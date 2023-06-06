Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

"Our discovery lies wholly within the Timiskaming metasediments, making that entire rock package prospective for gold. Our technical team is now laying out an exploration program focusing closely on the large volume of potentially gold-hosting metasediments within the property boundaries. This discovery also confirms our belief in the potential of one of the most underexplored areas within the Abitibi," he continued.

iMetal Resources, Inc., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Plan Map of Gowganda West showing 2023 drilling.

The GW property contains a large package of Timiskaming metasediments, approximately 7 km in strike and up to 5 km in width. This package hosts all the gold mineralization thus far discovered on the property. The results in IMGW-23-04 indicate the whole package of sediments is prospective for gold, and so future work programs will focus not only on drilling off the new discovery, but in further investigating the full rock package.

Table 1 - Significant ResultsTable 1 - Significant Results

Hole #

From

To

Length

Au (g/t)

IMGW-23-01

97.00

98.00

1.00

1.08

IMGW-23-01

223.35

223.65

0.30

0.47

IMGW-23-02

131.10

132.50

1.40

0.61

IMGW-23-03

51.50

52.50

1.00

0.43

IMGW-23-03

66.58

67.85

1.27

0.73

IMGW-23-03

153.00

154.50

1.50

1.04

IMGW-23-03

229.60

230.76

1.16

0.65

IMGW-23-03

269.15

272.28

3.13

0.50

IMGW-23-04

42.00

43.00

1.00

2.26

IMGW-23-04

122.00

126.10

4.10

0.77

IMGW-23-04

221.00

222.00

1.00

0.63

IMGW-23-04

226.50

228.00

1.50

0.51

IMGW-23-04

231.00

232.50

1.50

0.69

IMGW-23-04

297.00

298.28

1.28

0.71

IMGW-23-04

300.10

301.03

0.93

0.57

*IMGW-23-04

316.50

365.00

48.50

0.85

*including

334.50

354.50

20.00

1.56

*including

346.50

354.50

8.00

2.97

*including

350.00

351.50

1.50

7.80

IMGW-23-05

93.50

94.04

0.54

0.25

IMGW-23-06

27.35

27.95

0.60

0.46

IMGW-23-06

175.00

176.00

1.00

0.51

IMGW-23-07

311.50

312.40

0.90

0.38

The interval in IMGW-23-04* and three intervals with asterisk's above in Table 1 are characterized by a coarse-grained to boulder-sized conglomerate, with moderate to pervasive silica alteration associated with a large intermediate-mafic dyke. The strongest silica alteration is associated with the highest-grade interval shown in Photo 1.

iMetal Resources, Inc., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Press release picture
Photo 1 - Mineralized core from whole IMGW-23-04.

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario; contiguous to Aris Mining's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; and also contiguous to the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. iMetal recently completed a 2,611 m drilling program in the fall of 2022 which intersected a new gold trend. The Property also has multiple-ounce grab samples from trends that have yet to be drill tested.

QA/QC Protocols

iMetal adheres to a strict QA/QC program for core handling, sampling, sample transportation and analyses. Drill core was securely transported to the rented core facility near Cobalt which has gate only access. Samples were sawn in half, labelled, placed in sealed, securitized bags and shipped directly to ALS Laboratories in Sudbury for analysis. ALS Geochemistry Sudbury is a Standards Council of Canada (SCC) accredited facility that conforms with both CAN-P-1579 and CAN-P-4E ISO/IEC 17025.

QA/QC control procedures included the systematic insertion of duplicate, blank, and certified reference materials (CRM) at a rate of approximately one CRM per 16 samples into the sampling stream. Geochemistry analyses consisted of gold by fire assay and atomic absorption spectrometry (Au-AA26) with overlimit values subsequently analyzed using the gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) technique. No anomalies were noted in the QA/QC.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Drilling Results

Table 2 - Drillhole Locations (UTM NAD83 Zone 17N)

Hole #

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

Dip

IMGW-23-01

502891

5270110

46

-48

IMGW-23-02

502891

5270110

50

-58

IMGW-23-03

502883

5270111

25

-42

IMGW-23-04

502503

5269991

226

-44

IMGW-23-05

503103

5269942

229

-45

IMGW-23-06

503109

5269943

165

-90

IMGW-23-07

503311

5269964

85

-46

Table 3 - Results

Hole #

From

To

Length

Au (g/t)

IMGW-23-01

97.00

98.00

1.00

1.08

IMGW-23-01

223.35

223.65

0.30

0.47

IMGW-23-02

131.10

132.50

1.40

0.61

IMGW-23-03

51.50

52.50

1.00

0.43

IMGW-23-03

66.58

67.85

1.27

0.73

IMGW-23-03

153.00

154.50

1.50

1.04

IMGW-23-03

229.60

230.76

1.16

0.65

IMGW-23-03

269.15

272.28

3.13

0.50

IMGW-23-04

42.00

43.00

1.00

2.26

IMGW-23-04

122.00

126.10

4.10

0.77

IMGW-23-04

221.00

222.00

1.00

0.63

IMGW-23-04

226.50

228.00

1.50

0.51

IMGW-23-04

231.00

232.50

1.50

0.69

IMGW-23-04

297.00

298.28

1.28

0.71

IMGW-23-04

300.10

301.03

0.93

0.57

IMGW-23-04

316.50

318.00

1.50

0.25

IMGW-23-04

318.00

319.50

1.50

0.88

IMGW-23-04

319.50

321.00

1.50

0.42

IMGW-23-04

321.00

321.80

0.80

0.52

IMGW-23-04

321.80

323.00

1.20

0.27

IMGW-23-04

323.00

323.92

0.92

0.05

IMGW-23-04

323.92

325.42

1.50

0.55

IMGW-23-04

325.42

327.00

1.58

0.21

IMGW-23-04

327.00

327.75

0.75

0.32

IMGW-23-04

327.75

329.25

1.50

0.29

IMGW-23-04

329.25

330.00

0.75

0.01

IMGW-23-04

330.00

331.50

1.50

0.01

IMGW-23-04

331.50

333.00

1.50

0.60

IMGW-23-04

333.00

334.50

1.50

0.05

IMGW-23-04

334.50

336.00

1.50

1.49

IMGW-23-04

336.00

337.50

1.50

0.61

IMGW-23-04

337.50

339.00

1.50

0.04

IMGW-23-04

339.00

340.50

1.50

0.93

IMGW-23-04

340.50

342.00

1.50

0.38

IMGW-23-04

342.00

343.50

1.50

0.63

IMGW-23-04

343.50

345.00

1.50

0.32

IMGW-23-04

345.00

346.50

1.50

0.59

IMGW-23-04

346.50

347.65

1.15

1.39

IMGW-23-04

347.65

348.35

0.70

1.96

IMGW-23-04

348.35

350.00

1.65

1.57

IMGW-23-04

350.00

351.50

1.50

7.80

IMGW-23-04

351.50

353.00

1.50

2.42

IMGW-23-04

353.00

354.50

1.50

1.90

IMGW-23-04

354.50

356.00

1.50

0.27

IMGW-23-04

356.00

357.50

1.50

0.26

IMGW-23-04

357.50

359.00

1.50

0.52

IMGW-23-04

359.00

360.50

1.50

0.21

IMGW-23-04

360.50

362.00

1.50

0.47

IMGW-23-04

362.00

363.50

1.50

0.37

IMGW-23-04

363.50

365.00

1.50

0.47

IMGW-23-05

93.50

94.04

0.54

0.25

IMGW-23-06

27.35

27.95

0.60

0.46

IMGW-23-06

175.00

176.00

1.00

0.51

IMGW-23-07

311.50

312.40

0.90

0.38

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE:iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759431/iMETAL-Makes-New-Gold-Discovery-at-Gowganda-West

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to assist in the further development of the Company and the appointment of Mining Industry Veteran Robert Scott as the Inaugural Advisor

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rob to our team. The addition of such a highly accomplished mining executive is an endorsement of all we have built to date as we continue to enhance IMR shareholder value through the exploration and development of our highly prospective projects."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Spring Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed phase 1 of 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490 metres and was a follow up on the 2022 fall drill program, as well as the 2019 VTEM airborne survey

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased to complete the first phase of 2023 drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project. While the main focus remained the gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit, we also tested the first of the 2019 VTEM anomalies to the northeast. This area is one of the most underexplored in the Abitibi and we will continue to pursue a new discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Announces Restart of Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of drilling after spring break-up at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. Drilling was paused in April after five (5) holes and 1914m were completed to accommodate the spring melt. This round of drilling is focused on further delineating gold mineralization in the area of iMetal's ground proximal to Aris Mining's Juby deposit

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Drilling at our flagship Gowganda West project continues and we are excited to see the pending assay results. The gold trends proximal to the Juby deposit are of great interest to the Company and we are eager to advance the project further throughout this year."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at its 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 km NE of Kirkland Lake, an lying 5 km directly west of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines and within 1 km of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Ghost Mountain lies near several active gold exploration and mining operations including Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines Property and McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine. The DEP survey is the next step in our staged exploration program to bring Ghost Mountain to the drilling stage."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

iMetal Announces Upgrade of U.S. Listing on the OTCQB Market

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "IMRFF", effective at the open trading of May 3, 2023. The Company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IMR" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A7V

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group and is the leading marketplace of early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, undergo an annual company verification and management certification process, and meet a minimum bid price test. The OTCQB provides key benefits for investors with efficient market standards, transparency, and visibility of companies on the OTCQB market. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO"), Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir will also assume the role of Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir is a founding Director of Steppe Gold and he has led the Company as CEO since December 2019. He is also now the largest shareholder of the Company, on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Eliza Project in Nevada. The geophysical survey that commenced at the Silverton Project is now complete and awaiting analysis. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"We are pleased to commence an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at our high-grade silver and copper Eliza Project ahead of schedule,"commented, President & CEO, Peter A. Ball."With the completion of a survey at our Silverton Project a few days ago, we continue to accelerate exploration efforts at our projects in Nevada, as we prepare for a busy season at our three projects located in Idaho and Nevada. Eliza continues to be of high interest to explore noting the significant silver and copper grades sampled in 2022. After the Eliza geophysical survey, the Company will be onsite in June in Idaho at our Silver Strand Project completing a property review based on the 15 priority exploration targets identified from the spring data compilation of the last 20 plus years of geophysical surveys."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FREEGOLD EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 400 METRES TO THE NORTH AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 400 METRES TO THE NORTH AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Highlights
1.02 g/t Au over 56.7m (GS2301)
1.29 g/t Au over 60.1m (GS2302)
1.43 g/t Au over 88.7m (GS2241)

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to report more positive results from the Golden Summit Project.  The drill program, which began in March, is ongoing with three rigs currently operating. Nine holes have been completed and submitted for assay in the area immediately to north of the Dolphin Zone where the mineralization remains open and is projecting to surface. Assays have been received for three of the nine holes submitted and are reported below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Announces Closing of $500,700 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Announces Closing of $500,700 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement flow-through financing (the "FT Offering") on May 31, 2023, for proceeds of $500,700. The funds will primarily be used by New Break to conduct a planned drilling program at its Moray gold project located in Ontario on the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, approximately 49 km south of Timmins and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

The Company issued 3,338,000 common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $12,915 and issued an aggregate of 51,000 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on October 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Completes Second Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Completes Second Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the completion of a second diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-held Sarvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland

The Sarvi Project ("Sarvi") is part of the Company's large land package immediately to the north of Rupert Resources' Area 1 Project (Ikkari Deposit). The project is centred on the Sarvi exploration permit and includes two additional exploration permits, Sarvi-2 to the north and Keulakko to the west, for a total permitted area of 21 km2 (see Figure 1). The Sarvi permits cover a portion of the Kittilä Suite of volcanic rocks, which is cut by several interpreted faults.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

North Arrow Minerals: Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North

Related News

Lithium Investing

North Arrow Minerals: Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Starts Largest Ever Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Focused on Expansion of All Mineralized Zones

Base Metals Investing

Atico Mining Announces Another Major Milestone with the Signing of the Presidential Decree for its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Produces First Sample of Hight Purity Heavy Rare Earths Concentrate From Its Pilot Plant in Chile

Energy Investing

Consolidated Uranium Announces Drill Results from Daneros and Rim Mines and Acquisition of Key Surrounding Properties in Utah

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Temporary Pause to Activities in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Quebec

×