Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Outstanding Lithium in Soils Confirm Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 11 Battery Metals Stocks on the TSX and TSXV in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Aether Global Innovations

AETH:CC

Forza Petroleum Limited

FORZ:CC

Rugby Resources

RUG:CC

Volt Lithium

VLT:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

CSE: GTCH
OTCQB: GGLDF

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that as part of the planned 2023 drill program to expand the Mineral Resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Project") the Company has received authorization from the US Bureau of Land Management to construct an additional 12 drill pads.

The Fondaway Canyon gold project is host to a large, near and at surface Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") reporting:

  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold;

  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold;

  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date; and

  • The drill plan is designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated.

"Having released a continuous series of exceptional drill results over the last three years, it is important to step back and appraise the potential of the Fondaway Canyon project as a whole," states Getchell President Mike Sieb . "What becomes immediately obvious is the strong and prevalent gold mineralization encountered in the most peripheral drill holes, signifying a robust mineralizing system that has yet to be truly tested. This causes us to seriously wonder how big it can be, and the additional 12 drill pads will enable us to conduct step-out drilling and start to answer that very important question."

Permitted Drill Pads

The Company has received authorization from the US Bureau of Land Management to construct twelve additional drill pads under its Notice level permit for the Fondaway Canyon gold project that has brought the total number up to 26 property wide. The additional 12 permitted drill pads allow the Company to step out and potentially increase the already sizable mineral resource, as well as further delineate the mineralization internal to the current MRE to upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

The remaining 22 drill pads covering the Central Area span a considerable 500m x 650m area, a 270% increase in extent from the previously permitted pad coverage. These 22 drill pads provide an excellent drill array, sufficient to support more than one drill campaign with multiple directional holes intended from each drill pad. For reference, from just six drill pads in the Central Area the Company has drilled 26 drill holes over three drill campaigns.

Mineralization Wide Open

Of the 26 drill holes drilled in the Central Area, only 18 were used in the Mineral Resource Estimate due to the resource model data inclusion cut off in late September 2022 . These 18 drill holes were responsible for a doubling of the Mineral Resource Estimate from historical levels. The balance of the drilling not included in the MRE – nine holes drilled in the latter half of 2022 – all intersected substantive mineralization.

Upon completion of the 2022 drill program the limits of the gold mineralization had yet to be encountered, remaining open in most directions and with strong gold mineralization observed in the most peripheral drill holes (i.e. the furthest extent of drilling). These are highlighted in yellow on the plan map of the Central Area below (Fig. 1).

Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon Central Area plan map highlighting most peripheral drill holes (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Six drill holes on the periphery of existing drilling have been selected to illustrate the continued strength and degree of openness of the gold mineralization at the furthest edge of drilling.

Three drill holes into the Colorado SW Zone:

i.


FCG22-20: open up dip to the NE;

ii.


FCG21-08: open on strike to the NW; and

iii.


FCG21-15: open down dip to the SW.

Three drill holes into the North Fork Zone:

i.


FCG22-18 and FCG22-22: open on strike to the SE; and

ii.


FCG22-19: open down dip to the SW.

Figure 2: Colorado SW Zone cross section C1W highlighting gold intervals from most-peripheral drill holes (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Figure 3: Colorado SW Zone cross section C highlighting gold intervals from most-peripheral drill holes (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

As shown in the Colorado SW cross section C1W (Fig 2), the most northwestern extents of drilling, the trend of the gold mineralization is well defined, displaying high consistency along a 300m down-dip drill length, maintaining good thickness, and shallowly dipping. These are all highly favourable attributes to look for in a deposit in terms of both level of confidence and future potential.

Hole FCG22-20, drilled vertically from the base of the Colorado Pit, a historic small-scale open pit, intersected two gold intervals grading 0.8 g/t Au over 33.0m and 1.7 g/t Au over 56.6m . The mineralization remains open with the plan to drill on section to the northeast to extend the mineralization up-dip towards the surface.

Hole FCG21-08, drilled to the southwest from the Colorado Pit, intersected a lengthy gold interval grading 1.4 g/t Au over 203.9m . The mineralization remains open with the plan to drill off section to the northwest to extend the mineralization along strike.

The Colorado SW cross section C (Fig 3), adjacent and to the southeast of section C1W, continues to show the well-defined trend of the gold mineralization. Hole FCG21-15, drilled steeply to the northeast, intersected 1.2 g/t Au over 87.5m . This is the furthest down-dip hole drilled on the Colorado SW zone and leaves the mineralization wide open in this direction with the plan to drill to the southwest to extend the mineralization down-dip.

By themselves, these three holes display highly noteworthy intercepts, but when considered that the gold intervals encountered are at the furthest extents of drilling, a significantly larger body of mineralization is indicated at Fondaway Canyon than delineated to date.

In the North Fork cross section N70 (Fig 4), the most southeastern and southwestern extents of drilling are shown. The North Fork zone differs from the Colorado SW zone as it is generally higher grade, appears less constrained, and reveals the potential thicker and deeper roots of the mineralizing system.

Hole FCG22-18 and FCG22-22, drilling to the northeast at the Fondaway Canyon and North Fork branch junction, tested the southeastern extents of the mineralization and intersected multiple significant gold intervals spanning over 200 metres down hole distance.

Hole FCG22-18 intersected three gold intervals grading 2.5 g/t Au over 43.4m , 2.1 g/t Au over 46.6m , and 1.9 g/t Au over 72.6m ; and hole FCG22-22 intersected four gold intervals grading 3.0 g/t Au over 59.3m , 2.4 g/t Au over 21.7m , 0.8 g/t Au over 41.6m , and 1.1 g/t Au over 25.8m . The mineralization is fully open along strike to the southeast with the drill plan intending to step out to extend the mineralization in this direction.

Hole FC22-19, set up on the same drill pad, is a vertical hole and the furthest down-dip intersection of the North Fork zone. Multiple significant gold intervals were encountered spanning 145 metres down hole distance comprising 0.8 g/t Au over 23.5m , 2.1 g/t Au over 87.6m , and 2.1 g/t Au over 10.8m . The mineralization is fully open down dip to the southwest with the drill plan intending to test the extent of the mineralization further in this direction.

These three holes have encountered exceptional drill intercepts of significant extents and grade, and when considering that these gold intervals are at the furthest extents of drilling, the indication of a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date is reaffirmed at Fondaway Canyon

Figure 4: North Fork Zone cross section N70 highlighting gold intervals from most-peripheral drill holes (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Engagement of ECON Corporate Services (dba: Investorideas.com)

The Company is also announcing the engagement of Investorideas.com, an online media company, to provide investor relations, news publishing, content creation, and communication consulting services to the Company for a period of one year. Content produced by Investorideas.com for the Company may appear on the Investorideas.com website, through Newswire services, and emailed to Investorideas.com subscribers.

In connection with the engagement of Investor Ideas, the Company has granted ECON Corporate Services a total of 60,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of five years. Investor Ideas does not have a pre-existing relationship with the Company.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. The independent and qualified person for the mineral resources estimate, as defined by NI 43-101, is Michael Dufresne, P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
  2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the inferred resources tabulated above as an indicated or measured mineral resource, however, it is reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The mineral resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  3. The Mineral Resources Estimate is underpinned by data from 518 reverse circulation and diamond drillholes totalling 52,395m of drilling that intersected the mineralized domains.
  4. The mineral resource is reported at a lower cut-off of 0.3 g/t Au for the conceptual open pit and 2.0 g/t Au for the conceptual underground extraction scenario. The lower cut-off grades and potential mining scenarios were calculated using the following parameters: mining cost = US$2.70 /t (open pit); G&A = US$2.00 /t; processing cost = US$15.00 /t; recoveries = 92%, gold price = US$1,650.00 /oz; royalties = 1%; and minimum mining widths = 1.5 metres (underground) in order to meet the requirement that the reported Mineral Resources show "reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction".
  5. The effective date of the Mineral Resources Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR on February 3, 2023 .
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the amendment of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/09/c1216.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldGTCH:CNXCSE:GTCHPrecious Metals Investing
GTCH:CNX
Getchell Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Getchell Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH)

Getchell Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 638,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $127,600 (the "Second Tranche"). Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 4,925,500 Units for gross proceeds of $985,100.

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Announces Key Partnerships to Elevate Marketing and Corporate Development Efforts

Getchell Gold Announces Key Partnerships to Elevate Marketing and Corporate Development Efforts

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant additions to its corporate development team and strategic partnerships to enhance and manage its marketing initiatives. The Company has engaged Blue Summit Ventures as its social media marketing partner, appointed Fairfax Partners as corporate development consultants, and welcomes Daniel Southan-Dwyer as Vice President of Corporate Development.

In line with the Company's commitment to leveraging digital platforms for effective marketing, Getchell has partnered with Blue Summit Ventures, a social media marketing agency. Blue Summit will oversee Getchell's social media campaigns, harnessing the power of various platforms to raise awareness of Getchell, engage with stakeholders, and communicate the Company's ongoing advancements in the mineral exploration sector.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces First Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") by issuing 4,287,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $857,500 (the "First Tranche").

Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Plans a Dozen Additional Drill Pads at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Plans a Dozen Additional Drill Pads at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that as part of the planned 2023 drill program to expand the Mineral Resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Project"), the Company is applying for an additional twelve drill pads.

The Fondaway Canyon gold project is host to a large, 'at surface' Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") reporting:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) announces that it is being featured at the Money Show "Money, Markets, and Monetary Policy" Virtual Expo Event on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. President Mike Sieb will present for Getchell Gold, and the session will feature a 20 minute presentation titled "Building a Major Asset in Nevada." The session will start at 4pm ET and will feature a live Question & Answer session.

This online event is free to both accredited and retail investors, with registration available at https://online.moneyshow.com/2023/april/virtual-expo/registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold in 2023 Drilling Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold in 2023 Drilling Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the first drill holes of the 2023 drilling program at the Lynx Gold Zone successfully intercepted the favourable rhyolitesediment contact at depth with a series of quartz veins with associated sulphide mineralization that typically carries gold. Several specks of visible gold ("VG") were also observed in quartz veins. Pictures of the core are shown below.

DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp receives Conditional Acceptance for the Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp receives Conditional Acceptance for the Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTC PINK:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) wishes to provide an update on its previously announced agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay") to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction") as announced and further described in the Company's press release dated February 21, 2023

The Company has now received the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to the Proposed Transaction. The Company is working towards completing final documentation including entering into a definitive agreement with Kootenay.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

Robert Coltura Resigns From Board of Directors

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, has accepted the resignation of Robert Coltura from the board of directors

About iMetal Resources Inc.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Getchell Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations: Revolutionizing Drone Management, Monitoring and Surveillance Services for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Operators

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM UPDATES PROGRESS ON TESTING WITH KOCH TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phase 1 Construction and Licensing Update

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Gold Investing

NV Gold Corporation Sells Non-Core Property

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Engagement with Tl'azt'en Nation

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 11.7 Meters Grading 2.9% Copper; 0.28 g/t Gold and 7.9 g/t Silver, and 8.7 Meters Grading 2.5% Copper; 0.3% Zinc; 0.36 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver Within a 68.5 Meter Mineralized Zone that Grades 1.0% Copper, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Open Letter to Shareholders

×