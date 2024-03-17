Drill Planning for Uranium Pilot Plant Commences

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Trending Press Releases

Technology Advancement: NEO Battery Expands Production Yield and Capacity with Manufacturing Innovation

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Grant of Highly Prospective Greenbushes Tenement in Western Australia – E70/4629

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

Pampa Metals Intersects 304m at 1.07% CuEq* incl. 132m at 1.45% CuEq* from First Drillhole at the Piuquenes Porphyry Project, Argentina

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Toro Energy

Drill Planning for Uranium Pilot Plant Commences

Sonic core drilling will aim to deliver first ore from Wiluna Uranium Project to Pilot Plant

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that planning is well advanced to commence a large sonic core drill programme on its Wiluna Uranium-Vanadium (U-V) Project (Figure 1) in Western Australia. The aim of this drilling campaign will be to provide bulk, but targeted potential ore, for the upcoming pilot plant programme.

  • Planning well advanced to commence near-term drilling programme that will deliver potential ore to the pilot plant currently in design for Wiluna.
  • Drilling will consist of large diameter sonic core to deliver sufficient core from the potential ore zone to the pilot plant in Perth.
  • Drill plan will be designed to cover a representative sample of all potential ore types across all three Wiluna Uranium-Vanadium deposits - Lake Maitland, Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way.
  • Drill planning will include a review of the current geological model and resource block model to ensure optimal representation of geology and grade through the pilot size mill.
  • Refresh and update of Lake Maitland Scoping Study (first completed in 2022) currently underway to evaluate financial outcomes using the latest more favourable commodity pricing and exchange rate guidance.
  • Lake Maitland Extension Study also continues to evaluate the incorporation of material from Toro’s 100% owned Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede uranium- vanadium deposits into a proposed processing operation at Lake Maitland.
  • Improving uranium market dynamics have allowed Toro to lower the cut-off grade and expand the stated uranium (U3O8) and vanadium (V2O5) resources at the Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede deposits by up to 25% U3O8.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the update Toro’s Executive Chairman, Richard Homsany, said:

“Toro continues to expedite crucial development activities at its Wiluna Uranium Project in WA, with the pilot plant a key step in substantiating the project’s significant scale and underlying value. Wiluna is set to play a key role in the global transition to cleaner energy by supplying economies committed to de-carbonisation with the necessary strategic resources.

The outcome of our pilot programme will significantly inform Toro’s objective to identify and develop the most economically feasible version of the Wiluna Uranium Project.

Above all, we are excited by the vast opportunity that this next phase of work represents for our shareholders – the upside from here is considerable, not only because of the strong uranium market environment, but also as a result of striving to unlock the inherent optimisations that exist within Wiluna across all three (3) deposits. The financial outcomes at Wiluna are expected to be proven as large and transformational.

We look forward to providing updates on our progress, as we continue to embrace a strengthening global uranium market and shifting community attitudes towards supporting nuclear energy and the role of Australian uranium mining.”

Drilling will consist of large diameter sonic core that will be able to preserve the ore zone within alternating hard cemented dolomitic carbonate (calcrete) and soft clay in near surface (1.5-12m deep) unconsolidated sediments, the host to the Wiluna U-V mineralisation. Enough holes will be drilled to provide some 20 dry tonnes of potential ore to the pilot plant in Perth.

The drill plan will cover a representative sample of all potential ore types and U-V grades across all three U-V deposits - Lake Maitland, Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way. In order to ensure this, drill planning includes a review of the geological model and resource estimation block model prior to planning.

The pilot plant will test the entirety of the successful bench scale research completed by Toro to date at a closer to production scale. The pilot plant will also test all of the components of the newly proposed processing circuit that were tested successfully on an individual basis, within a production flow stream for the first time.

Importantly, the pilot plant will be designed to go beyond the Lake Maitland stand-alone operation and assume an extended mining operation to the Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede deposits (see Figure 1). So, in addition to potential bulk ore from Lake Maitland, the plant will be testing the new processing technique on potential bulk ore from Centipede-Millipede as well as Lake Way. The pilot plant will be equipped to take at least 20 dry tonnes of potential ore through two campaigns of testing, both on the proposed beneficiation circuit and the proposed hydrometallurgical circuit. The plant will be constructed, commissioned and operated at Strategic Metallurgy’s facility in Perth.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Toro Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


asx stocksuranium explorationnickel explorationuranium stocksnickel stocksasx:toeuranium investingUranium Investing
TOE:AU
Toro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Toro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Toro Energy

Toro Energy


Keep reading...Show less
scott melbye, uranium ore

Scott Melbye: Uranium Still in Early Innings, Historic Bull Market Coming

Scott Melbye discussed the uranium market, as well as plans for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) as prices and sentiment for the energy commodity continue to heat up.

In his view, the uranium story is nothing like that of lithium, whose price has fallen significantly after running up.

"The fundamentals behind uranium supply and demand — the demand for nuclear power, which is driving the need for uranium and new mine production — couldn't be more different than where lithium is today," Melbye said. "We're still very much in the first or second inning of what is going to be a historic bull market."

Keep reading...Show less
Trinex Minerals

Diamond Drilling Commences at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project

Trinex Minerals Limited (ASX: TX3) (Trinex Minerals or the Company) is pleased to announce that the winter 2024 diamond drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan has commenced (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
asx symbol with uranium ore

Top 3 ASX Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium has broken out, with the spot price rising to a 16-year high of US$106 per pound in 2024.

Although the market's turnaround has taken time, experts are predicting a bright future as countries around the world pursue clean energy goals. Against that backdrop, some ASX-listed uranium companies have been making moves.

Below the Investing News Network has listed the top uranium stocks on the ASX by year-on-year gains. Data was gathered using TradingView's stock screener on March 7, 2024, and all companies included had market caps above AU$50 million at the time. Read on to learn more about these firms and what they've been up to over the last 12 months.

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Announces Decision to Build Out Shirley Basin Mine

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the decision to build out our wholly owned, fully permitted and licensed Shirley Basin Project in Carbon County, Wyoming

This decision was based on our growing uranium sales contract book, a strong uranium market price, and an expectation of growing demand for uranium as nations increasingly move toward clean nuclear power.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Michael Collins, CEO of Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels CEO Touts Kaycee Uranium Project’s Low-impact, Near-term Production Potential

A highly prospective uranium project with a relatively shorter path to production — these factors make Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) a compelling investment opportunity, according to the company’s CEO, Michael Collins.

“We are an exploration (company), but we've got a top-tier project in Kaycee, and we can have a window to production in the relative medium term,” Collins told the Investing News Network in an interview at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto.

“We're top of the heap, I think, and we should really benefit and benefit early and quickly with that in terms of our share price.”

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Vice President of Exploration and Development Guillermo Pensado

Blue Sky Uranium Gears Up for Amarillo Project PFS, CEO Says

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF,FWB:MAL2) announced a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Ivana uranium-vanadium deposit at the Amarillo Grande project in Rio Negro, Argentina.

Guillermo Pensado, the company’s vice president of exploration and development, said Blue Sky is determined to advance the project to the prefeasibility (PFS) stage.

“By now we have 148 holes. But if you see the amount of meters with it, they represent 11,000. Because the average depth is only 15 meters. From the operational costs, it's very easy to move forward into that day," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Toro Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

International Graphite Funding Deal with Comet Resources a Win-Win, Report Says

PEP 11 - New South Wales Legislation

Galan’s HMW Project Phase 1 & 2 Unaffected by Provincial Court Ruling

Avenira Completes Placement

Related News

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Funding Deal with Comet Resources a Win-Win, Report Says

Oil and Gas Investing

PEP 11 - New South Wales Legislation

Lithium Investing

Galan’s HMW Project Phase 1 & 2 Unaffected by Provincial Court Ruling

Lithium Investing

Avenira Completes Placement

Copper Investing

Camp Gossans, Mt Oxide Priority Exploration Target - Rock Chips Return Strongly Anomalous Copper, 1.2km Along Strike from Vero

Oil and Gas Investing

Global’s Licence Area Incorporates Discovered Gas Field with Significant Resources

Resource Investing

Warriedar Delivers High Grade Gold Extensions at Ricciardo

×