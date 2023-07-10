PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Kinross to announce Q2 results on August 2, 2023

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, after market close. On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – 1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – 1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – 1-800-770-2030; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – 1-647-362-9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com . The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com .

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153

victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


john feneck, gold bars

John Feneck: Bargain Hunting Ahead of Post-Summer Rally, 8 Stocks to Watch

Summer is typically a quiet time for the mining sector, but that doesn't mean investors don't have work to do.

Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN), John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting, said he takes seasonality into account when positioning in stocks, and encouraged others to do so as well.

"We're taking July and August to position into some names thinking that we're going to get some type of rally from late August into November," he said. "Summertime and in December as well, when people aren't doing their homework, is when we're doing most of our work, because this is when you can pick up some huge bargains. If you feel like doing something with them and disposing of them later next year or the year after, you're going to make some considerable money we think."

Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2023 Second Quarter Results on August 10, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2023 second quarter results on Thursday, August 10, 2023 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 , starting at 11:00 am ET ( 8:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Twiga Transforms Tanzanian Mining, Sets Standard for Industry

All amounts expressed in US dollars unless specified otherwise

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Twiga Minerals, the joint venture between the Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold Corporation, has revitalized the country's gold mining industry through a partnership that should serve as a model for similar operations, particularly in developing regions, Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said today.

Gascoyne

Latest Assays Continue To Expand Never Never Ahead Of Impending Resource Upgrade

Multiple new high-grade hits outside the current 303koz Resource

Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report the latest assay results from resource and exploration drilling at the Never Never Gold Deposit and nearby surrounding areas, part of the 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

gold and copper bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Aurania Resources Jumps Over 50 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the decline last week, ending at 513.78.

Market participants were eyeing the latest jobs data out of the US, which shows that the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in June from 3.7 percent the previous month. The economy added 209,000 jobs in June, which was less than expected.

In Canada, the unemployment rate ticked up in June, reaching 5.4 percent. That's the highest point since February 2022, and all six of the country's major banks are reportedly now expecting an interest rate increase next week.

Franco-Nevada To Release Second Quarter 2023 Results

Franco-Nevada today announced it will report its second quarter 2023 results as follows:

Second Quarter 2023 Results Release:

×