Element 25 Limited

E25’s High-Purity Manganese Project Selected for US$166M Grant Under U.S. DoE Grant Program

Element 25 Limited (E25 or Company) (ASX: E25; OTCQX: ELMTF) is pleased to announce it has been selected for award negotiations for a US$166 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) under the Battery Materials Processing Grant Programme. This funding will support the construction of its proposed battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) facility in Louisiana, USA. The grant award is in addition to the US$115 million already committed by offtake partners General Motors LLC (GM) and Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • E25’s planned HPMSM facility in Louisiana selected for award negotiations for US$166 million grant from the U.S. DoE.
  • Project selected under DoE’s Battery Materials Processing Grant Program.
  • E25 and DoE expect to finalise a binding funding agreement for the grant as soon as practicable.
  • E25 has previously secured financing and offtake from GM and Stellantis including US$115 million in project funding.

The grant application was submitted under the DoE’s Battery Materials Processing Grant Programme of the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, which is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The program is designed to provide grants for battery materials processing to ensure that the United States has a viable battery materials processing industry. The grant forms a key element of E25’s financing strategy, and the execution team will now work to finalise the project schedule, subject to grant finalisation.

E25 plans to produce HPMSM from manganese ore sourced from its Butcherbird mine in Western Australia and shipped to Louisiana. It has developed an innovative, advanced processing flowsheet to convert Butcherbird manganese concentrate into HPMSM, a critical raw material for the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. The proprietary flowsheet reduces energy consumption, virtually eliminates waste and delivers the lowest reported carbon intensity HPMSM globally1.

Element 25 Managing Director Justin Brown said: “This grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, once finalised, represents a major milestone in our development of the Louisiana HPMSM Project and adds to the commitments already received from GM and Stellantis which include both offtake and financing agreements in support of the refinery. The grant will fund up to half of the construction capital costs for the project and when combined with existing commitments, will propel the project towards financial close and commencement of construction, creating long-term jobs for Louisiana and delivering ethically sourced, IRA compliant HPMSM to our customers.”

E25’s process offers a pathway to the delivery of expanding volumes of ethically sourced, traceable, transparent HPMSM supply to US markets. E25 plans to produce up to 135Kt per annum of HPMSM for US electric vehicle (EV) supply chains2 in a facility that is a first-of-its-kind processing facility in Louisiana.

PROJECT FINANCING STRATEGY

In mid-2023, E25 secured a US$85 million loan under an agreement with GM, whereby E25 will, in turn, supply up to 32,500 metric tons of manganese sulphate annually for GM’s Ultium battery plant requirements, which added to the commitments from Stellantis that include take-or-pay offtake commitments for 45ktpa of HPMSM over five years and U$30 million of project funding3.

The two transactions total U$115M in financing support for the project, providing an important cornerstone to the Company’s project financing activities. E25 has been co-ordinating a process to secure the balance of funding for the project’s construction costs, which were estimated in the Company’s April 2023 Feasibility Study at US$289 million2.

DoE’s Battery Materials Processing Grants Program is designed to provide up to US$3 billion in grants for battery materials processing to ensure that the United States has a viable battery materials processing industry. Funds can also be used to expand domestic capabilities in battery manufacturing and enhance processing capacity.

ABOUT THE HPMSM LOUISIANA PROJECT

Element 25 (Louisiana) LLC (E25LA) plans to build and operate a first-of-its-kind, environmentally sustainable refining facility in the Baton Rouge area, Louisiana, to produce HPMSM, a critical raw material in lithium-ion batteries.

Element 25 Louisiana will construct a 230,000 square-foot (~21,000m2) HPMSM refining facility that will employ an innovative process to produce approximately 71,650 tons (65,000 metric tonnes) of HPMSM annually from manganese ore sourced from Element 25’s Butcherbird manganese mine in Western Australia (Project). It will be one of the first commercial facilities to produce HPMSM in the U.S., reducing current dependency on Chinese sources. The project will create hundreds of highly-skilled, permanent jobs for Louisianans.

Element 25 Louisiana has secured offtake and funding agreements, including five and seven-year supply agreements with global automakers GM and Stellantis.

Element 25 Louisiana controls all intellectual property to develop and operate the HPMSM facility. It also has developed a proprietary process to remove solid waste residue as byproducts, which each have industrial applications, thus eliminating the need for a solid waste landform.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Element 25 Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:e25manganese explorationmanganese investingmanganese miningmanganese stocks
E25:AU
×