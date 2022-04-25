Outlines Detailed, Drill-Ready Targets at Liwa Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce its intention to drill multiple high priority targets at its Liwa goldsilver prospect in Fiji. With the signing of a long-term drilling contract, drilling is set to commence in early Q3 2022. The company has outlined a seven-hole drill program designed to test the validity at depth of geophysical anomalies ...

AWE:CA