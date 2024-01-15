Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Toro Energy

Investor Webinar Presentation

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce its participation in The Watchlist investor webinar, to be held Tuesday 16 January 2024 at 11am AWST / 2pm AEDT.

Executive Chairman Richard Homsany will provide an overview of the Company, including the most recent activities at the 100%-owned Wiluna Uranium Project which comprises the Lake Maitland, Lake Way, and Centipede-Millipede Deposits.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Mr Homsany during a moderated Q & A session.

At the completion of all participating company presentations the presenters will participate in a panel session with respected uranium fund manager and Head of Tribeca Global Natural Resources Fund, Guy Keller, looking at the macro fundamentals of the uranium sector.

This webinar is able to be viewed via Zoom, with registration through the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qrL9gBWuQ0uBTXglJI8W5g

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event.

A copy of the investor presentation to be delivered during the webinar is attached.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


uranium investingasx stocksasx:toenickel explorationuranium explorationuranium stocksUranium Investing
TOE:AU
Toro Energy
Toro Energy

Significant Progress Made on Lake Maitland Uranium Project Extension Study

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to advise that its Extension Study to the proposed Lake Maitland Uranium-Vanadium operation, located approximately 105 km southeast of the Wiluna township in Western Australia and 730 km NE of Perth has significantly advanced. The Study is being undertaken by mining engineers at SRK Consulting Australasia (SRK). SRK and metallurgical and processing engineers at Strategic Metallurgy prepared the Scoping Study for Lake Maitland which highlighted the project’s potential to deliver robust financial returns.
Keep reading...Show less
nuclear reactors

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Standard Uranium Powers Up with 44 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) recorded a slight gain in the new year's first full week of trading, picking up 4.84 points to close at 556.18 this past Friday (January 12).

The latest US inflation data, released on Thursday (January 11), shows the Federal Reserve’s battle with high prices is far from over. The consumer price index ticked up 3.4 percent year-on-year in December, up from November's 3.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada shared data this past Tuesday (January 9) indicating that the country's merchandise trade surplus with the world shrunk in November to C$1.6 billion, down from C$3.2 billion in October. Despite the contraction, November was the fourth consecutive month that Canada was in a trade surplus, which experts believe could boost the nation's fourth quarter GDP and help it continue avoiding a technical recession.

Keep reading...Show less

LARAMIDE PEA CONFIRMS POTENTIAL FOR LONG-LIFE, LOW-COST IN SITU RECOVERY URANIUM OPERATION AT CHURCHROCK PROJECT, NEW MEXICO, USA

Highlights:
(All dollars USD)

  • Large, long-life project with 31.2 million pounds produced over 31 years
  • Low initial capital costs of $47.5M
  • Unit operating costs (including taxes and royalties) of $27.70 /lb and ASIC (all in sustaining costs) of $34.83 /lb
  • Pre-income tax IRR of 62% and NPV (8%) of $278 million (at $75 /lb U 3 O 8 )
  • Post-income tax IRR 56% and NPV (8%) $239 million (at $75 /lb U 3 O 8 )
  • Life of Project post-income tax cash flow exceeds $1 billion
  • Upside opportunities include:
    • Potential for accelerated development of the resource beyond one million pound per annum straight line case outlined in the PEA; existing license allows for a 3-million-pound capacity at planned CPP (Central Processing Plant);
    • Potential for enhanced recoveries (PEA assumes recovery of 68% of the resource in the production area) or expansion of the current resource through infill and exploration drilling;
    • Inclusion of Crownpoint resource in future production planning; and
    • Realized uranium prices more than $75 /lb pricing assumptions used in the PEA; for example, at a spot price of $90 /lb after-tax NPV (8%) is $294,497,000 .

 Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), is pleased to announce the positive results of an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the 100% owned Churchrock In-Situ Uranium Project ("Churchrock Project") located in New Mexico U.S. The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") by SLR International Corporation ("SLR"), an independent consulting firm with considerable expertise in mining and mineral processing, including uranium mining in the United States .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Corrects Uranium Sales Quantity

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) corrected the U 3 O 8 off-take sales quantity in today's earlier news release.

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Global Atomic has formalized the Letter of Intent announced in October 2023 by signing a Definitive Agreement for the sale of up to 700,000 lbs uranium per annum from the Company's Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger . This would represent up to 3.5 million lbs over the five-year agreement. Today's earlier news release stated that the contract was for 350,000 lbs uranium per annum, totaling 1.75 million lbs over the five-year agreement.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( https://www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2026. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/10/c4661.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Provides Early Update to Kick Off 2024

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today several corporate updates as the Company advances its Dasa uranium project in the Republic of Niger .

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

Completion of Third Off-Take Agreement

Global Atomic has formalized the Letter of Intent announced in October 2023 by signing a Definitive Agreement for the sale of 350,000 lbs uranium per annum from the Company's Dasa Project in the Republic of Niger . This is the third such agreement signed by the Company, having formalized similar agreements in January and May of 2023 and brings the Company's current contracted volume to approximately 1.5 million pounds U 3 O 8 per annum over Dasa's initial five years of operation. With the completion of this Agreement, Global Atomic has satisfied the "pre-sales" requirement of its banking syndicate.

The Company is nearing completion of an update of the Feasibility Study ("FS") originally released in 2021. The updated FS will incorporate an updated Mineable Reserve as well as current engineering design and costs and be based on the current uranium pricing environment. The Company will release the updated FS in Q1, 2024.

Dasa Mine Achieves 500 days of operation without a Lost Time Injury (LTI)

In a remarkable display of commitment to safety and teamwork, the DASA Mine, operated by SOMIDA and overseen by Global Atomic Corporation, has achieved a significant milestone: 500 days without a Lost Time Injury. This achievement underlines the mine's unwavering dedication to creating a safe work environment and its success in implementing effective safety measures.

Appointment of Emre Toprak as VP Finance

Emre Toprak , is a chartered accountant ("CPA") with over 12 years of expertise in audit, accounting, financial management, financial reporting, and internal controls. Emre joined Global Atomic in 2021 as Corporate Controller and has been promoted to Vice President, Finance. Prior to joining Global Atomic Corporation, Emre worked at the Toronto office of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2019 to 2021, and previously Türkiye and The Netherlands .

In his new role, Emre replaces Pierre Hardouin , who was helpful in establishing our Niger mining company, SOMIDA, setting up the SAP accounting system and working with our Niger finance team. We thank Pierre for his significant contributions and wish him well in his new endeavours.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented "2024 is an important year for Global Atomic as we advance the Dasa Project towards production. The formalization of our third off-take agreement underscores the growing demand for our uranium resources. Our exemplary safety record in the initial stages of operating the Dasa Mine bodes well for the future and speaks to the quality of the mining team. I am extremely proud of what the entire team is accomplishing every day for the Company and its stakeholders."

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( https://www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2026. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX30 / OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/10/c5857.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Uranium Market Size Is Expected to Reach $3.27 Billion By 2027

FN Media Group News Commentary - Nuclear power is becoming a more dependable and scalable energy source due to the world's growing demand for electricity, particularly in emerging economies. Thus, the market for uranium mining is supported. Nuclear power becomes a more appealing alternative as countries work to fulfill these targets and switch to low-carbon energy sources. In order to meet these environmental goals, increasing nuclear power depends heavily on uranium mining. There is a strong correlation between the demand for nuclear power worldwide and the uranium market. Uranium is needed as a fuel for nuclear reactors because nuclear power is becoming more and more popular as nations look for greener, more sustainable energy sources. A report from Market Reports World said that the Global Uranium Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2030. In 2022, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon. The global Uranium market size was valued at USD 2646.85 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% of 3.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD $3272.84 million by 2027.   Active mining companies in the markets this week include Stallion Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: STUD) (OTCQB: STLNF), ATHA Energy Corp (CSE: SASK) (OTCQB: SASKF), Cameco (TSX: CCO) (NYSE: CCJ), Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN), NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy
×