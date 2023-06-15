The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Leach Testing Begins on Groete Creek Gold Project Samples

Leach Testing Begins on Groete Creek Gold Project Samples

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to advise that drill core bulk samples from the Groete Gold Project  have been received by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario for leach testing. The purpose of the program is to evaluate Groete Gold Project samples for amenability to new generation leaching agents. Several reagents will be tested, with further details to follow. The program is under the supervision of Mr. Eugene Puritch P.Eng., FEC, CET and D. Grant Feasby, P.Eng., of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., both independent Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana .  A 2023, 35 core hole drill program has been designed to delineate a higher grade gold zone within the known deposit. The Company owns and operates its own new Multi-Power track mounted core drill rig and additional heavy equipment.  Project access is under design, and will require a new access route from a nearby road network.

The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent.  A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource.  Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana , South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019 , available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend , a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of this press release and approves the scientific and technical content.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leach-testing-begins-on-groete-creek-gold-project-samples-301851270.html

SOURCE Gold Port Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold PortGPO:CCCSE:GPOPrecious Metals Investing
GPO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold Port (CSE:GPO)

Gold Port


Keep reading...Show less
Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") has initiated a metallurgical test program regarding the Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana SA. The Company has arranged with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, Canada to provide Qualified Person supervision for updated leach test work on Groete Gold Project drill core. Test work will be performed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario, Canada . A site visit has been completed and 100 kilograms of drill core has been acquired for testing at SGS.

Gold Port Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gold Port Corporation)

Recent developments in leaching reagents may offer an alternative to cyanide leaching or grind and float recovery methods. The Company will provide further information upon completion of the vendor selection process for alternative reagents.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana . The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cutoff grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana , South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019 , available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend , a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730048/Gold_Port_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-port-initiates-metallurgical-test-program-301725642.html

SOURCE Gold Port Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c3600.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Funded 2023 Exploration Program on District Scale Land Package, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Funded 2023 Exploration Program on District Scale Land Package, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for its fully funded 2023 exploration program on its district scale 350,000 hectare land package, representing over 40% of the emerging White Gold District in Yukon, Canada. The 2023 program is designed to further evaluate targets on the Betty and JP Ross properties and to perform maiden diamond drilling on the Cali target located on the Nolan property. Other regional exploration work includes maiden rotary air blast (RAB) drilling on the Wolf and Toonie properties and a significant early-stage exploration program to identify and advance other targets on the Company's extensive and under explored land package in which the Company has made several high grade gold discoveries in addition to significantly increasing resources at the Company's flagship White Gold Project which comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) and remains open for expansion.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreements with Remandes Corporation S.A.

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreements with Remandes Corporation S.A.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated May 15, 2023 it has entered into three (3) definitive agreements (the " Definitive Agreements ") with Remandes Corporation S.A. (" Remandes ") for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares (the " Shares ") of Explogold Ingenieria y Consultoria S.A.S., Minera Buey Aures S.A.S . and Soluciones Ambientales Del Nordeste S.A.S. (collectively, the " Companies ") by way of share purchase agreements (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces New President

Steppe Gold Announces New President

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh will assume the role of President. Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir will resign as President of the Company and will remain as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ms Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh is a founding member of the Steppe Gold team and she has held progressively senior positions in the Company over recent years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Completes Step-out Drill Program and Reports Strong Cobalt Intercept at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Completes Step-out Drill Program and Reports Strong Cobalt Intercept at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a drilling program at the newly discovered high-grade zone in the East Target of the Mustajärvi Project. The Company drilled nine (9) diamond core holes totalling 1540.6 metres during the short spring 2023 program. These drill holes were designed to infill gaps in the modelled near-surface gold shapes and test for significant extensions to the west and southwest (see Figure 1). The new holes included close offsets and downdip tests of the replacement style gold mineralization drilled in the East Target, but the drilling also included major step-outs of 80m and 220m along strike to the southwest. Assays of the drill core are in progress

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gleason & Sons Makes $1.6 Million Strategic Investment in Empress Royalty as High-Yielding Investments Boost Cash Flow

Gleason & Sons Makes $1.6 Million Strategic Investment in Empress Royalty as High-Yielding Investments Boost Cash Flow

Gleason & Sons LLC today announced today it has acquired nearly 7 million common shares of Empress Royalty ("Empress") (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

Gleason & Sons is the family office of Stefan Gleason, a Charlotte-based entrepreneur who owns several privately held businesses in the United States, including Money Metals Exchange LLC. Money Metals is one of the largest precious metals dealers and depositories in North America with 500,000 customers and approximately $1 billion in annual revenues.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreements

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreements

(TheNewswire)

June 8, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into loan agreements with each of four arm's length lenders (collectively, the " Lenders ") dated June 8, 2023, pursuant to which the Company will borrow the aggregate principal sum of $1,000,000 (the " Loans ").  The Loans, which are unsecured, will have a term of one (1) year (the " Maturity Date "), and bear interest at a rate of 12.0% per annum.  The aggregate principal sum of the Loans, and any accrued but unpaid interest, shall be due and payable on the Maturity Date, provided, however, that the Company may pay back the principal plus any accrued and unpaid interest on the Loans to the Lenders at any time without penalty.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Klimat X Finalizes Commercial Terms for Sierra Leone Pre-Purchase Agreement

Avalon Announces C$63M Strategic Investment by Sibelco to Create a Vertically Integrated Lithium Strategic Partnership in Ontario

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Announces C$63M Strategic Investment by Sibelco to Create a Vertically Integrated Lithium Strategic Partnership in Ontario

Resource Investing

High-Grade Lithium-Bearing Pegmatites – Up To 1.65% Li2o - Discovered At Ruth Well Project WA

Lithium Investing

Lithium Targeted Drilling To Commence At Forrestania Project

uranium investing

Assays Confirm Further Massive Nickel Sulphides At Dusty Nickel Project, WA

rare earth investing

Phase 5 Drilling Advances Ahead Of Schedule At Makuutu

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Strengthens Government Relations In Vietnam

×