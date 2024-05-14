Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

Spectacular Vein Gold Discovery Expands Christmas Gift Shear

More High-Grade Gold & Silver Confirmed at Dynasty Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Boss Energy

Maiden Copper Exploration Program Intersects Encouraging Mineralisation

The results come from First Quantum Minerals’ initial drilling program at Honeymoon; In light of these results, First Quantum has committed to proceeding with Phase 2 of the farm-in program

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that First Quantum Minerals’ (TSE:FM) (First Quantum) maiden diamond drilling program on Honeymoon’s tenements in South Australia has successfully intersected basement-hosted base metal mineralisation below the Yarramba Palaeovalley which holds the uranium.

Highlights

  • First results received from copper exploration program conducted by First Quantum under its farm-in agreement with Boss at Honeymoon; Assays include:
  • 23CURDD002: 16m @ 0.27% Cu and 0.1g/t Au, from 288m, and;
  • 23CURDD006: 47m @ 0.19% Cu from 404m, with a number of narrower zones of 5-6m containing up to 0.5% Cu and 0.12g/t Au.
  • The Boss- First Quantum agreement gives First Quantum the right to earn a 51% interest in Honeymoon’s base metal endowment by spending $6m on exploration and a further 24% interest by sole-funding all base metals expenditure up to a Decision to Mine
  • The agreement enables Boss to remain fully-focused on its core business of uranium exploration, development and production while having exposure at no cost to the significant potential of a base metals exploration program led by a global major

Figure 1: Stratiform and vein-hosted chalcopyrite mineralisation in metasiltstones at Atlas target

Summary of drilling results from First Quantum 2023 drilling on EL6081 and EL6510

Following a phase of regional data assessment and targeting for base metals in the Paleo-Mesoproterozoic basement stratigraphy, a rotary mud-diamond drilling program was conducted on EL6081 and EL6510 during October-December 2023. Six holes totalling 2,473.4m across three targets were completed by DDH1 Drilling. The program intended to test several target styles associated with the Bimba Formation, the regionally anomalous unit that hosts the majority of known base and precious metal occurrences in the region.

Atlas target

Three holes totalling 1,029.5m were completed at the Atlas target, 4km east of Honeymoon. Drilling yielded several zones of stratiform and vein-hosted copper mineralisation with minor gold and outboard weak zinc at the interpreted Bimba Formation position, in two holes separated by 1.3km strike length. Mineralised intercepts include 16m @ 0.27% Cu and 0.1g/t Au, from 288m (23CURDD002) and 47m @ 0.19% Cu from 404m (23CURDD006), with a number of narrower zones of 5-6m containing up to 0.5% Cu and 0.12g/t Au. The intercepts are proof of process; evidence for movement and precipitation of copper (~gold/~zinc) within the Bimba Formation in the target area.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boss Energy Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
uranium stocksasx stocksasx:boeuranium explorationuranium investingUranium Investing
BOE:AU
The Conversation (0)
US Capitol Building beside American flag.

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

US President Joe Biden signed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act into law on Monday (May 13), effectively starting the process of ending US dependence on imported uranium supply.

“This new law reestablishes America’s leadership in the nuclear sector. It will help secure our energy sector for generations to come,” said National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a White House statement.

“And — building off the unprecedented US$2.72 billion in federal funding that Congress recently appropriated at the President’s request — it will jumpstart new enrichment capacity in the United States and send a clear message to industry that we are committed to long-term growth in our nuclear sector,” he continued.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Closes C$224 Million CDI Offering in Australia

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced offering (the " Offering ") of 20,161,290 common shares, settled in the form of CHESS Depository Interests (" CDIs "), at a price of C$11.11 per share (based on the daily average exchange rate of A$1.00 = C$0.8963 published the Bank of Canada on April 29, 2024 ), under an amended and restated placement agreement dated April 30, 2024 with a lead manager and bookrunner in Australia Aitken Mount Capital Partners.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

The Offering was distributed to Australian investors to enhance the liquidity, trading volumes and market capitalization of the Company's CDIs listed on the ASX.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the continued development and further exploration of the Company's mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.

CDIs and underlying Shares have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration thereunder or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereof.

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Shares, or CDIs, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, the volume, liquidity and market capitalization of the CDIs . Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on NexGen's current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about its business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including, among others; the price of uranium; the cost of planned exploration and development activities; that, as plans continue to be refined for the development of the Rook I Project, there will be no changes in costs, engineering details or specifications that would materially adversely affect its viability; that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms; that third-party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration and development activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner; that there will be no revocation of government approvals; that general business, economic, competitive, social and political conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the assumptions underlying the Company's mineral reserve and resource estimates; assumptions made in the interpretation of drill results and other geological information; the ability to achieve production on the Rook I Project; other estimates, assumptions and forecasts disclosed in the Feasibility Study for the Rook I Project. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements were considered reasonable by management at the time they were made, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing; uncertainty of the availability of additional financing; price of uranium; the appeal of alternate sources of energy; exploration and development risks; uninsurable risks; reliance upon key management and other personnel; imprecision of mineral resource estimates; potential cost overruns on any development; pending assay results; changes in climate or increases in environmental regulation; aboriginal title and consultation issues; deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties; information security and cyber threats; failure to manage conflicts of interest; failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses; changes in laws, regulations and policy; changes in government policy; competition for resources and financing; volatility in market price of the Common Shares; potentially dilutive future financings; financial and uranium market reactions, as well as effects on individuals on which NexGen relies, as a result of global pandemics (including COVID-19); speculative nature of exploration and development projects; liquidity of securities of NexGen; dilution risks to existing securityholders; risks associated with the sale of securities of NexGen; inability to exploit, expand and replace mineral reserves and mineral resources, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces and territories of Canada and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-closes-c224-million-cdi-offering-in-australia-302144478.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/14/c7309.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2024 Results

Dasa Uranium Project Remains on Schedule to Produce Yellowcake in Q1 2026

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) announced today its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 . For more detail please refer to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2024 on the Company's website at www.globalatomiccorp.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Contract Awarded – Mkuju Uranium Project Mobilization begins.

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is excited to announce preparations for our diamond drilling program at our 100% owned Mkuju Uranium Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of eight board members at its annual meeting held on May 9, 2024.

Shareholders elected board members Daniel Camus, Tammy Cook-Searson, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, Dominique Minière and Leontine van Leeuwen-Atkins.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting & Appointment of Jennifer Traub as Board Chair

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. ('Denison' or the 'Company') (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 28, 2024 (the "Circular") for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto today (the " Meeting" ) were elected as directors of the Company. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

Drilling Commences at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Financing

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

manganese investing

Drilling Commences at Butcherbird Targeting Reserve Extension to Support Financing

Lithium Investing

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Silver Investing

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Tungsten Investing

Top 10 Tungsten-p​roducing Countries (Updated 2024)

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Gold Investing

Trojan Gold Inc. Announces Issuance of Common Shares

×