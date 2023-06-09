Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions & Analyses

Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions & Analyses

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated condensed interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2023 (the "Financial statements"). The amendment and restatements are pursuant to the review of the Financial statements by the Company's auditors. Consequently, the following adjustments have been identified and corrected:

Adjustment 1 - correction of under recorded stock-based compensation of $12,700 and $12,700 for the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, respectively.

Adjustment 2 - reclassification of legal fees relating to financing to deferred financing charges of $47,400 and $47,400 for the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, respectively.

As a result of these adjustments, the Company's total assets increased by $47,400 from $514,896 to $562,296 as at January 31, 2023, and the Company's net loss decreased by $34,700 from 524,085 to $489,385 for the six months ended January 31, 2023. These adjustments have no material impact on the Company's statement of cash flows for the six months ended January 31, 2023 and the basic and diluted loss per share for the three and six months ended January 31, 2023.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology. https://hertzlithium.com

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169527

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Hertz LithiumHZ:CCCSE:HZBattery Metals Investing
HZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTC Pink: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company"), a Company focused on lithium exploration and novel extraction technologies, is pleased to provide an update on the field exploration activities that commenced on May 2, 2023, at its Lucky Mica Property (the "Property") in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA.

To date the field team has completed general prospecting, mapping and sampling of pegmatite outcrops and structural mapping on the Property. The team has identified an abundance of 'new' previously unmapped and sampled pegmatites in three clusters as shown in Figure 1 below. These pegmatites are described to occur as 2-6m wide bodies potentially up to 50-100m long and appear to occur conformant with the local metamorphic foliation and may vary in dip from shallow to steeply dipping. The predominant quartz, feldspar pegmatites are more resistant to erosion and weathering and are frequently exposed along ridgelines, and within creek beds, and the identified pegmatites appear to be hosted within weathered greenstone locally mapped as amphibolite (Figure 2). The pegmatitic mineralogy is generally consistent with the lepidolite and spodumene bearing pegmatite identified in the Lucky Mica region on the Property which have returned results up to 7.5% Li2O.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2023 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports April 2023 Performance Figures

Continued strong growth in mining listings

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for April 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Patent Pending Lithium Extraction Technology with Penn State University and Exploration on Lucky Mica Project

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Patent Pending Lithium Extraction Technology with Penn State University and Exploration on Lucky Mica Project

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised its option (the "Option") to obtain a worldwide, remuneration-bearing, license to utilize the patent rights related to the Penn State Research Foundation's (the "PSRF") Novel Process for Extraction of Lithium from Alpha-Spodumene (the "Technology"). The Company acquired the Option pursuant to an option agreement with the PSRF dated August 30, 2022, as amended on November 15, 2022 (the "Option Agreement"). Now that the Company has exercised the Option, the Company and the PSRF have entered negotiations related to a licence agreement. It is anticipated the license agreement will require that the Company pay the PSRF mutually agreed to royalty and milestone payments based on revenue, if any, generated by the Company from the Technology. Further, the Company and the PSRF are in discussions to further develop and scale-up the technology.

Kal Malhi, CEO and Director of the Company notes, "We are thrilled at the opportunity to work with Penn State University and further develop their innovative technology for an improved technology for extracting lithium from hard rock sources. As many new hard rock lithium deposits are being discovered to meet the demand for lithium, we aim to work with Penn State University's patent pending process to develop improved lithium extraction technologies for hard rock resources across the world."

The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from spodumene. Lithium is one of the critical elements with widespread applications in next-generation technologies, including energy storage, electric mobility and cordless devices.[1] Due to its unique applications, lithium cannot be substituted in most applications; therefore, a steady increase of 8-11% in annual demand is anticipated.[2] Meeting such a rising demand for lithium requires prospecting and processing all viable resources. Two primary sources of lithium are ores (e.g., spodumene mineral) and brine sources. Lithium rich clay sources are considered secondary sources. Additional sources can comprise disposed lithium batteries and other recycled products. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. The Technology is designed to satisfy these needs.

The Technology begins with taking spodumene concentrate, introducing sodium hydroxide, and then proceeding with conventional or microwave roasting which transforms the spodumene into a soluble phase. Next, the water leaching is used to recover water-soluble lithium and remove unwanted chemicals. A final acid leach and purification results in 90% recovery of lithium.

Update on Lucky Mica Project

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has commenced field explorations and project development plans at its Lucky Mica Property (the "Property")in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA. The 2023 work program is to consist of concurrent field exploration targeted with systemically mapping and geochemical sampling the extent of additional known pegmatite outcrops at the Property. The work is to be complimented by and acquisition of valuable remote sensing, hyperspectral and radiometric data as well as reinterpretation of the existing magnetics data to support structural interpretations as to the controls on pegmatite emplacement. Follow up work is to include trenching and channel sampling over defined targets to better understand any potential resource volume and grade of the known pegmatite bodies. Drilling is contemplated in the fall of 2023 and will be contingent upon success through the preceding stages of evaluation.

Patriot Lithium (ASX:PAT), an ASX listed lithium explorer in\s conducting exploration work on their Wickenburg Project which surrounds Hertz Lithium's Lucky Mica Property and is achieving positive exploration results. https://www.investi.com.au/api/announcements/pat/429e2a44-656.pdf.

For more information about the Property and the recommended work program, see the technical report prepared by Lee R. Beasley, CPG, MSc, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Lucky Mica Project, Arizona," with an effective date of November 8, 2022, as filed on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. https://hertzlithium.com/project/.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology. https://hertzlithium.com.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

On Behalf Of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Option Grants and Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Option Grants and Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 750,000 stock options (the "Options") to consultants and a director and officer of the Company to purchase 750,000 common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.19 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of grant.

The Company has also entered into a services agreement dated March 24, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with IR PUB LLC ("PUB"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, PUB has agreed to assist the Company with an awareness campaign and to provide the Company with advertising and marketing services including, but not limited to, the following: (i) email marketing; (ii) financial newsletter traffic; (iii) social media; (iv) articles; and (v) video interviews. PUB will provide its services for a period of approximately 90 days, which began on or around April 10, 2023, and will continue until approximately July 10, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, and as consideration for the services provided by PUB, the Company has agreed to pay PUB a cash fee of USD$50,000. PUB and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities,nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PUB's business is located in Ponte Vedra Beach, its email contact is paulr@irpub.com, and its phone number is Tel:386.868.0616.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing on The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing on The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol "QE2". The Company's common shares are now dual-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE, which is among the largest stock exchanges in the world.

Kal Malhi, CEO and Director of Hertz Lithium notes, "Today's news is an important milestone towards broadening our market presence across Europe as we engage with this wide-reaching shareholder audience. We continue our efforts to list in other major markets, including the United States and look forward to providing those updates once completed."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces that the expiry dates of the share purchase warrants issued by the Company on June 21, 2021 and July 2, 2021 have been extended for two (2) years to June 21, 2025 and July 2, 2025 respectively.

The warrants were originally issued as part of a unit private placement. Each $0.40 unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for a period of two years (expiring June 21, 2023 and July 2, 2023 respectively) at $0.60 per share. Of the original 4,512,084 warrants issued, there remain 3,686,459 warrants outstanding. There is no change to the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

• Offer is below Alpha Lithium's current market price, as well as its trailing 10 and 20 day average prices

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha Lithium " or the " Company ") announces that it has received an unsolicited takeover bid from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc., a subsidiary formed five days ago by the Spanish firm Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") (the " Tecpetrol Offer ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

MARV:TSX.V)(O4T:GR)(MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX.V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), jointly hold 1402 claims (the "Property") totaling 35,050 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") in Central Newfoundland. Marvel and Falcon have agreed to option their interests in the Property to Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah"). Carmanah recently announced the acquisition of the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project covering 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Western Newfoundland. The property is directly contiguous to the recent "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. announced December 21, 2022

The Hare Hill granitic system is prospective for Rare-earth mineralization, as recently reported by York Harbour Metals whose grab rock samples returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) grades between 3.45% and 21.63% TREO. Previously, Kirrin Resources Inc. reported drilling results that included 4.47% TREO over 5.64m core lengths and 1.16% TREO over 15.3m core lengths on the Bottom Brook project in February 2011.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

POWER METALS COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the completion of high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The two surveys were completed in May 2023 and will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs that are expected to start later this month. The Company has drilled a total of 15,700 meters of core between 2017 and 2022 and is fully-funded for an upcoming 15,000-meter drill program. The Company has in excess of $10 million in the treasury.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Ramps Up for Pumping Test After Installation of Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Ramps Up for Pumping Test After Installation of Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling, construction, and development of Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 expanded drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

TW-1 targets the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) which extends from approximately 1250 to 1820 feet below ground surface (bgs) at the test well location. As announced in August 2022, the LGU presented some of the highest lithium values, up to 130 mg/L in brine samples collected in ACME's Phase 1 program, which was completed in July 2022. The LGU presents a deep, laterally expansive aquifer, which overlies bedrock throughout a significant portion of Clayton Valley.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and the results of a biogeochemical survey carried out at the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor") located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Los Andes Copper, LTD. Q2 2023

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

Related News

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Base Metals Investing

1844 Announces Repricing of Previously Announced Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to $2,000,000

Energy Investing

Baselode Closes Final Tranche, Securing Full Proceeds of $5 Million

Resource Investing

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX: BKT) – Trading Halt

×