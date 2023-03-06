Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Cleantech Investing News

GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). Critical members of GMG's Battery Team have visited its United Kingdom partners to inspect and test the partially automated cell assembly equipment.

In December 2022, the GMG Board approved additional capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development.

The equipment will automate key steps in cell assembly for pouch cells to reduce manual processing and enable consistent and simple repeatable outputs, all of which the Company considers important for the next stage of GMG's G+AI battery development roadmap.

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We anticipate this investment will significantly improve GMG's capability and flexibility to further develop GMG's G+AI Battery pouch prototypes in various sizes in a wider group of potential customers. We look forward to the prototype assembly equipment being operational by the end of 2023."

GMG intends to expand the Battery Development Centre, work with various scientific and engineering methods to optimise capacity, energy and power density, other battery parameters and overall design to achieve production of commercial coin cell and/or pouch cell prototypes.

This milestone aligns with GMG's 4 critical Business Objectives, namely

  1. Produce Graphene and improve/scale production process
  2. Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products
  3. Develop Next-Generation Battery
  4. Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-tech company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this and other sources of low input cost graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets.

The Company is pursuing opportunities for GMG graphene enhanced products, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of engine oils.

www.graphenemg.com

For further information, please contact:

  • Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
  • Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, info@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding: the expectation that the BDC will further the Company's ability to develop, manufacture and test its G+AI Battery coin cell and pouch packs, and that such capability may accelerate the development of the Company's G+AI Batteries; the expectation that the additional assembly equipment will be operational by the end of 2023; GMG's expectations relating to the production and sales of G+AI Batteries, and; the expectation that the Company will meet its objective in the development of the Next-Generation Battery.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the deployment of the Company's resources, including its personnel; the intention of the Company to research, develop and produce certain products; the ability of the Company to acquire additional equipment to enable the manufacture of G+AI Batteries in pouch pack cell format; the ability of the Company to have the additional assembly equipment operational by the end of 2023; the ability of the Company to meet its expectations relating to the production and sales of G+AI Batteries, and; the ability of the Company to meet its expectation objectives regarding the development of the Next-Generation Battery.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to research, develop and test its products within anticipated timelines; the ability of the Company to acquire additional equipment to enable the manufacture of G+AI Batteries in pouch pack cell format; the ability of the Company to have the additional assembly equipment operational by the end of 2023; the ability of the Company to meet its expectations relating to the production and sales of G+AI Batteries, and; the ability of the Company to meet its expectation objectives regarding the development of the Next-Generation Battery.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157337

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graphene Manufacturing GroupTSXV:GMGEmerging Tech Investing
GMG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group


Keep reading...Show less
GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise of the receipt of regulatory and local council approvals for the commercial scale manufacturing of batteries at its existing Richlands site in Brisbane Australia. To date GMG has been adhering to a research and development regulatory approval to make battery cell prototypes. In addition, this site already has council approvals that allow GMG to manufacture its graphene.

These regulatory approvals are an important step in GMG's consideration at an appropriate future time to build and operate a battery manufacturing plant at the GMG Headquarters at Richlands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Receives Regulatory Approval to Enable Significant Commercial Sales

GMG Receives Regulatory Approval to Enable Significant Commercial Sales

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the full and final approval of all GMG's Graphene products from the Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS) of the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care under Assessment statement CA09624.

AICIS approval allows GMG to significantly increase the production and sale of GMG graphene-enhanced products including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Provides Projects Team Update

GMG Provides Projects Team Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's leadership, technical and projects teams intended to support and accelerate the Company's next phase of development.

GMG believes there are important business opportunities related to GMG's targeted 'energy saving' and 'energy storage' solutions, which continue to provide strong encouragement for the Company to invest resources to drive targeted sales from its energy saving business and support the continued maturation of GMG's graphene-Aluminium Ion battery technology.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Health, Safety, Environment, Risk & Sustainability Officer Join GMG

New Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Health, Safety, Environment, Risk & Sustainability Officer Join GMG

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Lisa Roobottom as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Paul Mackintosh as Chief Health, Safety, Environment, Quality, Risk and Sustainability Officer ("Chief HSE, Risk & Sustainability Officer"), effective on the on the 30th day January, 2023 and 6th day of February, 2023 respectively. Lisa and Paul will be members of GMG's senior executive leadership team reporting to, and working closely with, CEO Craig Nicol.

Lisa Roobottom has a career in the Oil & Gas and Manufacturing industries spanning approximately 30 years, working in a number of roles include Refinery Operations Manager and National Health, Safety & Environment Manager at various companies including Caltex, Ampol, Australian Laboratory Services and, most recently, Alpha HPA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Verified Improved Heat Transfer on Aluminium with THERMAL-XR & Market Update

Verified Improved Heat Transfer on Aluminium with THERMAL-XR & Market Update

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to release results of heat transfer demonstrations of Aluminium coated with THERMAL-XR® (TXR) powered by GMG Graphene, compared to uncoated bare Aluminium.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/148807_9cb01ed984bea824_001_300.jpg
Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/148807_9cb01ed984bea824_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8, 2023

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces 2023 Priorities

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces 2023 Priorities.

"With the recent launch of Jupiter 1.0 fuel cell prototype, PWWR has the opportunity to greatly reduce our burn and match fuel cell business spend to strategic pilot projects. Coupled with investments in CHP business line- PWWR Flow Streams- PWWR is focused on creating an EBITDA-positive platform within next 4-6 quarters," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "Timing will be based on speed and size of accretive acquisitions and deployment of capital for PWWR Flow projects. We believe that there is greater shareholder value in building out a de-risked alternate asset class platform with a leading-edge proven fuel cell technology to create the future-friendly value for shareholders."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Flow-Through and Non-Flow-Through Private Placements

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement, comprised of a flow-through portion of up to $1,500,000 (the "FT Offering") and a non-flow through portion of up to $500,000 (the "Non-FT Offering", and collectively with the FT Offering, the "Offering"), for total gross proceeds of $2,000,000.

Securities to be issued pursuant to the Non-FT Offering shall consist of an amount of up to 1,250,000 units of the Company (the "Non-FT Units") issued at a price of $0.40 per Non FT Unit, each Non FT Units being comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), each Warrant entitling its holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years from the closing date of the Non-FT Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 and Host Conference Call

  Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) intends to announce its 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year financial results on Thursday, March 9 th 2023 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-888-396-8063 ( North America toll-free) or 1-416-764-8652. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas (" RNG ") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge,  Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: water wash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 35 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 biogas desulfurization units shipped, and over 140 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/02/c0765.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD-3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches New Machine Learning and Computer Vision Technology

Nextech AR's AI-Powered CAD-3D Design Studio Toggle3D Launches New Machine Learning and Computer Vision Technology

  • New ML & Computer Vision Reduces CAD file size by 95%
  • Toggle3D to be preferred standard in the $160 Billion Global GGI Application Software market
  • Toggle3D.ai all-in-one platform for CAD - web 3D design

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("Nextech" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), an Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D model supplier for Amazon and other major e-commerce retailers and brands is pleased to announce the launch of new machine learning (ML) and computer vision technology for the Toggle3D platform. These features will open up opportunities for developers looking for an efficient way to create complex virtual experiences with minimal effort or cost constraints. Toggle3D enables the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files and is able to convert CAD to a GLB and reduce file size by 95%, creating an industry-leading solution for the $160 billion CGI market

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

E-Power Announces Senior Management Appointments

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces new appointments to its senior management team. James Cross will assume the roles of President and CEO. Jamie Lavigne will become the Vice-President of Exploration and remain a Director of the company while vacating the role of President.

James Cross is a management consultant with capital markets experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia. He is a co-founder of E-Power Resources. He served as President and CEO of Canadian Gold Resources, Ltd. from 2012-2017. In 2017, Canadian Gold Resources was sold to Colibri Resources on a share transaction basis valued at $4,000,000. He also served as Director and Vice-president of Corporate Development for Adroit Resources from 2010 - 2011, then listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He has also acted as a consultant to a number of resource companies. In 1989, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Management from the A.B Freeman School of Business, Tulane University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Receives Authorization for Drilling at Palos Verdes

Fireweed Drills High-Grade at Tom: 40.6 m True Width of 15.2% Zinc, 14.6% Lead, and 181.6 g/t Silver, Including 20.9 m of 20.7% Zinc, 22.4% Lead, and 280.0 g/t Silver

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Returns Shares to Treasury, Terminates Machacala Transaction

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: New Gold Zone Discovery Boosts Tower Resources

Lithium Investing

Building A Global Supply Of Lithium For North America And Europe

Uranium Investing

Finding Critical Commodities For A Cleaner World

Copper Investing

Palma Cu & Zn VMS Project

Nickel Investing

Debt Financing Update

×