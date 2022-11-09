Life Science NewsInvesting News

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:15 pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com Website: www.gud-knight.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations:) Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. , Benefitfocus, Inc. , Abiomed, Inc. , Atlas Corp.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq - OYST)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cloud DX Announces Consortium to Advance Affordable Hospital-Level Care at Home

News in Summary

  • Led by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), in partnership with Excelar Technologies, Providence Health Care Ventures, Simon Fraser University, 3D Bridge Solutions and StarFish Medical, Cloud DX will develop and commercialize a Continuous Connected Patient Care (CCPC) digital platform to improve quality of at-home care for discharged patients, saving in-hospital resources for acute patient cases.
  • The project has a total investment of $12.8M, with $5.2M co-invested through the Digital Supercluster based in Vancouver, BC. It is expected to launch in 2024.
  • As milestones are met, Cloud DX will receive up to $560,000 CAD over the project span to support the integration of a new Medtronic continuous vital sign monitoring device and a connected medication dispenser to the Connected Health software platform.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTC:CDXFF), a leading digital health platform, today announced $5.2 million CAD of co-investment from the Digital Supercluster, through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada to create the Continuous Connected Patient Care (CCPC) digital platform. Continuous remote monitoring of recently discharged patients is expected to improve patient outcomes and free up badly needed hospital resources

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study demonstrates meaningful clinical benefits consistent with other SPYRAL HTN renal denervation trials

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical trial. The data were presented today as Late-Breaking Clinical Science at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022 . With this news, Medtronic has submitted the final module of the Symplicity Spyral™ Premarket Approval (PMA) package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review and approval.

Subjects who were prescribed antihypertensive medications and were treated with the Medtronic Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP), a key secondary endpoint, compared to subjects in the sham control group. However, in the primary endpoint, RDN did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABPM) due to increased medications in the sham control group and the potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the clinical trial environment. The study also included Win Ratio, a pre-specified secondary endpoint that combines reduction in blood pressure with reduction in medication burden, which enables assessment of the overall beneficial effect of RDN. The Win Ratio demonstrated significance in favor of RDN versus a sham procedure. Finally, the study met its primary safety endpoint, with a low incidence of procedure-related and clinical adverse events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Will Present Rifaximin Data at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2022

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced one de novo abstract that is being presented at The Liver Meeting® 2022, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), which is taking place November 4-8 in Washington, D.C

The abstract being presented at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2022 is:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Society for Science Launch Junior Innovators Challenge to Inspire More Than 65,000 Future STEM Leaders Nationwide

Educators and school officials encouraged to drive student awareness of state and regional science fairs for a chance to enter nation's premier middle school STEM competition

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, and Society for Science (the Society), today announced the Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge, the nation's premier middle school science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competition. The Society named Thermo Fisher as the new title sponsor of the organization's middle school STEM competition in August .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time : 8:30 a.m. ET

Telephone : Toll Free: 1-888-394-8218 or International 1-647-484-0475

Webcast : www.gud- knight .com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.

Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.gud-knight.com .


About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×