium space with the uranium spot price now at 15 year highs. Basin is extremely well positioned to capitalise on this through the exploration of its projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin.”
Figure 1: Geikie project location
Drilling Scope
The 2,000-metre drill program is scheduled to mobilise in early February, allowing drilling to commence by mid-February and expected to take 6 weeks to complete. Drilling will be split between direct follow up of targets associated with gravity lows adjacent to the anomalism identified in the maiden drilling campaign, along with regional exploration targets derived from the integration of high resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, electromagnetic and gravity data with geochemical sampling, structural mapping and critical observations from phase one drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Greenfields drilling at Fields Find West has successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Combined with historic drilling, these results support a multi-phase porphyry intrusive model of robust scale potential.
- Drilling and geophysical data confirm the significant footprint of the porphyry which has been identified within an area ~ 7km long (from Sandpiper in the north to Warriedar Copper in the south). The contact of the porphyry and surrounding greenstone units defines a significant and prospective exploration corridor.
- Soil sampling confirms the high-grade Sandpiper gold mineralisation continues along strike a further 500m to the south. Soil sampling has now defined a gold anomaly that measures ~800m by 350m.
“The assays from our initial Fields Find West drilling have demonstrated the wider presence of significant gold mineralisation in the shallow porphyry system previously identified at Fields Find. This is a meaningful development, both in terms of our exploration model for this central corridor at Fields Find West and for overall exploration prospectivity of this area to hold substantial accumulations of gold.
We plan to return to this target zone during H1 CY2024 to test the extent of the mineralised system and its potential to deliver a sizeable deposit(s) of mineable, economic ounces.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar Investor Hub.
Figure 1: Location of the Fields Find Project & the porphyry system on the western side.
This initial drilling focused along the central corridor of Fields Find West, where late monzonite porphyries intrude the greenstone sequence. In total, 17 holes for 4,026 metres were drilled across four prospects – Mopoke, Sandpiper, Falcon and Warriedar Copper (refer Table 1 and Figures 2 & 3). Significant intercepts are reported in Tables 2 & 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the delivery of another major milestone for its LMFP Battery Strategy, through the completion of an agreement for industrial land with Jinshi local government for the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant. The agreement covers land allocation, tax incentive structures, land rebates for the plant and options for future plant expansions.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Preferred location for battery grade manganese sulphate plant secured and will be situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Agreement with Jinshi local government covers land allocation, tax incentive structures and land rebates. Land agreement also covers options for future plant expansions
- Hunan is central to China’s growing Lithium-ion battery industry and is a dominant LFP cathode production region, with significant plans for LMFP (Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate) conversion
- Current China-based battery grade manganese sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to be based on Hunan plant location. PFS progressing as planned and expected to be announced in Q1 2024
- Advanced and commercialised crystallisation technology secured, providing a key operation and cost advantage for Firebird
- Proven 5th generation technology - already in operation at other China-based plants - enables significant energy cost reductions for MnSO4 production
- R&D facility including the pilot plant remains on schedule with all key material ordered. Expected to be operation in Jan 2024
- R&D plant to be located in nearby Jinshi City. The Jinshi High-Tech Chemical Park has connecting river access to the Yangzte river, which provides very efficient and low-cost transportation routes for raw materials and product
Image 1: Pilot plant land agreement signing with Jinshi local government
Commenting on the signing of the land agreement in China, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We are extremely pleased to be making rapid progress on our LMFP battery strategy, as we remain well on schedule with our strategic objective of growing into a near-term producer of high-purity manganese sulphate for the battery market.
“The completion of the land agreement and establishment of a pilot plant in the Jinshi area brings substantial value to the Company, as we gain access and exposure to some of the world’s largest EV battery manufacturers and investors in LMFP batteries. The location of our battery grade manganese sulphate plant in Hunan also places Firebird at the epicentre of manganese sulphate demand in China.
“We expect our R&D and pilot plant to be operational by Q1 2024 and once complete, we will look to commence key pre-qualification activities with cathode producers. Importantly, our on-the-ground activities will be managed and led by an experienced in-country team headed by Mr Zhou, COO of our Chinese subsidiary, Hunan Firebird Battery Technology Co Ltd.
“We look forward to sharing updates on further strategic milestones, including the results of the manganese sulphate PFS expected in Q1 next year.”
Firebird considered various facets of the LMFP battery strategy and visited several sites when determining the right location for the sulphate plant. Key factors for site location included availability of sulphuric acid, steam, key reagents, and proximity to customers, transportation routes and factory residue consumers.
Hunan is a leading battery metals region, a major Chinese hub for existing and planned cathode and cell capacity and provides Firebird with direct access to rapidly growing gigafactory development. Due to these key competitive advantages, along with the key location criteria mentioned above being met, the Company selected the land available within the Hunan region as the location for its sulphate plant.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.