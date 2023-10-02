Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company" or "Hertz") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 15, 2023 (the "Gold Standard Service Agreement") with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, Gold Standard has agreed to provide the Company with its services to create landing pages, digital marketing, email marketing and influencer marketing. Gold Standard will provide its services for a period of one (1) year, which began on or around September 15, 2023 and will end on September 15, 2024. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Gold Standard Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Gold Standard, the Company has agreed to pay Gold Standard a cash fee of $250,000USD on September 15, 2023, followed by a second payment of $250,000USD on October 1, 2023.

Gold Standard and its affiliates manage a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas and have been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010.

Gold Standard and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Gold Standard's business is located at 723 W, University Ave., #110-283 Georgetown, TX 78626. Mr. Ameduri can be reached by telephone at (626) 733-3678 or by email at Kennethameduri@gmail.com.

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include, the Lucky Mica Project, is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil. The Company is also working with Penn State University's College of Earth and Mineral Science department to develop a novel patent-pending hard rock lithium extraction technology.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca

https://hertzlithium.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Click here to connect with Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2)

HZ:CC
Hertz Lithium
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 19, 2023 (the "PRmediaNow Service Agreement") with PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, PRmediaNow has agreed to provide the Company with media outreach services. PRmediaNow will provide its services for a period of 3 months, which began on or around September 19, 2023 and ends on December 19, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the PRmediaNow Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by PRmediaNow, the Company has agreed to pay PRmediaNow a cash fee of CDN$6,000 + GST for the first month followed by two months at $3,000 + GST per month. PRmediaNow and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PRmediaNow's business is located at 1080 St. Germain, Ottawa, ON K1C 2L8. Its email contact is scott@PRmediaNow.com and its phone number is Tel: 613-806-7135.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its patent-pending lithium extraction technology being developed in partnership with Penn State University ("PSU").

The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from alpha spodumene. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from alpha spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. Penn State discovered a method designed to satisfy these needs.

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Hertz has entered into an assignment agreement pursuant to which it has acquired the option to acquire the prospective Patriota Lithium Project in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
  • These tenements are strategically situated proximal to the highly prolific 'Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province" (the "EBPP") and within the Araçuaí Pegmatite District (the "APD"). The EBPP is the largest lithium pegmatite province of South America and one of the most important pegmatite provinces around the world.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is a 2,964 hectare (contiguous 29 square kilometers) mineral claim block in Brazil's Minas Gerais State, a mining-friendly jurisdiction located approximately 45 kms from Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas.
  • The Patriota Lithium Project is located near other lithium exploration and production projects operated by Sigma Lithium Corp., Lithium Ionic, Latin Resources Limited and the Companhia Brasileira de Lítio Ltda.'s Cachoeira lithium mine. Although the Company believes the spatial association with these important advancing lithium deposits and mines supports the potential of the Patriota Lithium Project, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property.
  • The location boasts advantageous infrastructure, comprising well-developed highways, access to hydroelectric power from the grid, water availability, and convenient proximity to commercial ports and residential townships.
  • The option represents Hertz's first Brazilian project which is complementary to the Company's Lucky Mica Lithium Project in Arizona which continues to move through the permitting and progress to trenching phase
  • Hertz plans to commence rapid exploration in the coming weeks and months.

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" andor the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Patriota Lithium Project. The Company acquired the Option pursuant to the terms and conditions of an option assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") entered into among the Company, Brascan Resources Inc. ("Brascan"), BHBC Exploracao Mineral LTDA ("BHBC"), and RTB Geologia e Mineracao LTDA ("RTB", and together with BHBC, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company has acquired Brascan's rights, including the Option, granted pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into among Brascan, BHBC, and RTB.

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated March 14, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, ITG will provide market making services for the Issuer for its Securities for a period of three (3) months, which began on or around March 14, 2023, and will renew in one (1) month terms unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice. ITG will provide the Issuer with services whereby it will buy and sell securities of the Company for the purposes of "market making", which includes facilitating trading, or liquidity, in those securities. The Company has agreed to pay CDN$5,000 per month plus applicable taxes on the first day of every month. ITG and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any rights or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG's business is located in Toronto Ontario, its email contact is info@itg84.com and its phone number is 416-583-2194.

Hertz Lithium Announces U.S. Trading on OTCQB and Comments on Rio Tinto Entry into Grass Roots Lithium Exploration Projects

Hertz Lithium Announces U.S. Trading on OTCQB and Comments on Rio Tinto Entry into Grass Roots Lithium Exploration Projects

Hertz Lithium (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading under the symbol "HZLIF" on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective July,11, 2023. The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States, making the Company's stock more accessible to U.S. retail and institutional investors.

Robert Barker, Director, comments: "Trading on the OTCQB, along with our Frankfurt, Germany listing, enables our U.S. and European shareholders to more effectively participate in trading Hertz shares and will increase liquidity in multiple jurisdictions. With our Lucky Mica Lithium project and Penn State Lithium Extraction patent licence development technology, we expect to attract many U.S.-based retail and institutional investors who are interested in exposure to lithium exploration and extraction technologies development and exploration within North America.. We are aggressively pushing forward with our active exploration programs at Lucky Mica (which have provided exciting early results) and we are advancing our Penn State lithium extraction technology. We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada, U.S., and Germany as we proceed into a highly active period for the company."

×