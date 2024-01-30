Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Lake Resources NL Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a responsible developer of sustainable, high-purity lithium. Lake uses ion exchange extraction technology, from Lilac Solutions Inc in California ("Lilac"), who has earned a 20% interest into the Kachi Project. No mining is involved in the brine processing.

Lake continued to make significant progress at Kachi, culminating in the completion of the DFS. The DFS demonstrates that Kachi is a tier one project, backed by a significant resource and strong economics, positioning it competitively within the growing lithium market.

Lake continues to reduce our quarterly cash spend. With the completion of the DFS, the Company expects expenditures for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 to be approximately 40% lower than the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

With the completion of the DFS, Lake has shifted its focus to the strategic delivery of Kachi:

- As announced on 29 November 2023, Lake has engaged Goldman Sachs as its financial adviser to explore a strategic partnership for the Kachi project.

- Lake and Lilac Solutions are considering a range of funding alternatives including, but not limited to, the introduction of a strategic partner, project finance, pre-payments from potential customers and royalties.

Discussions remain ongoing and will provide additional capital to fund activities prior to Final Investment Decision and ultimately project development.

- Complementing this process, Lake recently announced the continued support of Citibank and J.P. Morgan, joint coordinators for the proposed debt financing for Kachi. The banks have signed an amendment and extension to the engagement agreement, based on the revised timelines of Kachi.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/D9M697GN



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Lake Resources NL Amendment and Extension of Agreement with Citi and JP Morgan

Lake Resources NL Amendment and Extension of Agreement with Citi and JP Morgan

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce that it has amended and extended its engagement agreement with Citibank N.A. ("Citi") and J.P. Morgan, to serve as Joint Coordinators ("JCs") for proposed debt financing for the globally significant Kachi lithium brine project in Argentina. The original engagement agreement was signed in June 2022 (refer to ASX release dated 17 June 2022).

The amendment and extension to the bank engagement addresses the new development timeline for the Kachi Project. As disclosed in the Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), the new project timeline indicates that Financial Investment Decision ("FID") is targeted for the first quarter of 2025, with first lithium production expected in late 2027 (refer to ASX release dated 19 December 2023).

Importantly, we continue to engage with and receive support from export credit agencies to provide backing to Kachi's overall debt structure (refer to ASX releases dated 11 August 2021 and 28 September 2021).

Lake's debt advisors, GKB Ventures Ltd and SD Capital Advisory Ltd, will also be exploring how the banks' debt package can be further enhanced to benefit from the recent Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ("OECD") changes in support of critical mineral projects. OECD's beneficial changes include a longer debt amortization term, enabling greater flexibility in the debt repayment schedule, which should prove beneficial in times of lithium price volatility.

"We are pleased to have the continued support of Citi and J.P. Morgan", said David Dickson, CEO of Lake Resources. "We value the involvement and backing of these leading institutions as we continue to work with Goldman Sachs on Kachi funding options, including but not limited to strategic partnerships, pre-payments from potential customers, and royalties on this important project."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Releases January 2024 Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Releases January 2024 Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) released a new investor webinar, featuring the Company's CEO David Dickson and special guest David Snydacker, Founder and CEO of Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), Lake's technology partner in its flagship Kachi Project ("Kachi" or "the Project") based in Argentina. Don Miller, Lake's recently appointed CFO, also joined the webinar, providing a brief introduction to investors.

During the webinar, Mr. Snydacker shared his insights on Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"), with a focus on Lilac's ion exchange DLE technology and its application at Kachi. He also addressed commonly asked questions about Lilac's technology.

"It is extremely helpful to hear David speak about DLE and explain how the Lilac technology works," said Mr. Dickson. "Lake and Lilac have taken an innovative approach to lithium brine extraction to advance sustainable and responsible lithium production, through the application of Lilac's ion exchange DLE technology and a jointly-developed, field-tested process design for targeted production of high purity lithium carbonate."

Mr. Dickson added, "Kachi is targeting production of first lithium in 2027, with rampup to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals."

A replay of the webinar will also be available on the Lake Resources website.

To listen to the Webinar, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/595249O2



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

Lake Resources NL to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Responsible lithium producer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Evaluation and Development, will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference on Thursday, January 18 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Investors can access the virtual presentation by registering in advance at the link* below.

Lake Resources will also be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference on January 17 and 18. To schedule a time with management, please follow the link to Sidoti Micro Cap Conference Registration. The Company will do its best to accommodate meeting requests.

*To register, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/RDVQF4ID



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Maiden Ore Reserve Defined at Flagship Kachi Project

Lake Resources NL Maiden Ore Reserve Defined at Flagship Kachi Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce its maiden Ore Reserve statement for the Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Argentina.

The basis for this Ore Reserve statement is hydrogeologic modelling completed for the Project that incorporates the recent Mineral Resource Estimate and extensive hydrogeological characterisation work completed in 2022 and 2023 including extraction and injection testing.

This Ore Reserve is the basis for the Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS"), which was released today. The Ore Reserve demonstrates that the mine plan is capable of delivering sufficient lithium brine to the plant for a planned 25 ktpa operation over the Life of Mine ("LoM").

Ore Reserve demonstrates mine plan capable of delivering sufficient lithium brine for planned 25 ktpa operation:

- Mine plan includes 16 production wells and 21 injection wells with average grades and flow rates that exceed production requirements for a 25 ktpa operation for a 25-year LoM.

- Ore Reserve is constrained by currently planned plant capacity of 25,228 tpa, not pumping and injection capacities.

- Kachi well field layout optimized using the Hydrogeologic Model to maximize lithium grade recovered, maximize Proved Ore Reserve and minimize environmental impacts.

- Average lithium feed grade to the plant for the first seven years of operations is 257 mg/L, averages 245 mg/L in years eight to 25 and reduces to 232 mg/L by year 25.

- More than 85% of the 25-year Life-of-Mine ("LoM") production is derived from Measured Resources with the remained predicted to be sourced for Indicated Resources.

"We are excited to share the well field development plan and hydrogeologic modeling results for the Project. The modeling demonstrates that the feed grade will average above 245 mg/L with minimal dilution and that the operation can be developed in an environmentally responsible manner," Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology said. He continued, "The Ore Reserve for the 25 ktpa operation extracts just a small percentage of the Mineral Resource Estimate."

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7ILJA3V7



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study Results

Lake Resources NL Kachi Project Phase One Definitive Feasibility Study Results

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the results of its Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for Phase One of the globally significant Kachi lithium brine project in Argentina.

The Kachi Project ("Kachi", "Kachi Project" or "Project") Phase One DFS demonstrates that Kachi is a tier one project, backed by a significant resource and strong economics positioning it competitively within the growing lithium market.

Kachi Project Phase One Financial Highlights

- The Project boasts a post-tax NPV8 of US$2.3 billion and an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 21%.

- Targets battery grade lithium carbonate revenue of US$21 billion and US$16 billion EBITDA for the 25-year life of mine ("LoM").
- Targets annual average EBITDA of US$635 million and EBITDA margin of 76%.

- US$1.38 billion estimated initial Capex for Phase One is within the range provided in the previous operational update.

- US $6.05 / kg of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") estimated run rate Opex for Phase One is within the range provided in the previous operational update.

"Kachi commands an NPV8 of US$2.3 billion and an IRR of 21% with targeted $21 billion revenue and $16 billion EBITDA for Phase One. These are very strong and competitive economics," Lake Resources CEO David Dickson said.

Mr. Dickson added: "Demand growth is expected to continue with strong forecasts for the next two decades - at the time our top tier Project comes into production. Kachi will be producing a high-quality, high-specification battery grade product to match this increasing demand."

This Project will bring much needed lithium into the expanding electric vehicle automotive and energy storage systems markets. Currently, lithium demand is on pace to grow from less than one million tonnes LCE in 2023 to over four million tonnes LCE in 2040, a 9% compound annual growth rate ("CAGR").

Kachi has taken an innovative approach to lithium brine extraction to advance sustainable and responsible lithium production through the application of ion exchange Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"). The process design for Kachi has been developed in partnership with Lilac Solutions ("Lilac") and is supported by a rigorous field-testing program.

Project and Resource Highlights

- Total resource is estimated at 10.6 Mt LCE, a globally significant resource.

- 25-year mine life supported by maiden Ore Reserve statement.

- Phase One targets a production of 25 thousand tonnes per annum (ktpa) over the LoM to meet the growing demand and specifications of the battery market.

- DLE process tailored to mitigate impact on the local community with minimal disruption to land, freshwater table, and water usage.

- The Project targets production of consistent battery grade lithium carbonate (greater than 99.5% purity) at site without the need for further refining or processing.

- Kachi is targeting first lithium in 2027 with ramp-up to full capacity by the end of 2028, which is forecast to coincide with the start of a prolonged period of structural deficit for battery grade lithium chemicals.

- Long-term pricing forecasts used in the DFS are reflective of the forecasted lithium supply deficit.

Proven Process from Brine Extraction to Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate

- The Project operated two campaigns at the demonstration plant at site from October 2022 to November 2023, processing 5.2 million litres of brine and producing over 200,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate while also allowing for increased operational experience and optimization of Lilac's DLE technology.

- Additionally, the Project has produced in excess of 1,300 kilograms of greater than 99.5% purity lithium carbonate at Saltworks demonstration facility to ensure that the commercial flowsheet will meet expectations and to have in place product samples for potential offtake parties.

- Utilizing Lilac's proprietary ion-exchange DLE technology eliminates the need for upstream or downstream evaporation ponds for lithium concentration, reducing the footprint of a traditional brine evaporation operation by greater than 90%.

- The demonstration plant vessels, which hold the ion-exchange material, are approximately one-third the size of commercial-scale vessels. This significantly reduces scale-up risk and increases process uptime.

- The extraction plant is conservatively designed for 80% lithium recovery within the DLE process and an overall plant recovery of lithium greater than 75%. This is significantly higher than traditional evaporation pond recoveries (40%-60%).

- The Project is designed to inject the de-lithiated (spent) brine directly back into the salar, minimizing the risk of subsidence and impact to the reservoir in this semi-desert ecology.

This would be the first application of brine reinjection in an Argentinian lithium brine project and the extensive project field work in 2023 has demonstrated that this plan can be deployed.

This Phase One DFS marks the next important milestone in the development of the Kachi Project, building on the field, test and engineering work performed over the past two years and represents a credible, de-risked execution plan to support delivery of the Project.

Next Steps

The critical next steps of the Kachi Project involve:

- Initiation of a strategic partnering process for the Kachi Project, led by Goldman Sachs.

- Commencement of negotiations with potential offtake partners to secure binding offtake agreements, in tandem with strategic partnering process.

- The submission of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("EIA") in early 2024, in support of the Catamarca Province development permit application.

- Selection of a Front-End Engineering Design ("FEED") / Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management ("EPCM") contractor for the Process Plant.

- Selection of an Independent Power Producer ("IPP") for design, permitting, regulatory approvals, construction and operation in accordance with the Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA"), which is to be negotiated.

- Continued engagement with Export Credit Agencies and the supporting commercial banks for project financing.

- Opportunities to further improve overall project Capex and Opex.

- Final Investment Decision ("FID") is targeted for Q1 2025.

*To view the detailed Summary Report of the Kachi Project DFS, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E97STS59



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

