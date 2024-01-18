Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Investing News Network

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), scheduled for January 21 to 22, 2024. The event will take place at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

INN will be an active participant at the conference, engaging with resource industry executives, experts and investors. The company will leverage its presence to bring exclusive video interviews to the INN audience, providing coverage of the latest resource market trends.

"We are thrilled to be part of VRIC, a pivotal gathering for professionals and investors in the resource sector. This event provides an excellent platform for INN to connect with key industry players, share insights through video interviews and contribute to the broader conversation on the future of resource investing," said Nick Smith, CEO of INN.

Charlotte McLeod, INN's editorial director, will host four fireside chats with industry experts at VRIC. With her wealth of experience and sector knowledge, she will facilitate engaging dialogues with industry experts Ross Beaty, Jeff Clark, Brent Johnson and Christopher Aaron. Want to get the latest on these fireside chats? Follow Charlotte on X at @Charlotte_McL.

INN will be located at Booth M9 at VRIC, and the team is eager to network with companies and investors attending the event. As a trusted source of news and information, INN recognizes the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing to empower investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions.

For more information about INN's participation in VRIC, please visit: InvestingNews.com/VRIC.

About the Investing News Network:

The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resource, tech, life science and cannabis sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.

For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com.

Contact:
David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com

×