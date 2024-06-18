Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Element 25 Limited

Infill Drilling Completed at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Expansion

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to advise that resource infill drilling has been completed at the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project (Butcherbird or Project). E25 recently completed a Feasibility Study (FS) to support the Butcherbird Expansion Project, which is targeting a nominal 1.1 million tonnes per annum of manganese concentrate production1.

Current reserves are based around mineral resources within granted mining lease M52/1074, of which less than half has been drilled to a sufficient density to meet the requirements for measured and indicated classifications. The balance is classified as inferred. The additional drilling will provide infill data to better define and potentially convert these areas to indicated or measured categories to support the re-estimation of mine reserves. The increase in the “reserve tail” will support project financing activities with NAIF and other potential financiers who are currently undertaking project expansion due diligence2.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 207 percussion drill holes have been completed for 6,202m targeting infill of existing inferred resources.
  • All samples have been dispatched to Bureau Veritas for assay with results pending.

Figure 1: Aerial photograph of the resource infill drilling rig with support vehicles and personnel.

The Project hosts a global resource of over 260Mt of manganese ore3 however the current reserves are limited to the areas which have been drilled out to measured and indicated classifications which are required as the basis for a statement of reserves. The current drilling programme was designed to infill existing inferred resources to a sufficient data density, based on variographic analysis, to convert the inferred resources within granted mining lease M52/1074 to indicated and/or measured.

The additional drilling information, combined with historical data, will be used to recalculate the resource base to support a recalculation of the proved and probable reserves to support project financing activities for the Butcherbird Expansion Project by increasing the “reserve tail”. Samples have been submitted for assay with results pending.

Figure 2: Drillhole collar location plan summarising existing and proposed drillhole collar locations.

Element 25 Managing Director Justin Brown said:

“This drilling programme will allow the global resource at Butcherbird to be recalculated with a higher degree of certainty which is expected to result in a signification conversion of inferred resources to measured and indicated classifications to increase the reserve tail in support of the planned ramp up to 1.1Mt production rates.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

E25:AU
Element 25 Limited
Element 25 Limited (ASX:E25)

Element 25 Limited


Miramar Resources

Goldfields Exploration Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on gold exploration activities within the Company’s strategic Eastern Goldfields project portfolio.

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Extends Share Purchase Plan

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) advises that the closing date for the current Share Purchase Plan (SPP)1 will be extended until 5:00pm, Wednesday, 26 June 2024 Australian Western Standard Time (AWST).

Element 25 Limited

E25 Investigates Butcherbird Restart Options Amid Record High Manganese Ore Prices

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to provide an update on activities to investigate the potential to recommence operations at the Company’s 100%-owned Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia (Butcherbird) to take advantage of recent upward movement in manganese ore prices caused by market factors including disruptions at South 32 Limited’s Groote Eylandt (GEMCO) operations1. This may include the sale of stockpiles and or recommencing processing of run-of mine (ROM) stockpiles.

Closeup of manganese ore from mines.

Manganese in Australia (Updated 2024)

Manganese is a hard, silvery metal with many uses in the world driving demand today. Manganese mines in Australia are working to meet that demand.

Despite being brittle, it adds strength and wear-resistance to metals like iron. It can be used to make glass and ceramics, and manganese sulphate is even used as a fungicide. Manganese is also an essential mineral in our diets, and is found in bones as well as organs like the kidneys, liver and brain.

But most substantially, manganese is used in the Australian and global industrial metals sector. Right now, about 85 to 90 percent of manganese demand comes from the steelmaking sector, including ironmaking.

Manganese ore in the foreground at an open-pit manganese mine.

Top 5 Manganese Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Manganese, a key ingredient for the steel market, is also seeing growth in demand from the electric vehicle battery sector, particularly when it comes to high-purity manganese chemical products.

Manganese investors are often interested to hear which countries produce the most of the metal. After all, if a nation is producing a lot of manganese, many companies are likely operating there — and investment opportunities may thus be available. However, what investors sometimes fail to consider is manganese reserves, or how much economically mineable manganese a country holds, and what companies are working to bring those reserves into production.

CPM Group told the Investing News Network that there are about 60 development-stage manganese ferroalloy projects scheduled to start production by 2027. If all of these new projects in the pipeline are brought online, the impact on the global market would be about a 6 percent increase in manganese ferroalloy production capacity.

Element 25 Limited

Element 25 SPP Investor Presentation May 2024

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Element 25 Limited

Element 25 Share Purchase Plan Opens

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce the opening of the E25 Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer.

Element 25 Limited
Placement to Fund July Resource Drilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project Rights Entitlement Offer Planned on Same Terms as Placement

Wyoming Summer Exploration Programs

Whaleshark Exploration Update

SKRR and F3 to Test Conductors on Clearwater West

×