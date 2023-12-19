Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Maximus Resources

Maximus Reaches 335,000 Oz Au Following Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Upgrades

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE), which are part of the Company’s 117 sq km Spargoville Project, located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.

  • 160% increase in gold resources at Hilditch and a 21% increase in gold resources at Larkinville.
  • 91% (12,800oz @ 1.8 g/t Au) of Larkinville gold resources reported in the higher confidence Indicated classification, providing a strong foundation for future toll-treating development studies.
  • Maximus’ gold resources are situated on granted mining tenements, with excellent access to infrastructure, service providers and several toll-treating options within a ~70km haulage distance.
  • Both gold resources are reported as 100% open-pit resources within A$2,800 optimised open-pit shells at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au.
  • Mineral resources at both deposits are shallow, with mineralisation at surface and open at depth, with significant strike extension remaining at Hilditch.
  • The Company’s 335,040 oz of gold in resources has substantial scope for future growth with mineralisation remaining open and constrained only by drilling.

Maximus’ Managing Director, Tim Wither commented“With the completion of the Hilditch and Larkinville MRE updates, Maximus now has combined group gold resources of 335,000 oz. The process of completing the MRE updates has demonstrated the fantastic potential to continue to increase gold resources through targeted drilling at both Larkinville and Hilditch. Both deposits are ideal for near-term production, located on granted mining tenements, with potential for strong economics given the shallow mineralisation starting at surface and favourable ore body geometry.”

The Company continues to make consistent improvements in Mineral Resource classifications, through efficient drilling, and as our geological understanding of the deposits continues to grow, so does the potential across Maximus tenements.”

The MRE updates were completed by an independent technical expert, and based on infill and extension drilling completed in 2022 and 2023, leading to a substantial increase in the Indicated Resource category for both the Larkinville and Hilditch deposits. 91% of Larkinville resources are reported under the higher confidence indicated classification, while 48Å of the Hilditch resources are now classified as indicated category.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Maximus Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

rare earth investingresource investingasx stocksasx:mxrmaximus resourcesResource Investing
MXR:AU
The Conversation (0)
MTM Critical Metals

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

Prospective for mineralised carbonatites adjacent to WA1.

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash), the beneficial owner of three key exploration licenses prospective for niobium and rare earth elements (REE) in the West Arunta region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities ofMTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

43% increase in Dalgaranga Project Resource ounces, 13% uplift in grade and 27% more tonnes – all within 2km of the plant

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for its Phase two drilling program at the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’) scheduled to start in Q1 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Shallow Porphyry-Related Gold-Copper System Identified at Fields Find

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that assay results have been received for the greenfields drilling program undertaken at the Mopoke, Falcon, Sandpiper and Warriedar Copper Prospects at its Fields Find Project (Fields Find) in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The drilling is part of Warriedar’s exploration program designed to test the highly prospective Fields Find West area for significant gold and base metal deposits.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed

Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the delivery of another major milestone for its LMFP Battery Strategy, through the completion of an agreement for industrial land with Jinshi local government for the Company’s battery grade manganese sulphate plant. The agreement covers land allocation, tax incentive structures, land rebates for the plant and options for future plant expansions.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

Broad Zones of Shallow, Visible Copper Intersected at El Quillay North Prospect

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Related News

Copper Investing

Broad Zones of Shallow, Visible Copper Intersected at El Quillay North Prospect

manganese investing

E25 Approved For US$57M of Louisiana Tax Incentives

Lithium Investing

McDermitt Lithium Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

Lithium Investing

Excellent Progress of Lithium Carbonate Refinery Engineering Study

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

Copper Investing

Large-Scale Magnetite Iron Opportunities Identified at Whaleshark

×