Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the " Corporation ") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a hybrid meeting conducted virtually and in person.

The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by ballot online and in person. The number of common shares voted for or against the election of each director was as indicated below:


Votes For

Votes Against


Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Mark J. Fuller

24,489,774

72.47 %

9,304,398

27.53 %

Douglas F. McCutcheon

33,476,269

99.06 %

317,903

0.94 %

Dorothea E. Mell

33,481,535

99.07 %

312,637

0.93 %

William H. McNeil

30,729,278

90.93 %

3,064,894

9.07 %

Sandra L. Rosch

32,083,243

94.94 %

1,710,930

5.06 %

John F. Tuer

33,352,457

98.69 %

441,716

1.31 %

Patricia M. Volker

30,906,086

91.45 %

2,888,086

8.55 %

Final results on all matters voted at the annual and special meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (" IOC ") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/16/c4720.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

