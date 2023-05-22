Victory Announces Private Placement of up to an Aggregate of $300,000

Introducing the Venmo Teen Account

  • Parents and legal guardians can now open a Venmo Teen Debit Card and a Venmo account for teenagers 13 to 17 years old, so they can send, receive, and spend money
  • Offers built-in parental controls and oversight capabilities

Venmo today introduced the Venmo Teen Account, providing parents and legal guardians the ability to open a Venmo account for their teenagers between the ages of 13 to 17-years-old so they can send and receive money. The Venmo Teen Account also comes with a Venmo Teen Debit Card 1 . For the first time, the Venmo Teen Account gives teenagers a way to engage with and learn more about managing money through the Venmo app. The Venmo Teen Account will allow parents to monitor transactions, manage privacy settings, send money to their teen, and will help parents to educate their teens on creating healthy money habits.

Venmo Teen Account

Research shows that over 45% of Gen Z prefer to have a conversation with an adult to learn about personal finance, and over 50% of parents are interested in using an app to help their children learn about money management 2 . With the Venmo app and the Teen Debit Card, the Venmo Teen Account helps start discussions about personal finances between parents and teens and gives them more ways to engage with one another and build money management skills together.

"Venmo is a natural place for teens to learn how to engage with money responsibly, especially considering 86% of Gen Z are interested in using an app to learn about personal finance 2 ," said Erika Sanchez , Vice President and General Manager, Venmo. "For parents or legal guardians, the Venmo Teen Account allows them to give some financial flexibility to their teens, while giving them parental controls and visibility into their teen's spending habits."

What Parents and Teens Will Love About the Venmo Teen Account:
Each Venmo Teen Account is connected to and managed by a parent's personal Venmo account and provides parents with essential parental controls and oversight of the activity on their Venmo Teen Account. The Venmo Teen Account privacy settings, including payments and friends lists, will be set to private by default, and parents will be able to view their teen's transactions and friends list. Only the parent can change the Venmo Teen Account's privacy settings.

  • Convenient : The Venmo Teen Account has no monthly fees and offers no-fee cash withdrawals at participating ATMs through the Venmo Teen Debit Card 3 . Parents sign up their teen for a Teen Debit Card, which is linked to the Venmo Teen Account balance, and can choose to grant the teen access to the Venmo app.
  • Connected : Teens can send and receive money among family and friends. Parents can monitor up to five Venmo Teen Accounts from their personal Venmo account. Parental controls include the ability to view the Venmo Teen Account's balance and transaction history, manage the Teen Debit Card's PIN, lock and unlock the debit card, review a Teen Account's friends list, and block users from interacting with the Teen Account.
  • Empowering : The Venmo Teen Account has a separate balance from the parent's personal Venmo account and comes with a teen's own debit card in a range of colors and designs. Teens can track their own spending in the Venmo app, which helps teach financial responsibility and understanding, and Venmo Teen Accounts may be eligible to receive Direct Deposit, enabling funds to be paid directly into the Venmo Teen Account from an after-school job, for example.

How to Sign Up for the Venmo Teen Account:
Parents must sign up for a Venmo Teen Account on their teen's behalf. To get started, parents navigate to the 'Me' screen in the Venmo app, tap their name in the top left-hand corner, and then tap "Create a teen account" from the drop-down menu. Parents can select a Teen Debit Card color, and enter information about their teen like name, date of birth, and address. More information on parental controls and detailed steps on how to sign up for the Venmo Teen Account can be found here .

The Venmo Teen Account is rolling out to select customers from June 2023 and will be widely available in the coming weeks. Those who qualify will see the option to create a Venmo Teen Account within the app. Parents and legal guardians not part of the initial rollout can find out more information and sign-up to be notified when the Venmo Teen Account is available here .

1 The Venmo Mastercard® is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A.; Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Card may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted in the United States. The Bancorp Bank, N.A., is issuer of the Card only and not responsible for the associated accounts or other products, services, or offers from Venmo.
2 Gen Z and Their Parents: Preparing for the Financial Future, August 2022: Raddon Research
3 ATMs must display the Mastercard®, Cirrus®, PULSE®, or MoneyPass® acceptance marks. Up to $400 USD daily withdrawal limits apply. Transactions at non-MoneyPass ATMs have a $2.50 ATM Domestic Withdrawal Fee. No fee for MoneyPass ATM Withdrawals in the U.S. ATM operator fees may also apply. See Cardholder Agreement for details.

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com .

Media Relations Contacts:
Tom Hunter
thhunter@paypal.com

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal&#039;s Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

Fisker Enters Next Phase of Production for Electric Fisker Ocean

  • Fisker begins ramping up production to meet customer demand for the electric Fisker Ocean
  • Next phase of Fisker Ocean One deliveries will start in June in European and US markets

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, is commencing the next phase of production as it accelerates its global launch of the electric Fisker Ocean SUV, and is planning to deliver to next customers across Europe and US markets starting in June.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005448/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fisker Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Fisker Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Company delivers first Fisker Ocean Ones in Copenhagen, Denmark and Munich, Germany, establishing delivery process to early customers.
  • Fisker inaugurated its first two customer locations in April at the Vienna and Copenhagen Centers+, which were followed by the opening of two Fisker showrooms in Munich, one at Motorworld plus our flagship Lounge; the Los Angeles flagship Lounge is expected to open later this month. Additional locations to be opened across Europe and US throughout 2023.
  • US EPA testing completed for the Fisker Ocean Extreme; Fisker expects to receive EPA and CARB approvals later this month and then start US deliveries in June.
  • Q1 2023 operational results consistent with company expectations. Ended quarter with a solid cash and cash equivalents balance of $652.5 million. This excludes $22 million of pending VAT receivables.
  • Fisker Ocean awareness and recognition continues to expand; Fisker recently won the prestigious German Red Dot award for product design. Fisker Ocean and PEAR reservations and orders total over 70,000 as of May 8, 2023.
  • Four-stage production plan shifts to right based on current homologation and supply chain timelines. Fisker plans to produce 1,400-1,700 vehicles in Q2, provided all partners deliver. Fisker expects to have a steep ramp up in Q3, followed by a monthly run rate of approximately 6,000 vehicles for the rest of the year, and forecasts 32,000-36,000 units produced in calendar 2023.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005561/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fisker Completes First German Vehicle Registration and Opens New Customer Facilities in Munich

Fisker Completes First German Vehicle Registration and Opens New Customer Facilities in Munich

  • Fisker registers the first all-electric Ocean SUV in Germany after the handover of the first vehicle to its new owner in Denmark
  • The First Fisker Ocean in Germany will be delivered to CEO Henrik Fisker
  • Two brand-new customer facilities in Munich City, at Kaufingerstrasse 12 and the Motorworld Munich, open their doors on May 8, 2023
  • The Fisker Lounge Munich is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10am-7pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST
  • Customers can visit the Showroom at Munich Motorworld from Tuesday-Friday, 11am-5pm CEST and Saturday, 10am-6pm CEST

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, continues its phased launch of the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV in Europe with the registration of the first Fisker Ocean in Germany and the opening of two new customer facilities in Munich.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005422/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

Fisker and Ample Partner to Deliver Fisker Ocean EVs with Innovative Swappable Batteries by the Start of 2024

  • Fisker and Ample seek to increase adoption of EVs in the United States and Europe
  • The companies intend to bring the first Fisker Ocean SUVs to market with swappable batteries by Q1 2024
  • Fisker and Ample will share revenue related to the battery swapping system
  • Ample's technology will enable Fisker to broaden use cases for customers and Ample to assist fleet operators in transitioning to electric mobility

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), driven by a mission to create the world's most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, and Ample, a leader in energy management and module battery swapping, today announced a partnership to deliver Ample-powered Fisker EVs. This partnership is important to Fisker's long-term strategy to increase scale and adoption of its EVs in the United States and Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005571/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

×