Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. advises, further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement .Gross proceeds of CAD$2,500,000 were raised through the sale of 35,714,285 units at a price of $0.07 per unit. Each unit comprised one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase a further common ...

AWE:CA