Helpshift Awarded Patent for Innovation Breakthrough in Customer Support: Bridging Mobile Phones, Console Gaming, TV Set Tops, and More

New capabilities enable users the ability to solve their problems instantly through self service or by connecting them with an agent

Helpshift the established leader in in-app customer service and user support for mobile-first brands, recently acquired by Keywords Studios, announced today that the company has been awarded a patent for its innovation breakthrough in mobile app support. With Helpshift's patented technology, consumers can use their mobile phone as a bridge to conveniently secure customer service for console gaming, TV set tops, and real world environments.

This patent is based on Helpshift's APIs that brands can use with their console game, TV set top or a real-world object (such as a hotel kiosk, an item in a store, or a shipment that is received in the mail). The Helpshift APIs will capture any contextual information for the customer and will generate a secure QR code and a secure URL link for customer service. This link is then used by the consumer with a mobile device to start a personalized support experience that preserves the initial context - saving time and improving efficiency at each step of the customer support journey.

Customer support is shifting toward conversational AI and automation to streamline processes, reduce wait times, and improve the efficacy of customer support agents. Customer expectations for support are also changing fast, with the customer experience becoming a key driver of brand loyalty: 72% of shoppers expect virtual assistance to become more common, 1 65% of U.S. customers say that a positive experience with a brand is more influential than good advertising – and 32% of all customers would stop doing business with a brand they loved after just one bad experience. 2

Although conversational AI and automation has become more prominent in web chat tools and within mobile applications, the market has been missing these enhancements on gaming consoles and within physical environments. Helpshift's patented QR Code support capability now brings self-service to these experiences. Users can scan the QR code and be directed to one of three experiences (based on how the brand wants it set up): instant self-help, an automated chatbot, or even messaging with an agent.

This patent is recognition that Helpshift's technology is opening new possibilities for customers to receive new, immediate, personalized customer support experiences. By bridging the gap between the brand's mobile app and the customer's physical environment, game developers, retail, and hospitality brands can unlock creative ways to deliver support and engage with customers.

Gameloft, an international developer and publisher of games for all digital platforms, is one of the first Helpshift clients to implement this patented technology.

"This solution came at a perfect time for us, because we were planning several console focused releases. So far, we've tested it on a couple of our on-going projects and we are very pleased with the results," said Anna Yangolenko , Customer Care R&D Coordinator, Gameloft. "We saw significant improvement across all of our main KPIs, CSAT being one of the most important and biggest improvement areas. We are planning to implement this solution in all of our main games."

"Helpshift is already powering mobile support on over 4B devices today, and this patent helps further our momentum to provide these same tools to console gaming, TVs and into the real world," said Erik Ashby , Head of Product at Helpshift.

Here are a few key examples of how Helpshift's patented customer support experience can open new opportunities for better customer service – in-app and in real life:

  • Provide context-aware support without burdening the customer: If someone is playing a game and they have a problem, Helpshift enables the user to use their mobile device to scan a QR code and jump directly from that part of the game to a support experience. Just by going to that QR code, the support team immediately knows the exact context of who the customer is, where they were within the game, and how the support team can help.
  • Get instant support via QR code: Helpshift offers the first secure QR code generator for customer support. Brands can offer their customers instant, relevant support via a dedicated QR code without requiring the customer to search, type, or re-enter their verification credentials. This QR code is not just another website URL: it's context-aware, keeping customers' information secure and personal details visible to the support team, providing a frictionless support experience.
  • Get answers to questions in-store or at the mailbox: What happens if customers want to get more information about a product while shopping in the store aisle? What if you buy a new product and have a question as soon as the package arrives? Helpshift's patented APIs can help brands deliver a higher-value customer support experience that meets customers with relevant answers wherever they are in the real world – while connecting to the customer via their mobile device.
  • Relieve long lines with self-service: Retail brands can get rid of long wait times for customer service and shorten the long lines at checkouts and concierge desks by providing easy self-service for customers to access via mobile device.
  • Easier product returns: In a retail setting, if a customer receives a package with a broken or wrong-size item, they can use their phone and scan the packing sheet to start a secure support experience where the support team knows who they are, what was shipped to them, and any other information automatically and completely secure.

Customer support is becoming a make-or-break moment for building customer loyalty (or suffering customer attrition). With Helpshift's patented technology, brands can provide customers with context-aware, secure support that bridges the gap between mobile apps and the real world.

"People are using mobile apps for more of their everyday shopping and as an extension of their real-world experiences, and they are demanding a higher level of customer support that bridges the gap between mobile and real-life," said Eric Vermillion , CEO of Helpshift. "Brands need to seize this opportunity and provide a seamless, player-focused, mixed-world experience that engages people wherever they are, with the right support, in a way that shows consumers that you are looking out for them."

To learn more about Helpshift's patented QR code generator, please visit:
https://www.helpshift.com/qr-code-console/

Sources:
1 Appnovation, "Digital Innovation for the Experience Economy."
2 PwC, "Experience is Everything. Here's How to Get it Right."

About Helpshift

Helpshift is a consumer-first digital support platform for innovative companies dedicated to happy customers.

Conversational AI, automation, and segmentation guide customers through a personalized Modern Support Journey to quickly resolve their problems across immersive channels like mobile apps, console, and the metaverse.

With Helpshift's customizable tools, support teams yield ROI, faster resolution times, and higher CSAT within weeks. To learn more about Helpshift, visit helpshift.com .

Media Contact:
Carolyn Adams , carolyn@liftoffcommunications.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helpshift-awarded-patent-for-innovation-breakthrough-in-customer-support-bridging-mobile-phones-console-gaming-tv-set-tops-and-more-301727125.html

SOURCE Helpshift

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Battle of Kingdoms: 5x5 Gaming launches Closed Beta with rewards for participants

The upcoming free to play strategy game, Battle of Kingdoms, is currently accepting players for Closed Beta testing, and is offering a limited edition NFT & other rewards for those who join in.

Battle of Kingdoms closed beta

Players can apply to join the Closed Beta by visiting 5x5 Gaming on Twitter, Facebook, or their website and filling out this form .

Battle of Kingdoms is a free to play strategy game that combines the best elements of Auto-Chess and Card Collecting Games with an accurate historical theme that allows you to play, collect, and battle, completely for free. Progress through a challenging historical campaign, join a guild, and compete with other players in multiple PvP and co-op modes to earn more warrior cards and currency that will open up new options and features.

Launching in Closed Beta, Battle of Kingdoms will be fully released on mobile devices in Q2 2023.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B .C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

  • Real warriors and events from history
  • Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability
  • Competitive multiplayer
  • Free to play
  • Deck building

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin , 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures,  Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

Press inquiries : media@5x5gaming.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battle-of-kingdoms-5x5-gaming-launches-closed-beta-with-rewards-for-participants-301727506.html

SOURCE 5X5 Gaming

Web3 Gaming Studio InfiniGods Launches First Game, InfiniMerge

InfiniMerge combines simple mechanics and straightforward progression with Web3 elements like digital collectibles and play-to-own rewards

InfiniGods, the innovative Web3 gaming studio founded by social and mobile industry veterans, today announced the public launch of InfiniMerge a free-to-play merge game set in an ancient Greek landscape with a focus on building and adventure.

Kindred Group's Q4 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the fourth quarter 2022 on Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 07.30 (CET).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CET) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q42022 .

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" New Players Including Alessandro Delpi Wearing the JUVENTUS Official Kit Debut in the JUVENTUS OFFICIAL CAMPAIGN

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the JUVENTUS Official Campaign from Friday, January 20th . The campaign will feature Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

The campaign will include a login bonus, daily scenarios, event missions, and much more. Be sure to check the in-game notifications for details.

JUVENTUS Selection Transfer

Zedane, Davi, and Alessandro Delpi wearing the JUVENTUS official kit debut as new players in this Transfer! This is a Step-Up Transfer where 1 SSR player is guaranteed on Step 3 and 1 new SSR player is guaranteed on Step 5.

The JUVENTUS Selection: Zedane Step-Up Transfer, JUVENTUS Selection: Davi Step-Up Transfer, JUVENTUS Selection: Alessandro Delpi Step-Up Transfer and more will be held at the same time.

Dreamball Exchange

JUVENTUS home, away, and keeper kits are now available in the Dreamball Exchange!

Chinese New Year: Daily Scenarios

Users can play these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Be sure to play for a chance to receive the following items.

  • Shot-Specific Black Ball (SSR) +3
  • Dribble-specific Black Ball (SSR) +3
  • Block-specific Black Ball (N) +3

And more

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:


Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+

Genre:


Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:


Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:


Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:


https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:


@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:


https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:


https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:


©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA



©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM



© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-new-players-including-alessandro-delpi-wearing-the-juventus-official-kit-debut-in-the-juventus-official-campaign-301726626.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

FAZE CLAN AND PORSCHE ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVES TO INCLUDE ORIGINAL CONTENT, CONSUMER PRODUCTS, ESPORTS INTEGRATIONS AND WEB3 DIGITAL GOODS

Download hi-res images HERE

LUXURY FASHION MOBILE GAME DREST APPOINTS GAMING AND WEB3 EXPERT HENRI HOLM AS CFO

DREST the company behind the world's first luxury fashion and lifestyle mobile game announces gaming, tech and Web3 authority Henri Holm as its new CFO, as the company prepares for its next phase of worldwide expansion.

Henri Holm, Chief Financial Officer, Drest

Holm has 20 years of international experience in the games industry, having worked with privately funded, venture capital-funded, and publicly listed companies, driving finance, business development and digital strategy creation. Holm brings a wealth of knowledge in scaling up multinational firms such as Fandom Sports Media, Nokia Greater China and Rovio Entertainment, where he oversaw the development of the Angry Birds franchise across Asia .

Holm will join the Executive Team and drive strategic choices as DREST delivers the second evolution of its core gaming product and pushes development forwards in the metaverse, aiming to become the leading creative platform for fashion, entertainment and lifestyle gamification.

Henri Holm , CFO DREST said: "I am thrilled to join DREST and be part of a deeply talented multinational team focused on creating innovative, exceptionally designed and inclusive gaming experiences. DREST is built by hand-picked industry experts from gaming, tech, luxury fashion and original content creators. I look forward to working with all and merging the creative worlds of fashion, beauty and lifestyle with the many possibilities of the metaverse."

Lisa Bridgett , CEO DREST commented: " I am simply delighted to team with Henri. He has so much successful experience in leading innovative gaming companies that have made smart resource allocation decisions - enabled for media, growth and the future. Henri's acumen will be invaluable as we enter a very exciting year for DREST."

Lucy Yeomans , Founder & Co-Chair said: "When we founded DREST, our ambition was to bring the worlds of luxury fashion, gaming and tech together. Henri's appointment is testament to this goal and to the hard work we put in bringing on board the best talent from across these sectors. Welcome Henri!"

Launched in 2019, DREST aims to open-up the often exclusive world of luxury fashion, making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. DREST offers players the chance to exhibit and improve their styling talent using the latest luxury fashion and beauty collections to style hyper-realistic avatars, combining gamification, e-commerce, advertising and data strategy opportunities. DREST provides a platform for user-generated content through its styling challenges, with the digital fashion assortment provided by FARFETCH as well as brands directly.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986075/Henri_Holm_CFO_DREST.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1774714/DREST_Logo.jpg

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxury-fashion-mobile-game-drest-appoints-gaming-and-web3-expert-henri-holm-as-cfo-301725105.html

SOURCE DREST

ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Enterprise Group Shares Accepted for Listing on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

