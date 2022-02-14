Precious MetalsInvesting News

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: AWE All Issues: Yes Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News Halt Time : 7:45 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory ...

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Thunderstruck Resources Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AWE

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 7:45 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

Thunderstruck Targets Large Mineralized System on Liwa / Rama / Nakoro Licenses; Appoints Nicol as Technical Director to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to announce the following updates on its exploration projects in Fiji:

  • Preliminary results from Liwa indicate the presence of a large mineralized system interpreted to be the top of a porphyry copper-gold system.
  • Full assays from the 2021 exploration program are pending. Initial results are encouraging and demonstrate the presence of anomalous gold in the system.
  • The Company has appointed Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol to Thunderstruck's Board of Directors and as Senior Exploration Manager, in which role he will oversee the Company's exploration programs.

Nicol Appointed to the Board to Oversee Exploration

Thunderstruck Resources Announces Exploration Program Results in 50% Expansion of Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (The "Company") is pleased to report the following updates on the exploration work being done on its prospects in Fiji.

"We are wrapping up an encouraging and active year of exploration on our high-grade Liwa gold/silver prospect. We have a great video recently taken from the camp; it really drives home the challenges of exploration in remote areas like Fiji," stated Thunderstruck's President/CEO Bryce Bradley. "Also, in addition to the work done on our Korokayiu copper/zinc property this year, a team has just been deployed to a third property, our Nakoro copper/zinc asset, to conduct a short mapping program on this promising high-grade VMS prospect. They'll be in the field for about two weeks, while the other teams shut down the Liwa and Korokayiu camps in preparation for rainy season, which typically starts in December until April. This schedule provides adequate time to assess the results in preparation for the 2022 exploration season."

TSXV:AWE

Thunderstruck Announces Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect Exploration Financing

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (The "Company") wishes to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") to raise up to CDN$750,000.00 for the expanded 2021 drilling and exploration program at our 100% owned Liwa gold and silver prospect in Fiji. The Placement involves the sale of up to 12,500,000 units at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each unit will comprise one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a further common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months. The warrants will be subject to accelerated exercise provisions such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.25 per share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may give notice of the acceleration of the warrants' term to a period of 30 days following such notice. Finder's fees may be payable on all or any portion of the Placement, which is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"Drilling is underway at our Liwa gold/silver prospect, and the first core has been sent for assay," stated Thunderstruck's President/CEO Bryce Bradley, "Concurrently we're conducting a rock and soil sampling program that will further determine the size and depth of this high-grade precious metals asset. Past sampling programs show a 3km strike length, and the team is working diligently to test these targets at depth."

Thunderstruck's Liwa Gold/Silver Exploration Underway

Drill Core Being Prepared for Assay

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC: THURF) (The "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration is underway at our Liwa goldsilver prospect in Fiji. This will include mapping, sampling and a drill program.

Thunderstruck Commences Exploration at Liwa Gold/Silver Prospect

Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AWE) (OTC Pink: THURF) ("Thunderstruck" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a comprehensive and expanded exploration program on its 100% owned Liwa goldsilver prospect in Fiji.

"The Liwa prospect is extremely exciting, with four major, coincident geochemical/geophysical anomalies extending over a three-kilometer strike length and featuring high-grade gold sampling results," noted Thunderstruck Chairman, Brien Lundin. "We've been biting at the bit to drill these targets, and look forward to what we'll find at depth on these anomalies."

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the management team, the silver price and which companies are operating in the top silver-producing countries.

Knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors understand the logic behind the exploration and development decisions that companies make. For example, high silver production in a particular country might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

In 2021, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country. Global silver production increased marginally for the period, rising to 24,000 metric tonnes (MT) due to a return to production in key countries following shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is an overview of the top silver-producing countries of 2021. Silver production stats are based on the latest data from the US Geological Survey.

pile of silver coins

VIDEO — David Morgan: Silver Price in 2022, Stock Market Facing Reality Check

After the positivity seen in 2020, silver took a breather in 2021. What's in store for the metal this year?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, David Morgan of the Morgan Report said he expects silver to perform better in 2022, breaking through the US$30 per ounce mark to trade in the US$33 range.

While that's a fairly muted forecast, he pointed out that higher levels are certainly possible — for example, if there is a black swan event. In fact, he noted that the Morgan Report's David H. Smith is calling for US$50 silver this year.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Although it continues to display its hallmark volatility, many silver investors believe that a bull market for the precious metal is on its way.

Experts are optimistic about the future, and as a result, some market watchers are beginning to make price forecasts and ask themselves, “What was the highest price for silver?”

The answer reveals how much potential there is for silver to rise. Read on for a look at how silver has moved historically, and what that could mean for both the price of silver today and the white metal’s price in the future.

Denarius: Advancing Projects in High Grade Mining Districts, CEO Clip Video

Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV Serafino Iacono, CEO, speaks to BTV about the advancements of their projects in Spain and Colombia.

Denarius Metals Corp. (TSXV: DSLV)

https://denariusmetals.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

Fortuna pursues clarification from Mexican authorities on term of the Environmental Impact Authorization

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports that on January 28, 2022 it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Secretaría de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales ("SEMARNAT") which advised that SEMARNAT has made a typographical error in the extension to the term of the environmental impact authorization ("EIA") for the San Jose Mine, located in Oaxaca, Mexico.

On December 17, 2021, SEMARNAT granted the Company a 12 year extension (the "EIA Extension") to the EIA for the San Jose Mine (refer to Fortuna news release dated December 20, 2021 ) which expires in October 2033. However, the Notice states that SEMARNAT has made a typographical error in the EIA Extension and that the correct term is two years.

