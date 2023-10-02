Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 19, 2023 (the "PRmediaNow Service Agreement") with PRmediaNow Inc. ("PRmediaNow"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, PRmediaNow has agreed to provide the Company with media outreach services. PRmediaNow will provide its services for a period of 3 months, which began on or around September 19, 2023 and ends on December 19, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the PRmediaNow Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by PRmediaNow, the Company has agreed to pay PRmediaNow a cash fee of CDN$6,000 + GST for the first month followed by two months at $3,000 + GST per month. PRmediaNow and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. PRmediaNow's business is located at 1080 St. Germain, Ottawa, ON K1C 2L8. Its email contact is scott@PRmediaNow.com and its phone number is Tel: 613-806-7135.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider
Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company" or "Hertz") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated September 15, 2023 (the "Gold Standard Service Agreement") with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard").
Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, Gold Standard has agreed to provide the Company with its services to create landing pages, digital marketing, email marketing and influencer marketing. Gold Standard will provide its services for a period of one (1) year, which began on or around September 15, 2023 and will end on September 15, 2024. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Gold Standard Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Gold Standard, the Company has agreed to pay Gold Standard a cash fee of $250,000USD on September 15, 2023, followed by a second payment of $250,000USD on October 1, 2023.
Gold Standard and its affiliates manage a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas and have been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010.
Gold Standard and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Gold Standard's business is located at 723 W, University Ave., #110-283 Georgetown, TX 78626. Mr. Ameduri can be reached by telephone at (626) 733-3678 or by email at Kennethameduri@gmail.com.
About Hertz Lithium Inc.
The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include, the Lucky Mica Project, is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil. The Company is also working with Penn State University's College of Earth and Mineral Science department to develop a novel patent-pending hard rock lithium extraction technology.
For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
Click here to connect with Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) to receive an Investor Presentation
Hertz Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Hertz Lithium
Overview
Hertz Lithium (CSE:HZ, OTCQB:HZLI, FSE:QE2) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its hard-rock lithium asset in Arizona. The company’s flagship Lucky Mica lithium property has historical sampling results indicating lithium concentrations up to 2,450 parts per million (ppm). Hertz Lithium has completed initial exploration and current estimates indicate the potential for the asset to become a leader in the North American lithium market.
The lithium market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 8.1 percent between 2021 and 2028, reaching US$6.62 billion, driven primarily by a growing interest in electric vehicles (EV) and other clean energy technologies. As a result, EV sales increased by 55 percent in 2022 compared to 2021, which is expected to continue. One of the biggest drivers for growth in the EV market is America’s recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act which, among other things, provides significant incentives for EV manufacturers and buyers, as well as grants for zero-emission heavy duty vehicles.In close proximity to the Lucky Mica is the Patriot Lithium’s Wickenburg (ASX:PAT) project, which has already released promising exploration results, with an evaluation of ASD$24.9 million. Three pegmatites have been mapped to date at the Wickenburg’s Dove pegmatite that exhibit potential for spodumene mineralization, with surface expression can be traced along strike for at least ~440 meters at the Dove West pegmatite and ~430 meters at the Dove East pegmatites. These results reflect the potential for Hertz’s Lucky Mica project.
Hard-rock lithium varies from the commonly found lithium brine type of deposits and is more economical to extract as there is no need for the time-intensive evaporation process. Hard-rock deposits are characterized by pegmatite intrusions amenable to open-pit mining. Once mined, refining involves crushing, milling and flotation cells to separate ore.Hertz Lithium has entered into an option agreement with Penn State University to license the worldwide rights for economic lithium extraction technologies focusing on hard-rock lithium. Although the company’s asset is amenable to economic methods compared to lithium-brine, it also believes there is potential for further development of more cost-effective methods.
Company Highlights
- Hertz Lithium is an exploration and development mining company currently exploring its prospective Arizona hard-rock lithium asset.
- The Arizona Pegmatite Belt Arizona Pegmatite Belt is a 400-kilometer-long and 50- to 130-kilometer wide basement, with pegmatites that occur in igneous and metamorphic rocks of Precambrian age, largely covered by sedimentary and volcanic rocks of Tertiary and Quaternary age.
- The flagship Lucky Mica lithium project has historical sampling results with significant lithium concentrations reaching up to 2,450 ppm.
- The company is awaiting assays from initial exploration campaigns to move towards exploratory drilling.
- The lithium market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the explosive growth of the EV market. EV sales rose by 55 percent between 2021 and 2022.
- A nearby Arizona lithium project operated by Patriot Lithium is indicative of the possible deposits for the Lucky Mica asset.
- An experienced team leads the company toward exploring and developing its highly prospective asset.
Key Project
Lucky Mica Lithium Project
Hertz Lithium’s 100-percent-owned Lucky Mica lithium property covers 9.6 square miles in Maricopa County, Arizona. The easily accessible project is roughly 10 kilometers away from Wickenburg and 105 kilometers northwest of Phoenix. The company is awaiting assays and analysis of completed exploration campaigns and will proceed toward its inaugural drill campaign.
Project Highlights:
- Potential for Prolific Lithium Deposits: Current estimates indicate between 330,000 to 3 million tonnes of ore between 0.3 percent and 2.5 percent lithium oxide. The company is conducting initial exploration as it moves towards a JORC-compliant resource estimate.
- Completed Exploration Work Pending Results: The company has completed initial soil sampling, aeromagnetic geophysics, and confirmation rock sampling of four pegmatite outcrops. Hertz will then proceed with radiometric surveying before conducting its initial drill campaign.
- Close Proximity to Major Metropolis: The Lucky Mica asset is nearby the small town of Wickenburg and 105 kilometers away from Phoenix. As a result, a local workforce is available and an established transportation infrastructure as the project progresses.
- Upcoming 2023 Work Program: Includes detailed field mapping, sampling and investigation (including magnetic susceptibility); detailed spectrometer radiometric survey; drill campaign to delineate the Lucky Mica dike and assess lithium content along strike and at depth; evaluate potential lithium concentrate quality through metallurgical testing of drill core samples.
Management Team & Technical Advisors
Kal Malhi - CEO & Director
Kal Malhi is an experienced entrepreneur and the founder of Bullrun Capital. He has fundraised more than $300 million in capital for startup companies, and specializes in working with academia to advance impactful technology.
Zara Kanji - CFO
Zara Kanji is the founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA, established in 2004. Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies.
Milan Malhi - VP Business Development & Director
Milan Malhi is an experienced corporate development officer and most recently held this position with Beyond Medical Inc. from 2020 to the end of 2021. Malhi has attended post-secondary classes at both Queens University and Corpus Christi College at UBC, and is currently completing the Canadian Securities Course.
Dr. Robert Barker - Director
Dr. Robert Barker has more than 45 years’ experience in successful, multi-commodity mining exploration, with 29 years in exploration and acquisition leadership. Barker was the chief executive officer for Evolving Gold Corp., a gold exploration company with mineral property interests in Nevada and Wyoming, U.S.A.
Pratap Reddy - Director
Pratap Reddy is an experienced professional businessman and a geologist serving in the resource sector for the past 20 years. He is involved in promoting shallow gold resources in Africa, developing responsible mining and processing methods eliminating usage of mercury and cyanide. He is also engaged in the agriculture sectors of India and the United Arab Emirates.
Dr. Mohammed Rezaee - Extraction Designer
Dr. Rezaee is an assistant professor of mining engineering and the holder of the Centennial Career Development Professorship in Mining Engineering in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences. Rezaee’s research focuses on developing sustainable mining waste disposal practices from which valuables such as critical elements can be recovered for commercial use while the remaining materials are processed to generate environmentally benign materials.
David R Lentz - Geological Advisor
David R. Lentz (PGeo) received his B.Sc. (1983) and M.Sc. (1986) degrees in geology from the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Fredericton. He completed a PhD (1992) at the University of Ottawa and then worked with the Geological Survey of Canada for three years. In 1994, Lentz joined the New Brunswick Geological Survey as their mineral deposits geologist. Since 2000, he has held the Research Chair in Economic Geology at UNB and his research group, with a research focus on ore-forming systems worldwide, including granophile element deposits, like various pegmatite systems, including Lithium-rich systems.
Caroline Richer - Geological Advisor
Caroline Richer, MSc, PGeo is an exploration geologist and mining technology instructor with a comprehensive field, technical and academic background. She has vast knowledge in data management, GIS and project management. Ms. Richer has led successful geologic mapping campaigns for government and mineral exploration projects in Quebec, Ontario, Newfoundland, Yukon, and Nunavut. She holds a M.Sc from New Brunswick University focused on the geochemistry of pegmatites in the Pontiac region, Quebec. She is a program coordinator for the Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick (CCNB).
Lana Eagle - VP Indigenous Affairs
Lana Eagle is an Indigenous relations strategist and a Social Innovator and will advise Quebec Pegmatite Corp. on how to better engage and work with Indigenous communities. Her background is in banking, economic development, wealth management and mineral exploration. Lana is a pioneer for Aboriginal women in being one of the first to chair a mineral exploration company in Canada. In 2017 she was elected to the Board of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME) BC, where she was the founder and co-chair of AME’s Gathering Place. She is a Program Advisory Committee Member for Mining and Mineral Exploration at the BC Institute of Technology. She is a Director and Vice Chair of the Board of Geoscience BC and also serves as a Director of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada. Lana is a sought-after speaker and lecturer on the topic of Indigenous engagement and Reconciliation in Canada, as well as diversity and inclusion. She is a member of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation in Saskatchewan. We would also like to congratulate Lana on her receipt of the prestigious AME Frank Woodside Gold Pan Award for her distinguished service to AME.
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of IR Provider
About Hertz Lithium Inc.
Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology. https://hertzlithium.com
For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
https://hertzlithium.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181436
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Penn State Lithium Extraction Technology and IR Provider Contracts
Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its patent-pending lithium extraction technology being developed in partnership with Penn State University ("PSU").
The Technology is designed to be a novel process for the extraction of lithium from alpha spodumene. Spodumene mineral is the major source of high-purity lithium, however, current technologies do not allow leaching of lithium from alpha spodumene, and therefore most of the methods of lithium extraction from spodumene are focused on modifying the crystal structure of concentrated spodumene mineral using conventional heating (roasting) at 950-1100 degrees Celsius. However, such high-temperature roasting processes are very energy intensive and have been the bottleneck of the economic extraction of lithium from ores. Thus, there is a need for more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly methods for a high-yield extraction of lithium. Penn State discovered a method designed to satisfy these needs.
The Technology begins with taking spodumene concentrate, introducing sodium hydroxide, and then proceeding with conventional or microwave roasting which transforms the spodumene into a soluble phase. Next, the water leaching is used to recover water-soluble lithium and remove unwanted chemicals. A final acid leach and purification results in 90% recovery of lithium.
The Company recently executed the Sponsored Research Agreement with Penn State University moving the technology into the next phase of development. The primary objectives of the research project are to optimize the process conditions to maximize the recovery of lithium in water leaching to eliminate the acid leaching process or reduce the chemical consumption as well as conduct a kinetic study to obtain the required data for pilot scale testing.
Kal Malhi, CEO and Director of Hertz Lithium states, "As the lithium mineral deposits get discovered and the demand for lithium for electric batteries continues to surge, the focus is now shifting to developing lithium extraction technologies that are more economical and environmentally friendly. Hertz Lithium and Penn State are pleased to be fast tracking the development of our hard rock lithium extraction technology and take this to the next stage of development."
Additionally, the Company has entered into three service agreements for investor relations services.
The first is a service agreement dated August 8, 2023, (the "Think Ink Service Agreement") with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services ("Think Ink"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Think Ink Service Agreement, Think Ink has agreed to provide public relations services to the Company in an effort to increase public awareness of the Company and its products, services and securities, including product branding. The services may include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements. The Think Ink Service Agreement remains in effect from August 8, 2023 for an indefinite term unless terminated by mutual agreement of the parties upon thirty (30) days notice. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Think Ink Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Think Ink, the Company has agreed to provide Think Ink with a budget of USD$40,000 to cover the costs associated with the public relations campaign and related services. Think Ink shall retain the excess sums above the costs expended as its sole compensation for services provided. Think Ink and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Think Ink's business is located at 3308 W. Warner Avenue, Santa Ana, CA, USA. Its email contact is claire@thinkinkmarketing.com and its phone number is Tel: 1-888-808-2161.
The second is a service agreement dated August 15, 2023 (the "BTV Service Agreement") with Milky Way Marketing Inc. + Blue Sun Productions Inc. ("BTV"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Service Agreement, BTV has agreed to provide the Company with a marketing package that includes TV ad spots and fifty (50) BNN Bloomberg broadcasts. BTV will provide its services for a period of approximately 6 weeks, which began on or around August 15, 2023. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the BTV Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by BTV, the Company has agreed to pay BTV a cash fee of CDN$30,050. BTV and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. BTV's business is located at #17-19257B Enterprise Way, Surrey, BC, Canada. Its email contact is jessica@b-tv.com and its phone number is Tel: 604-664-7401.
The third is a service agreement dated August 23, 2023 (the "Pinnacle Digest Agreement") with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. Pinnacle Digest and PinnacleDigest.com are business names of Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. ("Maximus"). Maximus will produce and distribute via Pinnacle Digest's weekly email newsletter, YouTube channel, social feeds and online advertising on Google platforms engaging video content (the "Content") intended to explain the Company's achievements and development plans for the future. Additionally, all of the Company's news releases during the term of the marketing program will be featured in Pinnacle Digest's weekly email newsletter. Maximus and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
For the four-month marketing program listed above, Hertz Lithium Inc. will pay Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. a one-time fee of CDN$65,000 plus GST. Pinnacle Digest's website is PinnacleDigest.com, and its contact is Aaron Hoddinott at email support@pinnacledigest.com. Pinnacle Digest's office is located at 1117 1 St SW, Unit 310, Calgary, Alberta, T2R 0T9.
Kal Malhi, CEO states, "As we progress Hertz from our recent public listing and US DTC eligibility and development on our projects, we felt this is the perfect time to engage a strong IR team to help us deliver our business message to the investment community. We plan to launch various plans under these agreements in the coming weeks and months."
About Hertz Lithium Inc.
Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology.
For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179792
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Hertz Lithium Acquires Option to Acquire Patriota Lithium Project in the Aracuai Pegmatite District
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Hertz has entered into an assignment agreement pursuant to which it has acquired the option to acquire the prospective Patriota Lithium Project in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
- These tenements are strategically situated proximal to the highly prolific 'Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province" (the "EBPP") and within the Araçuaí Pegmatite District (the "APD"). The EBPP is the largest lithium pegmatite province of South America and one of the most important pegmatite provinces around the world.
- The Patriota Lithium Project is a 2,964 hectare (contiguous 29 square kilometers) mineral claim block in Brazil's Minas Gerais State, a mining-friendly jurisdiction located approximately 45 kms from Sigma Lithium Corp.'s Grota do Cirilo property, the largest lithium hard rock deposit in the Americas.
- The Patriota Lithium Project is located near other lithium exploration and production projects operated by Sigma Lithium Corp., Lithium Ionic, Latin Resources Limited and the Companhia Brasileira de Lítio Ltda.'s Cachoeira lithium mine. Although the Company believes the spatial association with these important advancing lithium deposits and mines supports the potential of the Patriota Lithium Project, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property.
- The location boasts advantageous infrastructure, comprising well-developed highways, access to hydroelectric power from the grid, water availability, and convenient proximity to commercial ports and residential townships.
- The option represents Hertz's first Brazilian project which is complementary to the Company's Lucky Mica Lithium Project in Arizona which continues to move through the permitting and progress to trenching phase
- Hertz plans to commence rapid exploration in the coming weeks and months.
Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" andor the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Patriota Lithium Project. The Company acquired the Option pursuant to the terms and conditions of an option assignment agreement (the "Assignment Agreement") entered into among the Company, Brascan Resources Inc. ("Brascan"), BHBC Exploracao Mineral LTDA ("BHBC"), and RTB Geologia e Mineracao LTDA ("RTB", and together with BHBC, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Company has acquired Brascan's rights, including the Option, granted pursuant to an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into among Brascan, BHBC, and RTB.
Through the acquisition of the Option, Hertz gains access to a strategically located and highly prospective lithium project situated in the mining friendly state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. A key advantage lies in the projects strategic location within the APD and proximal to the renowned EBPP, one of the most important pegmatite provinces around the world and a globally recognized hub for hard-rock lithium spodumene deposits. Notably, this region accounts for 100% of all government presently recognized lithium reserves in Brazil, making it highly valued for its abundant spodumene pegmatites.
Over the past two years, Brazil's importance in the lithium exploration space has expanded significantly with the tremendous success of Sigma Lithium Corp., followed by Latin Resources Limited, and the up and coming Lithium Ionic Corp..
Figure 1: Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province Lithium District
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/177055_56ed936404a02a87_002full.jpg
Figure 2: Map of Patriota Lithium Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9656/177055_56ed936404a02a87_003full.jpg
Details of the lithium resources reported in Figures 1 and 2 are provided in the various company websites listed below. No qualified person from Hertz Lithium has to verified the reported resource estimates, and the estimates are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property on the Patriota Project. Hertz is only reporting these resource estimates as to support the regional potential for significant lithium mineralization.
Source: www.cblitio.com.br/mineracao/
Source: Lithium Ionic Corporate Presentation: https://lithiumionic.com/investors/presentations/
Source: https://www.latinresources.com.au/salinas-lithium-project-brazil/
Source: Sigma Lithium Corp www.sigmalithiumresources.com/grota-do-cirilo/
Geological Detail
The Patriota Lithium Project under Option for Hertz Lithium shows strong high-level prospectively criteria within the Araçuaí Pegmatite District (APD) and proximal to prolific EBPP. The tenements are strategically located within the Salinas Formation metasedimentary rocks that were deposited prior to the Araçuaí orogeny. The Salinas Formation hosts the most prolific lithium pegmatites in the region. Pegmatite swarms intruded the region during the collisional Neoproterozoic to post-collisional Paleoproterozoic Araçuaí orogeny. L-C-T pegmatites (Lithium - Cesium - Tantalum) include the pegmatitic granites surrounding the richest lithium pegmatites in the SIGMA/CBL/Lithium Ionic region, as well as the nearest mapped (exposed) granite to the Patriota Lithium Project (16 kilometres to the north). The regional granite rocks are classified into five supersuites (G1, G2, G3, G4, and G5). Groups G3, G4 and G5 formed during the post-collisional episode associated with the Gondwana Supercontinent's Trans-Amazonian event (CPRM 2016a, 2016b). Notably, the potential pegmatite corridor associated with lithium mineralized pegmatites with the G4 supersuite.
Hertz believes the association with proximal G4 suite granites supports the potential for a favourable association with regional pegmatite swarms within the tenement areas. It is worth noting that both Sigma Lithium's Grota do Cirilo spodumene mine and Latin Resources Colina Project are surrounded by the same G4 supersuite granites as those mapped most closely to the tenements that Hertz holds the Option to acquire. These compelling geological associations point to lithium potential within these exploration areas.
Hertz acknowledges that the tenements under Option have not undergone any exploration activities to date, and as a result, the existence of pegmatites and/or lithium mineralisation remains uncertain. Nonetheless, a comprehensive desktop review of the regional and local geology, along with the presence of significant spodumene mining and development activities in close proximity, offers supplementary evidence supporting the potential of the tenements.
Transaction Structure and Consideration
As consideration for the acquisition of the Option and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Assignment Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay an aggregate of $148,000 in cash, as follows:
- reimburse Brascan $3,300 in claim maintenance within two days following the execution of the Assignment Agreement;
- pay Brascan $15,000 within two days following the execution of the Assignment Agreement;
- pay Brascan $105,000 in exchange for Brascan issuing 3,000,000 common shares to the Optionors, within five business days following confirmation that the shares have been issued; and
- pay Brascan $25,000 on or before 45 days following the execution of the Assignment Agreement.
In order to exercise the Option in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Option Agreement, the Company must:
- pay BHBC $50,000 by September 20, 2023;
- pay BHBC $3,300 by September 20, 2023 to cover mineral right taxes;
- incur $100,000 in exploration expenditures on the Patriota Lithium Project by September 20, 2023;
- pay BHBC $3,300 to cover mineral right taxes up to June 30, 2024;
- pay BHBC $50,000 by October 1, 2024;
- incur $100,000 in exploration expenditures on the Patriota Lithium Project by September 30, 2024; and
- pay $50,000 by September 30, 2025.
The Optionors will retain a 2% NSR with the Company having the option to repurchase 1% of the NSR for a cash payment of $500,000 for a period of two years after the commencement of commercial production.
Additionally, upon the confirmation of the existence of spodumene from surface sample assays results on the Patriota Lithium Project grading minimum 1% lithium, the Company will be required to pay Brascan $100,000 in cash.
Mr. Kal Malhi, Chairman and Director of Hertz, commented, "We are laser focused to build Hertz Lithium into a multi-faceted lithium mineral exploration company with our Lucky Mica Lithium Project in Arizona and now the Patriota Lithium Project in Brazil and our Penn State Lithium Extraction Patent Licence. We continue to seek additional high-quality projects across the world and build our lithium development portfolio into a strong offering for investors seeking an opportunity to invest into the generational investment opportunity that the lithium sector offers."
About Hertz Lithium Inc.
The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include, the Lucky Mica Project, is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil. The Company is also working with Penn State University's College of Earth and Mineral Science department to develop a novel patent-pending hard rock lithium extraction technology.
Qualified person
Harrison Cookenboo Ph.D., P. Geo. and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.
For further information, please contact Hertz Lithium or view the Company's filings at www.sedarplus.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
REFERENCES:
CPRM 2016A: MAPA GEOLÓGICO E DE RECURSOS MINERAIS DE LÍTIO:
CPRM 2016B: PROJETO AVALIACAO DO POTENCIAL DO LITIO NO BRASIL.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177055
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Engagement of Market Maker
Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a service agreement dated March 14, 2023 (the "Services Agreement") with Independent Trading Group ("ITG"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Services Agreement, ITG will provide market making services for the Issuer for its Securities for a period of three (3) months, which began on or around March 14, 2023, and will renew in one (1) month terms unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice. ITG will provide the Issuer with services whereby it will buy and sell securities of the Company for the purposes of "market making", which includes facilitating trading, or liquidity, in those securities. The Company has agreed to pay CDN$5,000 per month plus applicable taxes on the first day of every month. ITG and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, nor do they have any rights or intent to acquire such an interest. ITG's business is located in Toronto Ontario, its email contact is info@itg84.com and its phone number is 416-583-2194.
About Hertz Lithium Inc.
Hertz Lithium Inc. is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company currently has one material mineral property, the Lucky Mica Project, located in the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA, which is in the exploration stage. The Company is also working with the PSRF in the development of a novel lithium extraction technology. https://hertzlithium.com
For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174312
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Hertz Lithium Announces U.S. Trading on OTCQB and Comments on Rio Tinto Entry into Grass Roots Lithium Exploration Projects
Hertz Lithium (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) ("Hertz" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading under the symbol "HZLIF" on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective July,11, 2023. The Company has also received The Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") full-service eligibility in the United States, making the Company's stock more accessible to U.S. retail and institutional investors.
Robert Barker, Director, comments: "Trading on the OTCQB, along with our Frankfurt, Germany listing, enables our U.S. and European shareholders to more effectively participate in trading Hertz shares and will increase liquidity in multiple jurisdictions. With our Lucky Mica Lithium project and Penn State Lithium Extraction patent licence development technology, we expect to attract many U.S.-based retail and institutional investors who are interested in exposure to lithium exploration and extraction technologies development and exploration within North America.. We are aggressively pushing forward with our active exploration programs at Lucky Mica (which have provided exciting early results) and we are advancing our Penn State lithium extraction technology. We look forward to growing our global investor base through our listings in Canada, U.S., and Germany as we proceed into a highly active period for the company."
The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "HZLIF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities offers a more efficient, lower-cost settlement process for investors and brokers.
The OTCQB is the premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.
RIO TINTO ENTRY INTO GRASS ROOTS LITHIUM PROJECTS IN JAMES BAY, QUEBEC-HERTZ CONDUCTING DUE DILLIGENCE ON ADJACENT PROJECTS
The Company is pleased to learn that Rio Tinto has recently entered the grass roots lithium exploration field.
As reported in Mining Weekly on July 11, 2023: https://www.miningweekly.com/article/rio-tinto-to-search-for-lithium-in-canadas-eeyou-istchee-james-bay-region-2023-07-11.
"In a development that underscores the growing global demand for critical minerals, mining giant Rio Tinto has set its sights on Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.
Through its subsidiary Rio Tinto Exploration Canada (RTEC), the mining major will be searching for lithium on the Corvet and Kaanaaya properties, owned by TSX-V-listed Azimut Exploration.
Azimut has signed two option and joint venture (JV) agreements with RTEC, contemplating an aggregate value of up to C$115.7-million in expenditures and cash payments.
The exploration programmes under the agreements will focus on identifying lithium/cesium/tantalum pegmatites, but both properties also have strong potential for intrusion-related gold/copper and magmatic nickel/copper/cobalt mineralisation.
The Corvett property comprises 877 claims over 424 km2 and the Kaanaaya property comprises 421 claims over 216 km2.
Rio Tinto has previously said that it was actively searching for lithium assets, as it expected demand for the metal used in the batteries that power electric vehicles to remain high for a long period of time.
Last month, RTEC entered into an option agreement with Midlands Exploration to acquire ten properties with lithium potential in the James Bay region. The properties include a total of 2 009 claims, covering a surface area of more than 1 000 km2."
Hertz Lithium CONDUCTING DUE DILLIGENCE ON JAMES BAY, QUEBEC AND BRAZIL PROJECTS
Hertz Lithium is currently conducting due diligence on projects that may be near or adjoining Rio Tinto projects in James Bay Quebec and also in certain lithium potential areas of Brazil, where Rio Tinto has also acquired projects. Due diligence is in very early stages and no transaction is currently at an advanced stage and there is no guarantee a transaction in these area will materialize.
Recent Interview with Hertz CEO Kal Malhi and PR Media can be viewed here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ws-Ev-5cOkNsMXU9992iSrbHm_OQVkH2/view
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Signed"
Kal Malhi, CEO
About Hertz Lithium Inc.
The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration project, the Lucky Mica Project, is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA. The Company is also working with Penn State University's College of Earth and Mineral Science department to develop a novel lithium extraction technology.
Hertz Lithium (OTCQB: HZLIF) now trades on the OTCQB Venture Market (as well as (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2), for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
For further information, please contact Hertz Lithium or view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Kal Malhi
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Phone: 604-805-4602
Email: kal@bullruncapital.ca
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173430
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Phase 2 DFS Confirms Tier One Status of Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Brine Project in Argentina
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce the results of the Phase 2 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project (HMW Project or the Project) in Catamarca Province, Argentina.
- Tier one Phase 2 DFS results; HMW Project produces a premium high grade lithium chloride (LiCl) concentrate of 6% Li, comparable to 13% Li2O or 32% Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) in H2 2026, and delivers the following strong financial outcomes:
- Post-tax NPV8% US$2 billion, IRR 43% free cash flow US$236m pa (pretax NPV8% US$3.1 billion)
- Short Payback Phase 1 & 2 of 2.9 years
- Increased Production to 21Ktpa LCE up from 5.4Ktpa LCE in Phase 1
- Moderate Incremental CAPEX of US$278m (additional to Phase 1 Capex US$104m). Total Phase 1 & 2 Capex US$382m (ex-contingency)
- Low Operating Cost of US$3,510/t LCE (excludes conversion cost from LiCl to lithium carbonate)
- Phase 1 construction has commenced with first production H1 2025
- Low all-in sustaining costs; HMW is in the 1st quartile of industry’s cost curve
- Capex & Opex intensity reduced by 7% & 11% respectively (from Phase 1 DFS); future potential reduction for key cost drivers •
- High Li recovery (68.5%) with further process optimisation underway
- Strong 40 year Ore Reserve 806kt LCE @ 864 mg/Li; resource upside remains
- Long term average payable price assumed for LiCl 6% Li US$22,841/t LCE, long term average lithium carbonate price US$29,000/t LCE
- Robust Financial Outcomes of HMW Phase 2 DFS – majority of costs are based directly in USD, reducing the impact of local currency fluctuation
- Advanced negotiations for offtake/funding options for Phase 1 underway
- Galan’s robust 4 phase production strategy (up to 60ktpa LCE) provides an exceptional foundation for significant future economic upside
The HMW Project DFS was separated into two phases. The initial Phase 1 DFS was based on a production level of 5.37 ktpa lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in the form of lithium chloride concentrate (as governed by the production permits).
The Phase 2 DFS has increased the overall annual production rate to 20,851 recoverable tonnes LCE, contained in a concentrated lithium chloride product for a period of 40 years. The Phase 2 DFS results and analysis have provided outstanding outcomes that confirm Galan’s belief that the HMW Project is a tier one project in the lithium brine industry.
Galan’s Managing Director Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega commented on the Phase 2 DFS Results:
“The release of the Phase 2 DFS for Hombre Muerto West clearly demonstrate the world-class nature of Galan’s 100% owned Project. The production volumes and low cost of production from HMW means it is truly worthy of being considered a tier one lithium brine project. These results fully support our DFS reevaluation process and long-term production strategy, delivering a high-quality lithium chloride product into the market and providing Galan with strong early cash flows. The Board is delighted to report these outstanding financial outcomes for the Project Phase 2 DFS which are robust and include an approximate 2.9-year payback and a USD 2 billion Project NPV. Thanks to our loyal project and corporate teamsthat have worked cohesively and tirelessly to deliver these outstanding results. We are also very grateful for the supportive government policies in place, and our local community support, which have enabled us to demonstrate the enhanced feasibility of the Project.
We are extremely confident about the future of HMW, both in the short and long term. Construction of Phase 1 is already well underway with the first evaporation pond already 15% complete. Galan looks forward to updating shareholders and investors as development continues into future phases to accelerate and ramp up production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ultra Lithium Inc. Closes Private Placement
Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF) (“Ultra Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement issuing 3,636,364 Units at a price of C$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$200,000.
Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at $0.11 in the first twelve months following issuance and at $0.25 in the second twelve months following issuance. The net proceeds from the sale of Units will be used for general working capital purposes.
There are no finders fees associated with this Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. The Unit Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Ultra Lithium Inc.
Ultra Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of lithium, gold, and copper assets. The Company holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, hard rock spodumene type lithium properties at the Georgia Lake / Forgan Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada, and a brine lithium property in the Big Smoky Valley, Nevada, USA. The Company also holds other gold and base metals properties in Argentina.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Kiki Smith”
Kiki Smith, CFO, Director
For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Email: kiki@ultralithium.com
Website: www.ultralithium.com
or view the Company’s filings at www.SEDAR.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information
Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Ultra Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: ULT OTCQB: ULTXF), to receive an Investor Presentation
Update on Exploration Stage Projects
CleanTech Lithium PLC, (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, announces an update on activities at two exploration stage projects - sampling results from the Llamara Project and commencement of initial geophysics at a new exploration project in the Salar de Atacama basin.
Llamara Highlights:
- Llamara is a greenfield exploration project with a licence area of 605km2 located within a large basin in Northern Chile
- The maiden drill programme aimed to test the lithium prospectivity of two targets, firstly a subsurface brine aquifer and secondly a surface evaporite mineral
- Brine samples collected from the first well were depleted in lithium while the first batch of surface samples recorded minor lithium enrichment along with high grades of boron
- A second batch of surface sample results are pending, and the Company will then consider the next stage of exploration at the project
Salar de Atacama Highlights:
- Applications lodged and now registered for new licences covering a total area of 377 km2 in the Salar de Atacama basin, the leading lithium production base in the world
- A geophysics programme has commenced with the first completed section identifying a subsurface brine aquifer target
- Salar de Atacama is designated as a strategic salar by the Chilean government - any commercial development will require a joint venture with a state entity holding a majority (51%) stake, which the Company views as suitable for such a strategically important basin
- Community engagement will also be crucial. CTL´s focus on Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), which removes the need for evaporation ponds, provides a compelling case for a new low impact approach to lithium production in the Salar de Atacama basin
- Whilst CTL´s exploration stage projects provide upside, the Company remains fully focused on the advanced Laguna Verde (PFS underway) and Francisco Basin (Scoping Study completed) projects
Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"While we continue to progress our key projects Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, exploration at additional prospects in Chile is also advancing. At our Llamara project we are in the process of receiving and evaluating the results, while initial geophysics results from new licences applied for recently at the Salar de Atacama basin are very positive. We will continue to update the market on how we move forward with these projects."
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
L1X Corp announces Private Placement for the world's first CLEAN SOURCED LITHIUM™ production facility for LITHIUM and HYDROGEN with ZERO external water consumption
Lithium ONE Environmental Inc. ("L1X Corp" or "L1X") announced today that testing has been completed and they are moving forward with the construction of a 2500 tonnes LCE per annum production facility for the clean extraction of lithium and hydrogen on their land adjacent to a confirmed salar in Catamarca Argentina (heart of the lithium triangle) containing over 3 million tonnes of lithium (LCE) following the successful viability testing including nano-extraction, mass manufacturing capability and technical scalability.
Their proprietary nano-extraction technology facility delivers:
- ZERO external water consumption
- No pollution (land, air or water)
- 99% lithium capture from source
- Multi-mineral capture capability
- Ultra-Pure Water (UPW) is a bi-product from processing
- UPW is used for the extraction and delivery of HYDROGEN and OXYGEN
L1X is commencing their project financing via Private Placementas follows:
- $5M will be allocated to Series A
- $30M for Series B providing equity for the debt facility that is being negotiated
- Their land asset +$100M, can be used as security
David Stevenson, CEO stated, "I am very proud of how our team of leading global experts have overcome the technical deficiencies of DLE and Reverse Osmosis technologies while keeping a low OpEx and CapEx within market expectations."
Our low OpEx, being fully ESG compliant and the ability to operate at high elevation, provides the long-term viability for all of our projects.
Mr. Stevenson added, "This technology is fully commercialized, and field tested, allowing us to deploy subsequent 30,000-tpa production facilities to help meet global demand. This sets the stage to continue with our global strategy including future purchases, JV's, off-take agreements and IPO."
For more information or to request an investor package please visit L1X at: www.L1XCORP.comABOUT
Lithium ONE Environmental Inc. (L1X) is a privately held Canadian clean mining company of lithium and EV minerals with +100,000 hectares of land and salar assets in Argentina.Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We seek safe harbor.
Appointment of Primero Group for Concentrator Engineering Study
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce that Primero Group Limited (Primero) has been appointed as lead manager in relation to the design of a multi-purpose stand- alone concentrator (Concentrator Engineering Study). This appointment is consistent with the business model strategy outlined in the Company’s Prospectus (refer ASX release 10 August 2023) of establishing the Company’s Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH). The Company intends on pursuing its QLPH strategy in parallel with its exploration activities to establish a vertically integrated mine to battery grade lithium carbonate processing hub in Québec, Canada1.Highlights:
- Primero Group Limited appointed Concentrator Engineering Study Manager
- Study focus is multi-purpose standalone concentrator
- Multidisciplinary engineering group with extensive lithium experience
- Concentrator rated at 1 Mtpa and Dense Media Separation (DMS) design
- Part of the Québec Lithium Processing Hub (QLPH) strategy
Founded in 2011, Primero specialises in providing design, construction, and operational services for resource projects worldwide. With extensive experience in the lithium sector, Primero’s vertically integrated business model provides for Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) capabilities, enabling its clients to conserve their capital expenditures whilst expediting the transition from an exploration-based, to production-based business operation.
APPOINTMENT OF PRIMERO GROUP FOR CONCENTRATOR ENGINEERING STUDY
The appointment of Primero to undertake the Concentrator Engineering Study follows an extensive process to procure a contractor with the suitable experience and capabilities to undertake the design of a stand-alone concentrator with the ability to process 1 Mtpa of spodumene ore. The expected design is anticipated to be similar to that of the Mt Cattlin plant, which uses a simple dense media separation (DMS). The processing plant will involve a four-stage crushing operation to produce particles less than six millimeters, which will then undergo DMS. Additionally, a small flotation circuit will be incorporated into the crusher under-size stream to enhance recoveries. The Company’s team of lithium experts will be assisting Primero in the execution of this strategy.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Response To Media Speculation
Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (“Lithium Power” or “the Company”) refers to recent media speculation regarding discussions between Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”) and Lithium Power about a potential transaction.
Lithium Power confirms that it is in discussions with Codelco regarding a potential transaction. However, at this stage, discussions between Lithium Power and Codelco are incomplete and no agreement on terms has been reached. Codelco has been granted due diligence and is continuing to undertake its due diligence investigations.
Lithium Power notes that there is no certainty that the discussions with Codelco will lead to consummation of a transaction.
Lithium Power will continue to keep the market fully informed, in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.
Lithium Power has appointed Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited as financial adviser and Ashurst Australia as legal adviser.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Power International, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Hertz Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.