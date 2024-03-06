Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Toro Energy

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede Deposits Boosts Value of Wiluna Uranium Project

Rapidly improving market leads Toro to lower the cut-off grade and expand the stated uranium (U3O8) and vanadium (V2O5) resources at the Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede Deposits by up to 25% U3O8.

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that the Company has decided to expand the stated uranium (as U3O8) and vanadium (as V2O5) resources at both the Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way uranium-vanadium (U-V) deposits (Figure 1) by reducing the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resource cut-off grades at these two deposits to 100ppm from 200ppm.

  • Rapidly improving uranium market is driving significantly improved economics at the Wiluna Uranium-Vanadium (U-V) Deposits.
  • As a result Toro has lowered the U3O8 and V2O5 cut-off grade for the stated resources at the Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede U-V Deposits from 200ppm to 100ppm, which effectively expands the stated resource and lowers the average grade.
  • The stated Centipede-Millipede U3O8 resource expands by 25% or 5.98Mlbs to 29.95Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 351ppm U3O8.
  • The stated Lake Way U3O8 resource expands by 15% or 1.79Mlbs to 14.12Mlbs contained U3O8, with a reduction in average grade to 406ppm U3O8.
  • The stated Centipede-Millipede V2O5 resource expands by 17% or 6.6Mlbs to 45.2Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 281ppm V2O5.
  • The stated Lake Way V2O5 resource expands by 9.5% or 1.1Mlbs to 12.7Mlbs contained V2O5, with a reduction in average grade to 307ppm V2O5.
  • The Lake Maitland deposit will be re-estimated to better define the resource at the new cut-off grade before restating the resource and re-calculating the total Wiluna Project resources at the new cut-off grades.
  • The lower cut-off grade will also allow for better comparison with Toro’s industry peers, many of whom also state uranium resources at a 100ppm U3O8 cut-off.
Management Commentary

Commenting on this excellent news Toro’s Executive Chairman, Richard Homsany, said:

“Toro’s commitment to fast-track the development of the Wiluna Uranium Project towards production, amongst the backdrop of a rapidly strengthening uranium market, continues to unlock considerable value. The stated resource expansion and ongoing pilot plant work are important pillars of our refreshed feasibility study and will further demonstrate the significant returns on offer at Wiluna.

It is becoming more evident that the environmental permits at Wiluna require augmentation to cater for the paradigm shift in the potential economics and enhanced environmental values of the Project that have resulted from our vastly improved metallurgical flowsheet. As a product of our focused and cost effective work since Wiluna was permitted in 2017, the potential feasibility of Wiluna has been transformational and grown in value through our R&D efforts.

Importantly, Toro remains on track to align the finalisation of our optimal development strategy at Wiluna with the potential shift on government policy regarding uranium development in WA.

It may be the case that the uranium-vanadium deposits at Wiluna are developed at one single processing operation or via multiple simultaneous processing operations. A potential stand-alone Lake Maitland operation presently differs from the permitted greater Wiluna Uranium Project in that it contemplates a different processing flow sheet with major changes to the processing plant and reagent volumes, and a simpler more conventional mining method.

The outcome of Toro’s evaluation of this optionality, which is to identify the most financially feasible development for its shareholders, will drive our approach to seeking any revision to the regulatory conditions under which we are permitted to operate.

Toro looks forward to providing further updates on our development and value creation within its asset portfolio. Toro is strongly funded and well positioned to deliver on its stated milestones.”

The decision to reduce the cut-off grade is in response to a rapidly changing uranium market towards positive economics for Toro’s uranium resources, potential mining scenarios with pit boundaries beyond current stated resource cut-off grades and to allow for better comparison of Toro’s total resource base to that of its uranium peers, many of whom also report stated resources at a 100ppm U3O8 cut-off.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.


Ur-Energy Files Updated S-K 1300 Reports for the Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property and the Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has filed updated S-K 1300 Technical Report Summaries for its Lost Creek Property and Shirley Basin Project. The reports are filed as exhibits to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed March 6, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar.shtml. Both reports were prepared by Qualified Person, Western Water Consultants, Inc., dba WWC Engineering ("WWC

Steve Hatten, Ur-Energy COO, "We are very pleased to provide updated Technical Report Summaries related to our producing Lost Creek Property and our Shirley Basin Project. WWC's review of the geologic and economic data supports the continuing potential viability of both projects. While economic conditions have changed in the last two years, both continue to provide excellent potential returns. The Lost Creek Report supports our decision in 2022 to bring the project back into production. Moreover, we have already begun shipping uranium from the newest Lost Creek production areas. The Shirley Basin Report reinforces our belief that Shirley Basin will likely be our second operating project. To that end, we have continued with detailed engineering and production designs while waiting for that production opportunity. With these two properties, Ur-Energy will be ready to supply fuel for clean energy solutions to America's power needs."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Releases 2023 Year End Results and Announces Two New Uranium Sales Agreements

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") has filed the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Consolidated Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion & Analysis, all for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. These filings also may be accessed on the Company's website at www.ur-energy.com. Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of the consolidated financial statements, free of charge, upon request to the Company

Ur-Energy CEO, John Cash said: "We are pleased to have met our sales guidance during 2023, with $17.3 million in revenues received during the year. Our ramp-up and recommissioning activities at Lost Creek are advancing well now. In February, we made our first shipment of U3O8 to the conversion facility since returning to commercial production. It was our 75th shipment from Lost Creek. We have recently completed two additional sales agreements, strengthening our sales contract book through 2030.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Energy to Host Year End Conference Call

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the Company will host its year-end and fourth quarter conference call on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 8:30 am Eastern Standard Time .

During the call, NexGen's President and Chief Executive Officer, Leigh Curyer , Chief Commercial Officer, Travis McPherson , and Chief Financial Officer, Benjamin Salter will provide an update on the Company's 100% owned Rook I Project (the " Project "), Federal permitting and licensing, project development, financing, regional exploration, and current uranium market dynamics.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
lobo tiggre, uranium periodic symbol

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Back on the Table, When Will Gold Stocks Move?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shared his thoughts on uranium's recent price pullback and gold's new nominal all-time high.

"I'm putting uranium back on the table again. I'm actually as bullish again now on uranium as I am on gold for this year. I think both are going to do really well," he said at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Reports Impressive Financial and Operational Results for 2023 Including Significant Increase in Phoenix ISR Project Economics and a $134 Million Gain on Physical Uranium Holdings

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) today filed its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ('MD&A') for the year ended December 31, 2023 . Both documents are or will be available on the Company's website at www.denisonmines.com , SEDAR+ (at www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR (at www.sec.govedgar.shtml ). The highlights provided below are derived from these documents and should be read in conjunction with them. All amounts in this release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trinex Minerals

Option to Acquire Controlling Interest in Advanced Athabascan Uranium Project

Trinex Minerals Limited (ASX: TX3) (Trinex Minerals or the Company) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Trinex Lithium Ltd (Trinex Canada), has executed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with TSX-V listed ALX Resources Corporation (TSX-V: AL) (ALX) in relation to the acquisition by Trinex Canada of up to a 75% interest in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan by way of an option and earn-in arrangement (Gibbons Creek Earn-In).

Keep reading...Show less
