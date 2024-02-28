Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Knight Therapeutics Inc. Celebrates its First Decade of Success

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it is marking its 10-year anniversary, and celebrating a decade of expansion and growth.

Since its inception on February 28, 2014, Knight has delivered significant milestones and made progress on its strategy of building a profitable pan-American (ex US) company commercializing both innovative and branded generic pharmaceuticals products and talented people.

Key Accomplishments:

  1. Built a Unique Platform in Canada & Latin America

    Knight has invested over $925 million to build its unique pan-American (ex US) platform of innovative and branded generic pharmaceuticals. Today, Knight has over 700 talented employees operating in Canada and 10 Latin American markets. Knight is a fully integrated company with capabilities spanning regulatory, quality, pharmacovigilance, compliance, medical, market access, marketing, sales and supply chain in all 11 countries, as well as branded generic development and manufacturing capabilities in Argentina.

  2. Delivered Profitable Growth

    Knight has delivered consecutive years of record revenues since 2014 and EBITDA since 2019. As at Q3-23, Knight delivered trailing twelve months revenue of over $335 million and adjusted EBITDA of over $61 million representing a respective CAGR of 22.7% and 20.7% since the 100% acquisition of Grupo Biotoscana in 2020.

  3. Partner of Choice

    Knight has a platform which offers a one-stop-shop solution for biotech and pharmaceutical companies seeking a commercialization partner in our 11 territories. Since the completion of the acquisition of Biotoscana, Knight has entered into 11 new partnerships for 13 innovative and branded generic products.

  4. Strong Pipeline Expected to Deliver Over $120 Million in Peak Revenues

    Knight has assembled a strong pipeline across our territories of 17 products which include products in early launch or in various stages of development. The products are projected to be launched by 2028 and Knight has advanced the pipeline with the submission of 8 of these products for regulatory approval in at least one country.

When reflecting on Knight's accomplishments since founding, Jonathan Ross Goodman, Knight's Executive Chairman, said "We are doing exactly what we said we would do in 2014 – we built a fabulous pharmaceutical company with talented motivated Knights delivering pharmaceuticals to Canadians and Latin Americans. During these 10 years, we have generated $379 million 1 and we will continue to strengthen on our platform and bring shareholder value."

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished to date and I am excited about the future achievements that we will deliver to all of our stakeholders. None of this would be possible without the fantastic team that we have in place across all our countries. Their unwavering commitment and dedication to serving patients have been instrumental in shaping Knight as the partner of choice for Canada and Latin America," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forwa rd-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

1 Represents the sum of net income from 2014 to 2018 and adjusted EBITDA from 2019 to Q3-23 YTD



News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

